[BOOK REVIEW] Tech will create more wealth in next 10 years than in the past 100

Latest Local
Masterchef's beloved Siphokazi talks about her amazing life and new cookbook Pippa Hudson speaks to Siphokazi Mdlankomo about the new book and more. 27 September 2021 2:52 PM
We want to vote for citizens who've been engaged with their communtity - Maimane Lester Kiewit speaks to Mmusi Maimane, executive leader of the One South Africa Movement. 27 September 2021 1:44 PM
For 27 years parties give us empty promises, says political analyst Xolani Dube Mandy Wiener speaks to analyst at Xubera Institute For Research And Development Xolani Dube about the election manifestos. 27 September 2021 1:29 PM
View all Local
'Service delivery vital but not sexy. It's sexier to talk of national visions' Lester Kiewit speaks to Paul Berkowitz of NPO The Third Republic which focuses on political change and grassroots democracy in SA. 27 September 2021 12:10 PM
Here's how SAPS plans to roll out new #CountryInBlue campaign using blue lights Lirandzu Themba, spokesperson for Police Minister Bheki Cele speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the plan based on police visibility. 27 September 2021 7:59 AM
Unisa has to include teaching and learning in Afrikaans, rules ConCourt Mandy Wiener speaks to Alana Bailey, Deputy Executive at Afriforum, Solidarity & Come Home Campaign. 23 September 2021 1:11 PM
View all Politics
Trading at discount to underlying investments is common – Ethos Capital The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Peter Hayward-Butt, CEO at Ethos Capital. 27 September 2021 6:40 PM
How the V&A Waterfront plans to emerge from the pandemic Mike Wills interviews V&A Waterfront CEO David Green about how he sees the way forward. 27 September 2021 3:42 PM
Sasol will spend up to R25bn to meet new emissions reduction target by 2030 Sasol aims to reduce its greenhouse emissions by 30% come 2030. The Money Show interviews CEO Fleetwood Grobler 22 September 2021 7:41 PM
View all Business
A quarter of us admit we're not disciplined enough to work from home - IPSOS Sara-Jayne King speaks to career expert Devan Moonsamy about morale and productivity for those forced to keep working from home. 27 September 2021 10:41 AM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the all new Renault Kiger Sara-Jayne King speaks to Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson about the new Renault Kiger. 26 September 2021 8:32 AM
Don't munch on a hunch - advice on mushroom foraging from a local mycologist Sara-Jayne King speaks to amateur mycologist Peter Herrmann about the benefits and uses of mycelium and mushrooms. 25 September 2021 10:25 AM
View all Lifestyle
'First lady of Springbok rugby' Annelee Murray reflects on remarkable Bok career Presenter Amy MacIver chats to public relations manager Annelee Murray about her book and journey with the Springboks team. 24 September 2021 12:32 PM
"A local champion who made joy for everyone" - Cape Town icon Boeta Cassiem dies Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to the son of the late Cape Town legend Boeta Cassiem. 16 September 2021 11:42 AM
Plan presented to bring vaccinated spectators back to stadiums Lester Kiewit interviews Jacques Grobbelaar, Head of Risk and Safety at the Premier Soccer League. 14 September 2021 10:49 AM
View all Sport
R300 million arts stimulus mismanaged - Minister Nathi Mthethwa Mike Wills interviews Eyewitness News political journalist Thando Kubheka to explain. 27 September 2021 5:18 PM
Masterchef's beloved Siphokazi talks about her amazing life and new cookbook Pippa Hudson speaks to Siphokazi Mdlankomo about the new book and more. 27 September 2021 2:52 PM
"I wanted fame, but LA wasn't for me" Oscar von Memerty on being authentic Sara-Jayne King meets Oscar von Memerty who talks about the importance of being authentic and being disillusioned with LA. 25 September 2021 11:26 AM
View all Entertainment
Two-thirds of Swiss voters say 'Yes' to same-sex marriage Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 27 September 2021 1:14 PM
'Lazy, entitled, spoilt' - recruitment boss trolled for WFH rant Refilwe Moloto speaks to British recruitment firm owner James Cox whose LinkedIn WFH rant went viral last week 27 September 2021 11:18 AM
New data shows second dose of J&J jab boosts protection against Covid-19 Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to UCT public health specialist Prof Landon Myer about the Johnson & Johnson booster shot. 23 September 2021 11:01 AM
View all World
SA ranked as third most attractive investment destination in Africa - RMB report The Money Show talks to RMB Africa Economist Daniel Kavishe about the 'Where to Invest in Africa 2021' report. 21 September 2021 8:21 PM
Most illegal firearms coming from domestic sources in SA - Report Mandy Wiener speaks to Jenni Irish-Qhobosheane, researcher at the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime. 17 September 2021 2:01 PM
'Govt can't just leave this, lives were lost while they tried to make profit' Bruce Whitfield talks to tobacco control expert Prof. Lekan Ayo-Yusuf about a BBC investigation into British American Tobacco. 15 September 2021 8:10 PM
View all Africa
[BOOK REVIEW] Tech will create more wealth in next 10 years than in the past 100 Bruce Whitfield asks Pauli van Wyk to review “The Future Is Faster Than You Think" by authors Peter H Diamandis and Steven Kotler. 27 September 2021 7:34 PM
Why the London Stock Exchange suspended South African healthcare company Umuthi The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Umuthi investor Anthony Morris. 27 September 2021 7:05 PM
40 million people haven’t registered to vote - Ferial Haffajee (Daily Maverick) Bruce Whitfield asks Ferial Haffajee how parties are faring in their campaigning amid the continuous decay of our municipalities. 27 September 2021 6:27 PM
View all Opinion
[BOOK REVIEW] Tech will create more wealth in next 10 years than in the past 100

