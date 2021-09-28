Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Have a great tourism idea? Brand-new global project will help you partner up The SIGMUND Project is powered by innovation and collaboration. Bruce Whitfield interviews founder Alan Elliott Merschen. 28 September 2021 8:49 PM
Residents shocked and afraid after three Khayelitsha women shot in their heads Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Shamiela Fisher about the murder of three women in Khayelitsha. 28 September 2021 2:48 PM
More Durban cops facing arrest over police custody death in 2018 Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News correspondent Nhlanhla Mabaso about the officers facing murder charges. 28 September 2021 1:52 PM
View all Local
Good Party's Brett Herron on affordable housing and helping the homeless Refilwe Moloto speaks to Brett Herron about the Good Party manifesto launched ahead of the local government elections. 28 September 2021 12:43 PM
New ethics unit for "rotten" public servants after grant corruption exposed Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Dr. Salomon Hoogenraad-Vermaak about the Public Administration Ethics, Integrity and Discip... 28 September 2021 9:44 AM
40 million people haven’t registered to vote - Ferial Haffajee (Daily Maverick) Bruce Whitfield asks Ferial Haffajee how parties are faring in their campaigning amid the continuous decay of our municipalities. 27 September 2021 6:27 PM
View all Politics
IDC slashes annual loss to R33m from over R3bn - 'strict cash flow management' Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Tshokolo ‘TP’ Nchocho about the Industrial Development Corporation's year-end financial results. 28 September 2021 7:52 PM
SA records first budget surplus in three years (excludes debt servicing costs) The Money Show talks to Citibank Economist Gina Schoeman about the primary budget surplus recorded for the three months to June. 28 September 2021 7:12 PM
Tempers flare, panic-buying ensues in UK as petrol stations run dry Mike Wills interviews UK correspondent Gavin Grey about the obstacles currently faced by that country. 28 September 2021 4:37 PM
View all Business
Get a loan for a funky, low(ish)-cost container home Lester Kiewit interviews Shaun Rademeyer, CEO at Multinet Home Loans. 28 September 2021 12:23 PM
YouTube star in the making? YouTube NextUp contest open to SA content creators Refilwe Moloto speaks to Lead for YouTube partnerships in South Africa, Zeph Masote about the competition for content creators.  28 September 2021 7:45 AM
[BOOK REVIEW] Tech will create more wealth in next 10 years than in the past 100 Bruce Whitfield asks Pauli van Wyk to review “The Future Is Faster Than You Think" by authors Peter H Diamandis and Steven Kotler. 27 September 2021 7:34 PM
View all Lifestyle
'First lady of Springbok rugby' Annelee Murray reflects on remarkable Bok career Presenter Amy MacIver chats to public relations manager Annelee Murray about her book and journey with the Springboks team. 24 September 2021 12:32 PM
"A local champion who made joy for everyone" - Cape Town icon Boeta Cassiem dies Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to the son of the late Cape Town legend Boeta Cassiem. 16 September 2021 11:42 AM
Plan presented to bring vaccinated spectators back to stadiums Lester Kiewit interviews Jacques Grobbelaar, Head of Risk and Safety at the Premier Soccer League. 14 September 2021 10:49 AM
View all Sport
R Kelly vows to prove innocence after sex crimes conviction In 2019 Sara-Jayne King spoke to Kelly's protegee Sparkle about her relationship with the R&B star. 28 September 2021 1:50 PM
YouTube star in the making? YouTube NextUp contest open to SA content creators Refilwe Moloto speaks to Lead for YouTube partnerships in South Africa, Zeph Masote about the competition for content creators.  28 September 2021 7:45 AM
R300 million arts stimulus mismanaged - Minister Nathi Mthethwa Mike Wills interviews Eyewitness News political journalist Thando Kubheka to explain. 27 September 2021 5:18 PM
View all Entertainment
China threatens Britain for sailing warship through Taiwan Strait Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about this and other trending world news stories. 28 September 2021 5:03 PM
Tempers flare, panic-buying ensues in UK as petrol stations run dry Mike Wills interviews UK correspondent Gavin Grey about the obstacles currently faced by that country. 28 September 2021 4:37 PM
Two-thirds of Swiss voters say 'Yes' to same-sex marriage Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 27 September 2021 1:14 PM
View all World
SA ranked as third most attractive investment destination in Africa - RMB report The Money Show talks to RMB Africa Economist Daniel Kavishe about the 'Where to Invest in Africa 2021' report. 21 September 2021 8:21 PM
Most illegal firearms coming from domestic sources in SA - Report Mandy Wiener speaks to Jenni Irish-Qhobosheane, researcher at the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime. 17 September 2021 2:01 PM
'Govt can't just leave this, lives were lost while they tried to make profit' Bruce Whitfield talks to tobacco control expert Prof. Lekan Ayo-Yusuf about a BBC investigation into British American Tobacco. 15 September 2021 8:10 PM
View all Africa
I’m responsible with money. But I do have a lot of shoes - Redi Tlhabi Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist Redi Tlhabi about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 28 September 2021 3:07 PM
South African scientists school UK about the pandemic in South Africa Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Glenda Gray, CEO of the SA Medical Research Council. 28 September 2021 1:19 PM
Get a loan for a funky, low(ish)-cost container home Lester Kiewit interviews Shaun Rademeyer, CEO at Multinet Home Loans. 28 September 2021 12:23 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

New ethics unit for "rotten" public servants after grant corruption exposed

28 September 2021 9:44 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Corruption
Social grants
Covid-19 grant
ethics unit
Public Administration Ethics, Integrity and Disciplinary Technical Assistance Unit.

