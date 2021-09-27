Streaming issues? Report here
Masterchef's beloved Siphokazi talks about her amazing life and new cookbook

27 September 2021 2:52 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Masterchef Siphokazi
Siphokazi Mdlankomo

Pippa Hudson speaks to Siphokazi Mdlankomo about the new book and more.

Fans of Masterchef fell in love with this runner-up in season 3 of SA Masterchef, broadcast back in 2014.

Her humble, humorous and generous approach in the kitchen won hearts and stomachs all over the country, while South Africans rallied behind the story of how a former domestic worker became queen of the kitchen.

While she might not have taken home the trophy in the end, but the show did provide a launchpad for a career as a food writer, product ambassador, and TV chef, says Pippa Hudson.

She has a regular column in Fresh Living magazine, hosted her own cooking show “Let’s eat with Siphokazi”, and has literally hundreds of thousands of social media followers who turn to her advice on how to make delicious family meals on a budget.

My mother and grandmother taught me to cook simple foods.

Siphokazi Mdlankomo

I must be honest, I learned how to cook at the time I was still a domestic worker like learning how to make pasta.

Siphokazi Mdlankomo

She says she learned to try different recipes and added her own creativity.

I am so glad that I didn't win, because not winning pushed me to do bigger and greater things. It pushed me to be where I am today and I am so thankful.

Siphokazi Mdlankomo

Her new cookbook is the latest addition to her list of achievements, called Hearty Home Food with Sipho. Published by Human and Rousseau, it’s available in stores now at R375 a copy.




