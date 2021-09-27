R300 million arts stimulus mismanaged - Minister Nathi Mthethwa





Some applicants were overpaid while others have yet to receive a cent

Two of the officials fingered for maladministration is still employed by the National Arts Council

© oneinchpunch/123rf.com

Five National Arts Council (NAC) members have been implicated in the mismanagement of R300 million in arts stimulus, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa revealed on Monday.

The money was meant to create jobs and retain initiatives while the sector reels from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Minister Mthethwa has given the senior NAC members implicated in the mismanagement of the stimulus package seven days to respond to the allegations against them.

"I have instructed the NAC that as they implement the recommendations of the forensic audit firm, they must ensure that amongst others if there are funds which were given to people inappropriately, those funds must be recouped,” said Mthethwa.

Mike Wills interviewed Eyewitness News political journalist Thando Kubheka to explain (scroll up to listen).

It was earmarked for artists… It was distributed unevenly… Some applicants received more than they applied for… There was an overcommitment of funds… Thando Kubheka, political journalist - Eyewitness News

There was maladministration… Minister Nathi Mthethwa says the officials violated their duties… Two are still employed… Thando Kubheka, political journalist - Eyewitness News