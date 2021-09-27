We want to vote for citizens who've been engaged with their communtity - Maimane
- Lester Kiewit is joined by Mmusi Maimane, leader of the One South Africa Movement to talk about the forthcoming local elections
- The country goes to the polls on 1 November for the local government elections 2021
There's just over a month to go until South Africans head to the polls for the 2021 local government elections on 1 November.
Political parties have been out in their various communities canvassing for those all-important votes ahead of voting day.
But why don't independent candidates canvas and introduce themselves, asks The Morning Review host Lester Kiewit?
On Monday's show, Kiewit was joined by Mmusi Maimane, leader of the One South Africa Movement, and posed that question to the former DA leader.
Often independents don't get a fair run mainly because they don't have the financial resources to take on the big parties.Mmusi Maimane, Executive leader - One South Africa Movement
People must get to know you, says Mainmane, and that doesn't happen overnight.
In Samora Machel, there's a [independent] candidate who's been working in the community forever...these are the South Africans we want to get behind.Mmusi Maimane, Executive leader - One South Africa Movement
The campaign season isn't just about going on the day and saying vote for me or in the weeks leading up to it.Mmusi Maimane, Executive leader - One South Africa Movement
RELATED: Would you vote for an independent candidate? Mmusi Maimane on direct democracy…
