Top tips for future-proofing your businesses





The recent riots and effects of Covid-19 on small businesses have forced entrepreneurs to think strategically about how they gear their businesses for future challenges.

The Nedbank "Hands Up for Small Business" campaign with 702 and CapeTalk, targeted businesses that have seen a drop in income due to the effects of the recent violence or the pandemic.

The aim was to assist the business owners in future-proofing their businesses. For two weeks, CapeTalk and 702 showcased a total of 20 businesses from Gauteng, the Western Cape and (for the first time) Kwa-Zulu Natal on air - offering an opportunity for them to share their unique stories of struggle and resilience.

A subsequent webinar, hosted by Refilwe Moloto with guest panellists including Palesa Phili from Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Matsi Modise of Furaha Holdings and Grace Govender, the head of New Business Development and Sales at Nedbank, discussed the trends to come from the campaign - sharing the resilience strategies with an invited audience.

Matsi Modise's top take-outs for entrepreneurs from the Hands Up for Small Business campaign:

Your Net-Worth is your Network

Plug yourself into local networks and look at Chambers of Commerce

Utilize social media to promote yourself

The businesses that managed to stay alive are those that never stopped marketing

Get people to buy into what you are presenting

Go Digital and create content

Set up an e-commerce platform and sell

The highlight of the webinar was when Refilwe opened up the floor for small owners businesses to have their questions answered by Matsi.

Watch the video to hear Matsi's answers, then visit the Hands Up For Small Business website to find out more about the featured businesses.