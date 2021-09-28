'There is hope through vaccines' - Religious forum tackling vax hesitancy in SA





The Religious Forum Against COVID-19 is combating vaccine hesitancy in South Africa

The forum has launched the VaxuMzansi campaign to help get more people vaccinated ahead of the possible fourth wave

Co-chair Ashwin Trikamjee says the forum wants to build support for Covid-19 vaccination in religious circles

© sondem/123rf.com

An inter-faith collaboration is on a mission to counter Covid-19 vaccine hesitancy in South Africa.

The Religious Forum Against Covid-19 has launched a campaign to get congregations and communities vaccinated ahead of the looming fourth wave.

The forum's co-chair Ashwin Trikamjee says religious leaders are working to bust vaccine myths and debunk misinformation.

RELATED: Cape Town's Muslim leadership combating vaccine misinformation

He says the VaxuMzansi campaign is being launched in temples, mosques, churches, synagogues, and other religious spaces in a bid to vaccinate 70% of the population as soon as possible.

Religious sites are also being used as vaccination centres as a part of the campaign. "We think that is going to be a huge factor in influencing people that vaccination is, in fact, safe", Trikamjee tells CapeTalk.

He also argues that South Africa will most likely be headed towards a vaccine passport system even though there has been no firm decision at this stage.

There's a desperate need to fight for our people and to help protect them from the virus, especially because there is hope through the vaccines. Ashwin Trikamjee, Co-Chair - Religious Leaders Forum Against Covid-19

As a religious community, we stand together fighting concertedly towards reducing the impact of a possible fourth wave. We launched a national campaign targeted at addressing vaccine hesitancy in our country by building support for the Covid-19 vaccine in religious circles. Ashwin Trikamjee, Co-Chair - Religious Leaders Forum Against Covid-19