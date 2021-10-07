Why has the SME sector been supressed?

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Santam loses appeal, must pay full 18 months' business interruption claims Bruce Whitfield interviews Santam CEO Lizé Lambrechts and the CEO of consulting firm Insurance Claims Africa, Ryan Woolley. 7 October 2021 7:11 PM
Eskom announces Stage 2 load shedding from 9 pm on Thursday and Friday In order to replenish emergency generation reserves Stage 2 load shedding will kick in from 9 pm until 5 am on Friday. 7 October 2021 6:21 PM
No clear plan on how Transnet will fix port inefficiencies - SA citrus exporters Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to the Citrus Grower's Association's acting CEO, Paul Hardman, about Transnet port issues. 7 October 2021 5:56 PM
View all Local
We shouldn't collapse SA economy due to greed for green funding warns Mantashe Bruce Whitfield interviews Deloitte Africa's Andrew Lane after Energy Minister says move away from coal should not be rushed. 7 October 2021 8:11 PM
David Mabuza 'fit and energised' on ANC campaign trail since return from Russia Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News political reporter Tshidi Madia about David Mabuza on the ANC campaign tr... 7 October 2021 2:09 PM
Why you should consider voting for an independent candidate – Mmusi Maimane Mandy Wiener interviews Maimane on the importance of independent candidates. 7 October 2021 1:58 PM
View all Politics
Why has the SME sector been supressed? Largest non-bank SME financier Retail Capital still believes - despite a decade of uncertainty 7 October 2021 7:34 PM
Cosatu stayaway: 'They are in high spirits, despite a low turnout' Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporters Veronica Mokhoali and Kaylynn Palm. 7 October 2021 1:06 PM
Cosatu calls on workers to join national stayaway on Thursday Bruce Whitfield interviews Matthew Parks, Parliamentary Co-ordinator for the Congress of South African Trade Unions. 6 October 2021 9:11 PM
View all Business
'Childhood cancer is easily misdiagnosed. Listen to your child' Africa Melane interviews Adri Ludick, Programme Development Manager at Childhood Cancer Foundation South Africa. 7 October 2021 3:22 PM
'Sleep ups productivity – and it burns fat – stop bragging about all-nighters' Africa Melane interviews fitness guru Liezel van der Westhuizen about getting a better quality of sleep. 7 October 2021 11:34 AM
'Do some stoep-sitting.' Why you should retreat to Barrydale, breathe and exhale Lester Kiewit continues to wend his 'virtual' way through our small towns and chats to Kamala Retreat Sanctuary's Terry de Vries. 7 October 2021 11:33 AM
View all Lifestyle
75% of Cape Town Cycle Tour participants are fully vaccinated - David Bellairs Pippa Hudson speaks to the director of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust David Bellairs about the event taking place on Sunday. 5 October 2021 1:54 PM
Cape Town Stadium (Stormers’ new home ground) gets a familiar sounding new name Mike Wills interviews the stadium's Commercial Manager Gina Woodburn. 30 September 2021 3:26 PM
Why do I support the All Blacks? Rather ask why I don't support South Africa... Lester Kiewit explores the history of black South African All Blacks fans and asks why some younger fans are following suit. 29 September 2021 1:26 PM
View all Sport
It reads like an adventure story! - Johnny Clegg's sons on Scatterling of Africa CapeTalk Pippa Hudson chats to Johnny Clegg’s sons, Jesse and Jaron, about their father's memoir "Scatterling of Africa". 7 October 2021 4:38 PM
Industry experts on R. Kelly conviction and 'conundrum' of cancelling his music Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to 947 station manager Thando Makhunga and Music Exchange founder Martin Myers. 2 October 2021 10:52 AM
Clever kids invited to win on Rapid Fire Junior with John Maytham If you are between 10 and 13 years old enter the Rapid Fire Junior competition on CapeTalk for a special junior edition next week. 1 October 2021 3:46 PM
View all Entertainment
South Africa removed from UK travel red list: 'Huge congratulations to Team SA' Bruce Whitfield interviews TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa and Flight Centre Travel Group's Andrew Stark. 7 October 2021 9:08 PM
WHO introduces a life changing malaria vaccine for children at risk Mandy Wiener speaks to Sherwin Charles, Co-Founder and CEO of Goodbye Malaria. 7 October 2021 2:01 PM
Taliban are liars that use the name of Islam to gain power - Crystal Bayat (24) Refilwe Moloto interviews Afghan feminist Crystal Bayat. 7 October 2021 9:10 AM
View all World
Why has the SME sector been supressed? Largest non-bank SME financier Retail Capital still believes - despite a decade of uncertainty 7 October 2021 7:34 PM
Tourism picks up at Vic Falls after Zim prioritises vaccination in resort town Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa at Work's Dianna Games after her recent road trip through Zimbabwe. 6 October 2021 8:02 PM
Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe’s richest men The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tebogo Tshwane, an investigative journalist at Amabhungane. 4 October 2021 7:08 PM
View all Africa
Why you should consider voting for an independent candidate – Mmusi Maimane Mandy Wiener interviews Maimane on the importance of independent candidates. 7 October 2021 1:58 PM
'Sleep ups productivity – and it burns fat – stop bragging about all-nighters' Africa Melane interviews fitness guru Liezel van der Westhuizen about getting a better quality of sleep. 7 October 2021 11:34 AM
'Economic policy failure: Fewer jobs in manufacturing than 52 years ago' Bruce Whitfield talks to Economist Mike Schussler about the 'shocking' decline in South Africa's manufacturing sector. 6 October 2021 7:23 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Africa
fiber_manual_record
Business

