40 million people haven’t registered to vote - Ferial Haffajee (Daily Maverick)
The state has utterly failed South Africans at the municipal level, wrote Ferial Haffajee in Daily Maverick on Monday.
“Local government has failed from rural town to metro, from district to municipality and across all provinces the ANC governs – eight of nine,” said Haffajee.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asked Haffajee how parties are faring in their campaigning amid the continuous decay of our municipalities (scroll up to listen).
People are worried about water and electricity… very basic nuts and bolts…Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor - Daily Maverick
About 40 million people… haven’t even registered. People are really tired of promises…Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor - Daily Maverick
People are going it alone…Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor - Daily Maverick
All indicators are telling us that people are seeing a collapse all around, but I’m not seeing it in the manifestos…Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor - Daily Maverick
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_153608984_south-africa-election-ballot-box-and-voting-paper-3d-rendering.html?term=south%2Bafrica%2Belection&vti=mgj2fwd4moojiriica-1-92
More from Spotlight on Local Elections 2021
We want to vote for citizens who've been engaged with their communtity - Maimane
Lester Kiewit speaks to Mmusi Maimane, executive leader of the One South Africa Movement.Read More
For 27 years parties give us empty promises, says political analyst Xolani Dube
Mandy Wiener speaks to analyst at Xubera Institute For Research And Development Xolani Dube about the election manifestos.Read More
'Service delivery vital but not sexy. It's sexier to talk of national visions'
Lester Kiewit speaks to Paul Berkowitz of NPO The Third Republic which focuses on political change and grassroots democracy in SA.Read More
Loadshedding-free zones for Western Cape - DA manifesto launch promises
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Cape Town mayoral candidate Geordin Hill-Lewis about the DA's national manifesto.Read More
ANC fields 'most diverse' candidates list ever – Jessie Duarte
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News Senior Politics Journalist Tshidi Madia.Read More
You still have until Thursday to object to election candidates, says IEC
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Michael Hendrickse about the closing of candidate registration on Tuesday and what happens next.Read More
Legally Election day has to be declared a public holiday in SA
Thembelani Mazibuko, Researcher at the Electoral Institute of SA explains the process to be followed.Read More
Voters roll shrinks, tiny number of new registrations on weekend says analyst
Mandy Wiener speaks to independent elections analyst Dawie Scholtz who says it is the lowest voter registration he has seen in SA.Read More
ANC W Cape ward councillor: 'There is not enough protection for councillors'
Refilwe Moloto speaks to ANC ward councillor and ANC Western Cape caucus spokesperson Fiona Abrahams.Read More