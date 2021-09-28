YouTube star in the making? YouTube NextUp contest open to SA content creators





YouTube Next extends its platform to amplify local South African voices

Applicants must have a subscriber base of 10,000 to 100,000 followers and have produced three pieces of original content of a responsible nature over the past three months

YouTube NextUp is a chance for local YouTube stars in the making to win big.

YouTube NextUp is a contest where winners get to take part in a 5-day Creator Camp. The list of successful YouTubers who have gone through the NextUp contest alumni is long, with the contest expanded to countries in South America, the Middle East, Asia, and North Africa in recent years. Now, the contest has arrived in South Africa.

The event includes classes on production, editing, and audience development that have been designed by content specialists.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Lead for YouTube partnerships in South Africa, Zeph Masote.

We at YouTube are continuing to try and amplify the voices that local South Africans have. Zeph Masote, Lead for YouTube partnerships in South Africa

The YouTube NextUp programme invites creators to submit applications whereby they would be assisted with the production and amplification of their content, he explains.

We help them take their content creation to the next level. Zeph Masote, Lead for YouTube partnerships in South Africa

The competition is open to YouTubers with a subscriber base of between 10,000 and 100,000

They need to have produced three pieces of original content over the last three months. Zeph Masote, Lead for YouTube partnerships in South Africa

Their content needs to be one of a responsible nature, which means there should not be any strikes against their channels. Zeph Masote, Lead for YouTube partnerships in South Africa

While the subscriber base sounds high, Masote says the number has been adjusted to local markets and since Covid lockdowns, there are some 250 South African YouTubers with this sizable following ready to move to the next level.

