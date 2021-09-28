Snakes and birds from Ratanga Junction stealing the show at Kommetjie edu centre
- Ever wondered where the snakes from the old Ratanga Junction theme park went?
- Some of them were relocated to the Soetwater Environmental Education Centre in Kommetjie
Many of the animals from Ratanga Junction were moved to the Soetwater Environmental Education Centre in Kommetjie following the park's closure in 2018.
The birds, snakes and lizards have been thriving at their new home, says Jan "Lappies" Labuschagne, who runs the facility.
For almost 20 years, the NGO has run various educational programmes about the ocean and animals using a hands-on approach.
The facility houses roughly 24 beautiful birds and 60 reptiles, many of them relocated from Ratanga, which are used for shows, school tours, and educational camps.
RELATED: Waterbody and public park will be at the heart of former Ratanga Junction site
Labuschagne says the snakes and birds from Ratanga are well taken care of and spoiled.
The centre itself, however, has been facing difficult times since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.
To support the Soetwater Environmental Education Centre, you can visit their website.
All snakes are used in the snake show, a very educational snake show. They're all the old snakes from Ratanga Junction.Lappies Labuschagne, Manager - Soetwater Environmental Education Centre
They're here with us, and it's not just the snakes.Lappies Labuschagne, Manager - Soetwater Environmental Education Centre
As long as you feed a snake, you give it food and heat, it's happy. Her by us, they've got everything they need.Lappies Labuschagne, Manager - Soetwater Environmental Education Centre
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/snake-serpiente-boa-nature-python-6000790/
