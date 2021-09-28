New ethics unit for "rotten" public servants after grant corruption exposed
- Government has launched a new unit to root out corruption in the public service
- The unit aims to encourage ethics among public servants and introduces systems to combat corrupt activities
- President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday revealed that 16,000 government employees have illegally claimed Covid-19 grants
- He says the unit has already begun identifying those involved in Covid-19 grant corruption, dodgy PPE contracts and UIF fraud
Government has introduced a new ethics unit targeting corrupt public servants.
President Cyril Rampahosa says the recently launched Public Administration Ethics, Integrity and Disciplinary Technical Assistance Unit will go a long way to rooting out corruption in the public sector.
Rampahosa says the government has stepped up its efforts to combat corruption in the wake of revelations that thousands of public servants have been illegally receiving social grants.
In his weekly newsletter on Monday, Ramaphosa revealed that around 16,000 government employees were irregularly paid the Covid-19 social relief grant.
Dr. Salomon Hoogenraad-Vermaak, who's the Chief Director of the new unit, says not all public sector employees are rotten apples.
According to Hoogenraad-Vermaak, the number of public servants doing business with the state has decreased from 8,500 in 2017 to 118 people now.
He says the ethics unit will "specifically look at those public servants who went astray so that we can bring them back and focus on what they are paid to do."
The unit will build capacity within public bodies to institute disciplinary proceedings in cases of misconduct.
It will also refer corruption cases to government’s Anti-Corruption Task Team and follow up criminal and disciplinary cases involving public servants.
In addition to working with law enforcement authorities, the unit will develop norms and standards for conducting lifestyle audits and for whistleblowing.
Hoogenraad-Vermaak says the unit will appoint ethics officers and ethics committee in each government department to help instill a culture of ethics in the public service and strengthen oversight.
It is shocking because the last thing you expect of a public servant is actually to steal from the people they are supposed to serve.Dr Salomon Hoogenraad-Vermaak, Chief Director - Public Administration Ethics, Integrity and Disciplinary Technical Assistance Unit
This unit is not a law enforcement unit and it does not have an investigative mandate.Dr Salomon Hoogenraad-Vermaak, Chief Director - Public Administration Ethics, Integrity and Disciplinary Technical Assistance Unit
The immediate role that we have is to look at corruption and to identify corruption, although our main focus should actually be to look at prevention because prevention is better than cure. But because of the direness of the situation, we're looking at identifying the corruption that is there.Dr Salomon Hoogenraad-Vermaak, Chief Director - Public Administration Ethics, Integrity and Disciplinary Technical Assistance Unit
Source : Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
More from Politics
Good Party's Brett Herron on affordable housing and helping the homeless
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Brett Herron about the Good Party manifesto launched ahead of the local government elections.Read More
40 million people haven’t registered to vote - Ferial Haffajee (Daily Maverick)
Bruce Whitfield asks Ferial Haffajee how parties are faring in their campaigning amid the continuous decay of our municipalities.Read More
We want to vote for citizens who've been engaged with their communtity - Maimane
Lester Kiewit speaks to Mmusi Maimane, executive leader of the One South Africa Movement.Read More
For 27 years parties give us empty promises, says political analyst Xolani Dube
Mandy Wiener speaks to analyst at Xubera Institute For Research And Development Xolani Dube about the election manifestos.Read More
'Service delivery vital but not sexy. It's sexier to talk of national visions'
Lester Kiewit speaks to Paul Berkowitz of NPO The Third Republic which focuses on political change and grassroots democracy in SA.Read More
Loadshedding-free zones for Western Cape - DA manifesto launch promises
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Cape Town mayoral candidate Geordin Hill-Lewis about the DA's national manifesto.Read More
Here's how SAPS plans to roll out new #CountryInBlue campaign using blue lights
Lirandzu Themba, spokesperson for Police Minister Bheki Cele speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the plan based on police visibility.Read More
Unisa has to include teaching and learning in Afrikaans, rules ConCourt
Mandy Wiener speaks to Alana Bailey, Deputy Executive at Afriforum, Solidarity & Come Home Campaign.Read More
SABC once again punting for household levy rather than traditional TV licence
Outa's Stephanie Fick speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the SABC proposal to institute a household levy rather than TV licence.Read More