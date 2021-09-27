Trading at discount to underlying investments is common – Ethos Capital
Ethos Capital released its results for the year to 30 June 2021 on Monday, reporting that the pandemic wiped R120 million from the value of the companies it holds.
JSE-listed Ethos Capital is an investment holding company with stakes in Primedia, the owner of 702 and CapeTalk.
It also holds stakes in TymeBank, Ster Kinekor and Brait.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Peter Hayward-Butt, CEO at Ethos Capital (scroll up to listen).
It [trading at a discount to underlying investments] is prevalent among all the listed holding companies…Peter Hayward-Butt, CEO - Ethos Capital
This year was a dichotomy… We still have a long way to go…Peter Hayward-Butt, CEO - Ethos Capital
People continue to come to our gyms… That said, people have changed…Peter Hayward-Butt, CEO - Ethos Capital
Movie theatres… there were a lot of headwinds going into Covid… People still enjoy the experience… We’ve seen numbers pick up… but they’re nowhere near pre-Covid… That industry is under some pressure going forward…Peter Hayward-Butt, CEO - Ethos Capital
We need a structural shift in the cost base… Cinemas bring footfall into retail centres… If we can get it right, we will see those businesses survive…Peter Hayward-Butt, CEO - Ethos Capital
South Africa has bounced back relatively quickly. We’re more bullish than 12 months ago…Peter Hayward-Butt, CEO - Ethos Capital