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Dr. Salomon Hoogenraad-Vermaak about the Public Administration Ethics, Integrity and Disciplinary Technical Assistance Unit.
  • Government has launched a new unit to root out corruption in the public service
  • The unit aims to encourage ethics among public servants and introduces systems to combat corrupt activities
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday revealed that 16,000 government employees have illegally claimed Covid-19 grants
  • He says the unit has already begun identifying those involved in Covid-19 grant corruption, dodgy PPE contracts and UIF fraud
FILE: The lengthy queue at the Maponya Mall Sassa office where some people have been waiting since the night before in order to get their social grants. Picture: Kgomotso Modise/Eyewitness News

Government has introduced a new ethics unit targeting corrupt public servants.

President Cyril Rampahosa says the recently launched Public Administration Ethics, Integrity and Disciplinary Technical Assistance Unit will go a long way to rooting out corruption in the public sector.

Rampahosa says the government has stepped up its efforts to combat corruption in the wake of revelations that thousands of public servants have been illegally receiving social grants.

In his weekly newsletter on Monday, Ramaphosa revealed that around 16,000 government employees were irregularly paid the Covid-19 social relief grant.

Dr. Salomon Hoogenraad-Vermaak, who's the Chief Director of the new unit, says not all public sector employees are rotten apples.

According to Hoogenraad-Vermaak, the number of public servants doing business with the state has decreased from 8,500 in 2017 to 118 people now.

He says the ethics unit will "specifically look at those public servants who went astray so that we can bring them back and focus on what they are paid to do."

The unit will build capacity within public bodies to institute disciplinary proceedings in cases of misconduct.

It will also refer corruption cases to government’s Anti-Corruption Task Team and follow up criminal and disciplinary cases involving public servants.

In addition to working with law enforcement authorities, the unit will develop norms and standards for conducting lifestyle audits and for whistleblowing.

Hoogenraad-Vermaak says the unit will appoint ethics officers and ethics committee in each government department to help instill a culture of ethics in the public service and strengthen oversight.

It is shocking because the last thing you expect of a public servant is actually to steal from the people they are supposed to serve.

Dr Salomon Hoogenraad-Vermaak, Chief Director - Public Administration Ethics, Integrity and Disciplinary Technical Assistance Unit

This unit is not a law enforcement unit and it does not have an investigative mandate.

Dr Salomon Hoogenraad-Vermaak, Chief Director - Public Administration Ethics, Integrity and Disciplinary Technical Assistance Unit

The immediate role that we have is to look at corruption and to identify corruption, although our main focus should actually be to look at prevention because prevention is better than cure. But because of the direness of the situation, we're looking at identifying the corruption that is there.

Dr Salomon Hoogenraad-Vermaak, Chief Director - Public Administration Ethics, Integrity and Disciplinary Technical Assistance Unit



28 September 2021 9:44 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Corruption
Social grants
Covid-19 grant
ethics unit
Public Administration Ethics, Integrity and Disciplinary Technical Assistance Unit.

More from Politics

Good Party's Brett Herron on affordable housing and helping the homeless

28 September 2021 12:43 PM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Brett Herron about the Good Party manifesto launched ahead of the local government elections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

40 million people haven’t registered to vote - Ferial Haffajee (Daily Maverick)

27 September 2021 6:27 PM

Bruce Whitfield asks Ferial Haffajee how parties are faring in their campaigning amid the continuous decay of our municipalities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We want to vote for citizens who've been engaged with their communtity - Maimane

27 September 2021 1:44 PM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Mmusi Maimane, executive leader of the One South Africa Movement.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

For 27 years parties give us empty promises, says political analyst Xolani Dube

27 September 2021 1:29 PM

Mandy Wiener speaks to analyst at Xubera Institute For Research And Development Xolani Dube about the election manifestos.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Service delivery vital but not sexy. It's sexier to talk of national visions'

27 September 2021 12:10 PM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Paul Berkowitz of NPO The Third Republic which focuses on political change and grassroots democracy in SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Loadshedding-free zones for Western Cape - DA manifesto launch promises

27 September 2021 8:55 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Cape Town mayoral candidate Geordin Hill-Lewis about the DA's national manifesto.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Here's how SAPS plans to roll out new #CountryInBlue campaign using blue lights

27 September 2021 7:59 AM

Lirandzu Themba, spokesperson for Police Minister Bheki Cele speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the plan based on police visibility.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Unisa has to include teaching and learning in Afrikaans, rules ConCourt

23 September 2021 1:11 PM

Mandy Wiener speaks to Alana Bailey, Deputy Executive at Afriforum, Solidarity & Come Home Campaign.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SABC once again punting for household levy rather than traditional TV licence

23 September 2021 11:10 AM

Outa's Stephanie Fick speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the SABC proposal to institute a household levy rather than TV licence.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Taxi shooting: Despite 3 members killed 'peace deal not in jeopardy' says Cata

23 September 2021 8:19 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Cata's Mandla Hermanus about whether the peace deal will remain intact after these latest shootings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Get a loan for a funky, low(ish)-cost container home

Business Opinion Lifestyle

China threatens Britain for sailing warship through Taiwan Strait

World

R Kelly vows to prove innocence after sex crimes conviction

World Entertainment

EWN Highlights

Side effects after booster dose similar to shot two: US study

28 September 2021 8:52 PM

UK PM rules out priority access for key workers in fuel crisis

28 September 2021 8:15 PM

WHO chief apologises for sex abuse by staff in DR Congo

28 September 2021 8:06 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA