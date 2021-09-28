'Moms-to-be will protect their babies by getting Covid vaccine' says CPT gynae
- The WHO says pregnant women have an increased risk of developing severe Covid-19 if they are infected
- Obstetrician Dr Marie Pienaar, says the vaccine is not 'new' and is safe for pregnant women
A Cape Town father-to-be wrote to CapeTalk host Mike Wills concerned about whether his wife, pregnant with twins, should get the Covid-19 vaccination.
We're both pro-vaccines, he wrote, but we're not sure, are we going to damage the children, is this the right thing to do?
Wills posed the question to Dr Marie Pienaar, obstetrician and gynaecologist in private practice at Mediclinic Panorama.
Absolutely no doubt, she says.
Getting Covid in pregnancy is really dangerous, already for a risky pregnancy.Dr Marie Pienaar, Obstetrician and gynaecologist - Mediclinic Panorama
The safety has been tested over and over, says Pienaar.
Five billion vaccines have been given and they're safe.Dr Marie Pienaar, Obstetrician and gynaecologist - Mediclinic Panorama
Is there any negative consequence for the foetus, asks Wills?
Not at all, says Pienaar.
She also says even pregnant women who've already had the virus should get vaccinated.
According to the World Health Organisation, pregnant women have an increased risk of developing severe Covid-19 if they are infected, compared with non-pregnant women of a similar age.
One in sixty women will die if they get Covid in pregnancy, which is much higher than the age-compared women.Dr Marie Pienaar, Obstetrician and gynaecologist - Mediclinic Panorama
One in six pregnant women admitted to hospital will require admission to intensive care.Dr Marie Pienaar, Obstetrician and gynaecologist - Mediclinic Panorama
Check out the video below from the WHO on Covid and pregnancy
RELATED:Medical evidence shows Covid jab during pregnancy, breastfeeding is safe - GP
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/rido/rido1706/rido170600007/80342274-pregnant-woman-and-her-african-husband-holding-hand-in-heart-shape-on-baby-bump-close-up-of-multieth.jpg
