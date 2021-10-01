Streaming issues? Report here
Top tips for future-proofing your businesses

1 October 2021 6:37 AM
by Kopano Mohlala
Tags:
Nedbank
Matsi Modise
Sponsored Content
Nedbank Business Ignite 2021
KZN riots
Joburg riots
Hands Up for Small Business
finalist2021_handsup

The past 24 months have taught business owners how volatile business can be.

The recent riots and effects of Covid-19 on small businesses have forced entrepreneurs to think strategically about how they gear their businesses for future challenges.

The Nedbank "Hands Up for Small Business" campaign with 702 and CapeTalk, targeted businesses that have seen a drop in income due to the effects of the recent violence or the pandemic.

The aim was to assist the business owners in future-proofing their businesses. For two weeks, CapeTalk and 702 showcased a total of 20 businesses from Gauteng, the Western Cape and (for the first time) Kwa-Zulu Natal on air - offering an opportunity for them to share their unique stories of struggle and resilience.

A subsequent webinar, hosted by Refilwe Moloto with guest panellists including Palesa Phili from Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Matsi Modise of Furaha Holdings and Grace Govender, the head of New Business Development and Sales at Nedbank, discussed the trends to come from the campaign - sharing the resilience strategies with an invited audience.

Matsi Modise's top take-outs for entrepreneurs from the Hands Up for Small Business campaign:

  • Your Net-Worth is your Network
  • Plug yourself into local networks and look at Chambers of Commerce
  • Utilize social media to promote yourself
  • The businesses that managed to stay alive are those that never stopped marketing
  • Get people to buy into what you are presenting
  • Go Digital and create content
  • Set up an e-commerce platform and sell

The highlight of the webinar was when Refilwe opened up the floor for small owners businesses to have their questions answered by Matsi.

Watch the video to hear Matsi's answers, then visit the Hands Up For Small Business website to find out more about the featured businesses.




More from Hands Up for Small Business with Nedbank

Nedbank Hands Up For Small Business to help South Africa's hard-hit companies

16 August 2021 11:50 AM

John Maytham talks to Furaha Afrika Holdings Founder Matsi Modise about the wonderful financial and marketing assistance on offer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

