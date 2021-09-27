40 million people haven’t registered to vote - Ferial Haffajee (Daily Maverick)

Streaming issues? Report here
Masterchef's beloved Siphokazi talks about her amazing life and new cookbook Pippa Hudson speaks to Siphokazi Mdlankomo about the new book and more.
We want to vote for citizens who've been engaged with their communtity - Maimane Lester Kiewit speaks to Mmusi Maimane, executive leader of the One South Africa Movement.
For 27 years parties give us empty promises, says political analyst Xolani Dube Mandy Wiener speaks to analyst at Xubera Institute For Research And Development Xolani Dube about the election manifestos.
'Service delivery vital but not sexy. It's sexier to talk of national visions' Lester Kiewit speaks to Paul Berkowitz of NPO The Third Republic which focuses on political change and grassroots democracy in SA.
Here's how SAPS plans to roll out new #CountryInBlue campaign using blue lights Lirandzu Themba, spokesperson for Police Minister Bheki Cele speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the plan based on police visibility.
Unisa has to include teaching and learning in Afrikaans, rules ConCourt Mandy Wiener speaks to Alana Bailey, Deputy Executive at Afriforum, Solidarity & Come Home Campaign.
Trading at discount to underlying investments is common – Ethos Capital The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Peter Hayward-Butt, CEO at Ethos Capital.
How the V&A Waterfront plans to emerge from the pandemic Mike Wills interviews V&A Waterfront CEO David Green about how he sees the way forward.
Sasol will spend up to R25bn to meet new emissions reduction target by 2030 Sasol aims to reduce its greenhouse emissions by 30% come 2030. The Money Show interviews CEO Fleetwood Grobler
A quarter of us admit we're not disciplined enough to work from home - IPSOS Sara-Jayne King speaks to career expert Devan Moonsamy about morale and productivity for those forced to keep working from home.
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the all new Renault Kiger Sara-Jayne King speaks to Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson about the new Renault Kiger.
Don't munch on a hunch - advice on mushroom foraging from a local mycologist Sara-Jayne King speaks to amateur mycologist Peter Herrmann about the benefits and uses of mycelium and mushrooms.
'First lady of Springbok rugby' Annelee Murray reflects on remarkable Bok career Presenter Amy MacIver chats to public relations manager Annelee Murray about her book and journey with the Springboks team.
"A local champion who made joy for everyone" - Cape Town icon Boeta Cassiem dies Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to the son of the late Cape Town legend Boeta Cassiem.
Plan presented to bring vaccinated spectators back to stadiums Lester Kiewit interviews Jacques Grobbelaar, Head of Risk and Safety at the Premier Soccer League.
R300 million arts stimulus mismanaged - Minister Nathi Mthethwa Mike Wills interviews Eyewitness News political journalist Thando Kubheka to explain.
Masterchef's beloved Siphokazi talks about her amazing life and new cookbook Pippa Hudson speaks to Siphokazi Mdlankomo about the new book and more.
"I wanted fame, but LA wasn't for me" Oscar von Memerty on being authentic Sara-Jayne King meets Oscar von Memerty who talks about the importance of being authentic and being disillusioned with LA.
Two-thirds of Swiss voters say 'Yes' to same-sex marriage Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe.
'Lazy, entitled, spoilt' - recruitment boss trolled for WFH rant Refilwe Moloto speaks to British recruitment firm owner James Cox whose LinkedIn WFH rant went viral last week
New data shows second dose of J&J jab boosts protection against Covid-19 Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to UCT public health specialist Prof Landon Myer about the Johnson & Johnson booster shot.
SA ranked as third most attractive investment destination in Africa - RMB report The Money Show talks to RMB Africa Economist Daniel Kavishe about the 'Where to Invest in Africa 2021' report.
Most illegal firearms coming from domestic sources in SA - Report Mandy Wiener speaks to Jenni Irish-Qhobosheane, researcher at the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime.
'Govt can't just leave this, lives were lost while they tried to make profit' Bruce Whitfield talks to tobacco control expert Prof. Lekan Ayo-Yusuf about a BBC investigation into British American Tobacco.
[BOOK REVIEW] Tech will create more wealth in next 10 years than in the past 100 Bruce Whitfield asks Pauli van Wyk to review "The Future Is Faster Than You Think" by authors Peter H Diamandis and Steven Kotler.
Why the London Stock Exchange suspended South African healthcare company Umuthi The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Umuthi investor Anthony Morris.
40 million people haven't registered to vote - Ferial Haffajee (Daily Maverick) Bruce Whitfield asks Ferial Haffajee how parties are faring in their campaigning amid the continuous decay of our municipalities.
40 million people haven’t registered to vote - Ferial Haffajee (Daily Maverick)

27 September 2021 6:27 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
The Money Show
Ferial Haffajee
Bruce Whitfield
Daily Maverick
2021 municipal elections
2021 Local Government Election

Bruce Whitfield asks Ferial Haffajee how parties are faring in their campaigning amid the continuous decay of our municipalities.

The state has utterly failed South Africans at the municipal level, wrote Ferial Haffajee in Daily Maverick on Monday.

“Local government has failed from rural town to metro, from district to municipality and across all provinces the ANC governs – eight of nine,” said Haffajee.

© inkdrop/123rf.com

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asked Haffajee how parties are faring in their campaigning amid the continuous decay of our municipalities (scroll up to listen).

People are worried about water and electricity… very basic nuts and bolts…

Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor - Daily Maverick

About 40 million people… haven’t even registered. People are really tired of promises…

Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor - Daily Maverick

People are going it alone…

Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor - Daily Maverick

All indicators are telling us that people are seeing a collapse all around, but I’m not seeing it in the manifestos…

Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor - Daily Maverick



More from Spotlight on Local Elections 2021

We want to vote for citizens who've been engaged with their communtity - Maimane

27 September 2021 1:44 PM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Mmusi Maimane, executive leader of the One South Africa Movement.

Read More arrow_forward

For 27 years parties give us empty promises, says political analyst Xolani Dube

27 September 2021 1:29 PM

Mandy Wiener speaks to analyst at Xubera Institute For Research And Development Xolani Dube about the election manifestos.

Read More arrow_forward

'Service delivery vital but not sexy. It's sexier to talk of national visions'

27 September 2021 12:10 PM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Paul Berkowitz of NPO The Third Republic which focuses on political change and grassroots democracy in SA.

Read More arrow_forward

Loadshedding-free zones for Western Cape - DA manifesto launch promises

27 September 2021 8:55 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Cape Town mayoral candidate Geordin Hill-Lewis about the DA's national manifesto.

Read More arrow_forward

ANC fields 'most diverse' candidates list ever – Jessie Duarte

22 September 2021 2:46 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News Senior Politics Journalist Tshidi Madia.

Read More arrow_forward

You still have until Thursday to object to election candidates, says IEC

22 September 2021 7:57 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Michael Hendrickse about the closing of candidate registration on Tuesday and what happens next.

Read More arrow_forward

Legally Election day has to be declared a public holiday in SA

21 September 2021 6:55 AM

Thembelani Mazibuko, Researcher at the Electoral Institute of SA explains the process to be followed.

Read More arrow_forward

Voters roll shrinks, tiny number of new registrations on weekend says analyst

20 September 2021 1:58 PM

Mandy Wiener speaks to independent elections analyst Dawie Scholtz who says it is the lowest voter registration he has seen in SA.

Read More arrow_forward

ANC W Cape ward councillor: 'There is not enough protection for councillors'

16 September 2021 1:05 PM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to ANC ward councillor and ANC Western Cape caucus spokesperson Fiona Abrahams.

Read More arrow_forward

New voter management devices replace zip zip machines, prevents multiple voting

14 September 2021 8:49 AM

Africa Melane speaks to Masego Sheburi, Deputy Chief Electoral Officer: Electoral Matters at the IEC.

Read More arrow_forward

R300 million arts stimulus mismanaged - Minister Nathi Mthethwa

Business Entertainment

Why the London Stock Exchange suspended South African healthcare company Umuthi

Business Opinion

40 million people haven't registered to vote - Ferial Haffajee (Daily Maverick)

Business Opinion Politics Elections

Ramaphosa: ANC committed to making sure municipal staff are competent
27 September 2021 8:55 PM

27 September 2021 8:55 PM

IN FULL: ANC president Ramaphosa's address at party manifesto launch
27 September 2021 8:52 PM

27 September 2021 8:52 PM

GALLERY: ANC manifesto launch: We will do better

27 September 2021 7:54 PM

