How the V&A Waterfront plans to emerge from the pandemic





The V&A Waterfront is the most expensive piece of real estate in Africa

It received 26 million visitors in 2019. The numbers dropped by 90% at the start of the pandemic

Right now, it’s still down by between 30% and 40%

© schnepfclaudia/123rf.com

Click here for all our Covid-19-related articles in one place.

Covid-19 has disrupted inbound tourism in a way – and for a duration - that could hardly be imagined pre-pandemic.

The Victoria & Alfred Waterfront has measures in place to ensure its SMMEs receive the support they need to survive this crisis.

Mike Wills interviewed V&A Waterfront CEO David Green about how he sees the way forward (scroll up to listen).

The V&A Waterfront is one of Africa's most popular tourist attractions.

Right at the start… our numbers dropped by 90%... Right now, we’re averaging around 30% to 40% down… There are zero international events and conferences… Only about 15% to 20% of office workers have returned… David Green, CEO - V&A Waterfront

Capetonians are feeling safer to come out… On the weekend, we are running an average of 55 000 visitors per day, which is only about 25% down. Nice compensation for the loss of international tourists…. a trickle of international tourists… of course not British… David Green, CEO - V&A Waterfront

We’re giving significant rent relief… Restaurants are badly hit… We’ve got about 80 eateries of which 10 have closed for good… Larger corporates have held on… What is the future of the office going to be? … David Green, CEO - V&A Waterfront

We’ve continued investing… We’re working on connecting ourselves to the city… We’re building a new office for Investec… We’re looking at schools… David Green, CEO - V&A Waterfront

… People who are double vaccinated are not in the ICUs, they’re not in hospitals… David Green, CEO - V&A Waterfront