Why has the SME sector been supressed?

7 October 2021 7:34 PM
by Sponsored Content
Tags:
Retail Capital
sme
Sponsored Content
Karl Westvig
African small and medium businesses

Largest non-bank SME financier Retail Capital still believes - despite a decade of uncertainty

The past decade has not been easy for SMEs. GDP growth has been almost non-existent since 2011, and despite a widely held – and correct – belief that SMEs hold the keys to job creation and economic growth, they’ve largely been left to fend for themselves.

Why has the sector been suppressed? The government has not focused on growing the economy. If one looks back over the past decade, it has not implemented policies that are friendly to business in general, never mind SMEs. On the contrary, government has been focused on protecting state jobs in the form of inflated wage bills and repeated bailouts of state-owned enterprises.

There have also been a few key events that shaped the difficult and suppressed environment SMEs have had to navigate in the past decade: the end of Thabo Mbeki and the ushering in of the Jacob Zuma years, the introduction of the national minimum wage, Eskom, Ratings Agency downgrades, deteriorating services and Covid-19.

It is against this background that the CEO of Retail Capital’s SA’s largest non-bank SME financier, Karl Westvig has built a multibillion-rand business. Since launching in 2011, it has disbursed R4,5bn to xxx entrepreneurs. To achieve these milestones in a decade, he says the role of being a leader of a fast-growing business is to create certainty in a climate of uncertainty.

We don’t know where the interest rate is going, what’s happening with the exchange rate, or what politicians are going to do. But we can be clear about how we react to those things, and keep the ship steady despite strong headwinds,

Karl Westvig, CEO - Retail Capital’s SA

Despite the uncertainty, Westvig says that South Africans are resilient. “When we hit our lowest ebb, we rally together and make the right decisions. The recent reaction to the social unrest and looting showed that most in this country want to build it up, not break it down. Millions still believe in this country; we still believe in this country,” concludes Westvig.

