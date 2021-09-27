For 27 years parties give us empty promises, says political analyst Xolani Dube





Political analyst Xolani Dube says political parties keep making empty promises that are never fulfilled

Dube believes many do not vote because they are unhappy with what is happening in the country

Community involvement needs to be revived in order to see change, he argues

Mandy Wiener plays highlights of the major political parties' election manifesto speeches that took place over the weekend.

She speaks to Political Analyst at Xubera Institute For Research And Development Xolani Dube about the manifestos.

In deciding who to vote for what should we be looking out for, asks Mandy?

How do we sift the promises from the reality? Mandy Wiener, Presenter - The Midday Report

We have seen this for the past 27 years, where they give us promises, and we know that they are empty promises that don't get fulfilled. Xolani Dube, Political Analyst - Xubera Institute for Research and Development

He says the question to ask is should voters keep trusting a system that keeps promising a better life but never delivers.

Should we not review all the systems and structures that we adopted post-1994? Xolani Dube, Political Analyst - Xubera Institute for Research and Development

How should people consider voting who currently find no political party that resonates for them?

Those who are not voting are actually voting to say they are not happy with what is happening in our country. This is another way of voting. Xolani Dube, Political Analyst - Xubera Institute for Research and Development

But it is a serious dilemma he adds as one way or another the election winners will govern.

Regardless, we are going to be governed. Xolani Dube, Political Analyst - Xubera Institute for Research and Development

People who govern us are people who keep on making these false or empty promises. Xolani Dube, Political Analyst - Xubera Institute for Research and Development

He says the solution is for community dialogue to be revived.