27 September 2021 7:34 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Technology
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
tech
business books
Pauli van Wyk
book reviews
business book reviews
The Future Is Faster Than You Think
The Future Is Faster Than You Think: How Converging Technologies Are Transforming Business, Industries, and Our Lives
Peter Diamandis
Steven Kotler

Bruce Whitfield asks Pauli van Wyk to review “The Future Is Faster Than You Think" by authors Peter H Diamandis and Steven Kotler.

Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews the author or reviewer of a new or trending business book.

This week he interviewed Pauli van Wyk, famed journalist with Scorpio at Daily Maverick.

Van Wyk reviewed “The Future Is Faster Than You Think: How Converging Technologies Are Transforming Business, Industries, and Our Lives” by authors Peter H. Diamandis and Steven Kotler.

Different technologies are converging… to propel new inventions…

Pauli van Wyk, investigative journalist - Daily Maverick

This book is also a lesson in writing… easy and riveting…

Pauli van Wyk, investigative journalist - Daily Maverick

Flying cars… are happening now… Crafting a heart or kidney in a Petri dish… Different kinds of technologies… are contributing to new inventions… Creating new metals… plastics…

Pauli van Wyk, investigative journalist - Daily Maverick

Our children need proper education… Converging technologies will change education…

Pauli van Wyk, investigative journalist - Daily Maverick
© photochicken/123rf.com

Click here for all our business book reviews in one place.

Description on Amazon:

From the New York Times bestselling authors of Abundance and Bold comes a practical playbook for technological convergence in our modern era.

In their book Abundance, bestselling authors and futurists Peter Diamandis and Steven Kotler tackled grand global challenges, such as poverty, hunger, and energy.

Then, in Bold, they chronicled the use of exponential technologies that allowed the emergence of powerful new entrepreneurs.

Now the bestselling authors are back with The Future Is Faster Than You Think, a blueprint for how our world will change in response to the next ten years of rapid technological disruption.

Technology is accelerating far more quickly than anyone could have imagined.

During the next decade, we will experience more upheaval and create more wealth than we have in the past hundred years.

In this gripping and insightful roadmap to our near future, Diamandis and Kotler investigate how wave after wave of exponentially accelerating technologies will impact both our daily lives and society as a whole.

What happens as AI, robotics, virtual reality, digital biology, and sensors crash into 3D printing, blockchain, and global gigabit networks?

How will these convergences transform today’s legacy industries?

What will happen to the way we raise our kids, govern our nations, and care for our planet?

Diamandis, a space-entrepreneur-turned-innovation-pioneer, and Kotler, bestselling author and peak performance expert, probe the science of technological convergence and how it will reinvent every part of our lives — transportation, retail, advertising, education, health, entertainment, food, and finance — taking humanity into uncharted territories and reimagining the world as we know it.

As indispensable as it is gripping, The Future Is Faster Than You Think provides a prescient look at our impending future.




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