For more on visit www.retailcapital.co.za




7 October 2021 7:34 PM
by Sponsored Content
Tags:
Retail Capital
sme
Sponsored Content
Karl Westvig
African small and medium businesses

More from Africa

Tourism picks up at Vic Falls after Zim prioritises vaccination in resort town

6 October 2021 8:02 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa at Work's Dianna Games after her recent road trip through Zimbabwe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe’s richest men

4 October 2021 7:08 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tebogo Tshwane, an investigative journalist at Amabhungane.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Top tips for future-proofing your businesses

1 October 2021 8:37 PM

The past 24 months have taught business owners how volatile business can be.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ex Malawi MP shoots himself dead in Parliament - leaves harrowing suicide note

1 October 2021 10:04 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews The Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish about this and other trending stories from the rest of Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA ranked as third most attractive investment destination in Africa - RMB report

21 September 2021 8:21 PM

The Money Show talks to RMB Africa Economist Daniel Kavishe about the 'Where to Invest in Africa 2021' report.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Most illegal firearms coming from domestic sources in SA - Report

17 September 2021 2:01 PM

Mandy Wiener speaks to Jenni Irish-Qhobosheane, researcher at the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Govt can't just leave this, lives were lost while they tried to make profit'

15 September 2021 8:10 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to tobacco control expert Prof. Lekan Ayo-Yusuf about a BBC investigation into British American Tobacco.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Here's how telecommunications companies are helping farmers yield results

13 September 2021 6:00 AM

Telecommunications companies are at the forefront of agriculture technology... So, why are South African farmers not embracing it?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Unlock the value of your company’s balance sheet

7 September 2021 10:01 AM

With rising economic challenges, how can you keep your company afloat, and protect employees from job losses

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How the Internet of Things (IoT) is connecting rural farmers to the world

6 September 2021 12:09 PM

The power of digital is giving farmers an increase in productivity and access to formal value chains to generate higher returns.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Business

South Africa removed from UK travel red list: 'Huge congratulations to Team SA'

7 October 2021 9:08 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa and Flight Centre Travel Group's Andrew Stark.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We shouldn't collapse SA economy due to greed for green funding warns Mantashe

7 October 2021 8:11 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Deloitte Africa's Andrew Lane after Energy Minister says move away from coal should not be rushed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Santam loses appeal, must pay full 18 months' business interruption claims

7 October 2021 7:11 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Santam CEO Lizé Lambrechts and the CEO of consulting firm Insurance Claims Africa, Ryan Woolley.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

No clear plan on how Transnet will fix port inefficiencies - SA citrus exporters

7 October 2021 5:56 PM

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to the Citrus Grower's Association's acting CEO, Paul Hardman, about Transnet port issues.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cosatu stayaway: 'They are in high spirits, despite a low turnout'

7 October 2021 1:06 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporters Veronica Mokhoali and Kaylynn Palm.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cosatu calls on workers to join national stayaway on Thursday

6 October 2021 9:11 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Matthew Parks, Parliamentary Co-ordinator for the Congress of South African Trade Unions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tourism picks up at Vic Falls after Zim prioritises vaccination in resort town

6 October 2021 8:02 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa at Work's Dianna Games after her recent road trip through Zimbabwe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Economic policy failure: Fewer jobs in manufacturing than 52 years ago'

6 October 2021 7:23 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Economist Mike Schussler about the 'shocking' decline in South Africa's manufacturing sector.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The games people play are the games businesses play

6 October 2021 7:15 PM

Are you a player or being played?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

First-ever Career Expo to be hosted on WhatsApp goes live Wednesday evening

6 October 2021 5:44 PM

The 3-month-long expo is free. Bruce Whitfield finds out more from the chair of The Knowledge Trust, Rob Stokes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Eskom announces Stage 2 load shedding from 9 pm on Thursday and Friday

Local

Presidency confirms Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole handed suspension notice

Politics

Happy 90th birthday Arch! Tygerburg hospital hosts extra-special celebration

Lifestyle Local

EWN Highlights

Cosatu confident it put enough pressure on govt to reconsider wage hikes

7 October 2021 7:51 PM

There's been a leadership crisis at SAPS for a long time - researcher

7 October 2021 7:38 PM

Happy 90th birthday: Tutu celebrated as an icon who has always restored hope

7 October 2021 7:03 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA