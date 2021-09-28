Debate over whether Vumacam’s surveillance network flouts privacy rules
- Vumacam's growing surveillance camera network continues to spark privacy debates
- The security company currently has over 5,000 cameras across Joburg and plans to keep expanding
- Investigative journo Heidi Swart has questioned whether its surveillance system meets privacy laws
Privacy regulators will have to test new data laws against Vumacam technology which has enabled video feeds across Johannesburg, says investigative journalist Heidi Swart.
Vumacam has a rapidly expanding surveillance camera network across Joburg and sells its footage to private security companies.
The firm says it uses automatic licence plate recognition (ALPR) cameras to help track criminal activity but the growing surveillance system has raised privacy fears.
RELATED: Vumacam MD insists private CCTV video feeds across Jozi are in line with the law
Swart says there are still grey areas in the Protection of Personal Information Act (often called the POPI Act or POPIA).
She says the regulations don't have specific provisions on how much surveillance footage can be collected or how long it can be legally stored.
In 2020, Vumacam CEO Ricky Croock spoke to Lester Kiewit clarifying Vumacam does not collect personal data or sell it to third parties and operations are in line with all current by-laws and the necessary permissions have been granted for all operations.
RELATED: We don’t collect or sell personal data – Vumacam
"There's nothing really specifically protecting us, protecting our privacy when it comes to surveillance cameras", Swart tells CapeTalk.
There's nothing really specifically protecting us, protecting our privacy when it comes to surveillance cameras.Heidi Swart, Investigative journalist
At the moment, when it comes to video footage and CCTV, there's nothing that specifically says you're only allowed to keep video footage for this long or you're only allowed to take this kind of footage or you have to blur people's faces out when you're taking this footage.Heidi Swart, Investigative journalist
Vumacam themselves say that they are compliant but POPIA is something that has to be lived before it can be established. All these laws are new so we have to see how they are going to be implemented.Heidi Swart, Investigative journalist
In the end, there are many loopholes in POPIA or at least exceptions that, for instance, allow for certain intrusions on privacy, if it is for people's safety. That will depend on how information regulators interpret it.Heidi Swart, Investigative journalist
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_102155122_focus-on-security-cctv-camera-monitoring-system-with-panoramic-view-of-a-city-on-blurry-background.html?vti=nvtbp55iit2ajddb8y-1-7
More from Local
Have a great tourism idea? Brand-new global project will help you partner up
The SIGMUND Project is powered by innovation and collaboration. Bruce Whitfield interviews founder Alan Elliott Merschen.Read More
Residents shocked and afraid after three Khayelitsha women shot in their heads
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Shamiela Fisher about the murder of three women in Khayelitsha.Read More
More Durban cops facing arrest over police custody death in 2018
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News correspondent Nhlanhla Mabaso about the officers facing murder charges.Read More
South African scientists school UK about the pandemic in South Africa
Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Glenda Gray, CEO of the SA Medical Research Council.Read More
Snakes and birds from Ratanga Junction stealing the show at Kommetjie edu centre
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Lappies Labuschagne, the manager of the Soetwater Environmental Education Centre.Read More
'There is hope through vaccines' - Religious forum tackling vax hesitancy in SA
Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Ashwin Trikamje about how religious leaders are working to help get South Africans vaccinated.Read More
'Moms-to-be will protect their babies by getting Covid vaccine' says CPT gynae
Mike Wills is joined by obstetrician and gynae Dr Marie Pienaar to answer a question on the Covid-19 vaccine and pregnancy.Read More
YouTube star in the making? YouTube NextUp contest open to SA content creators
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Lead for YouTube partnerships in South Africa, Zeph Masote about the competition for content creators.Read More
Masterchef's beloved Siphokazi talks about her amazing life and new cookbook
Pippa Hudson speaks to Siphokazi Mdlankomo about the new book and more.Read More