Should South Africa have R10 coins?

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Have a great tourism idea? Brand-new global project will help you partner up The SIGMUND Project is powered by innovation and collaboration. Bruce Whitfield interviews founder Alan Elliott Merschen. 28 September 2021 8:49 PM
Residents shocked and afraid after three Khayelitsha women shot in their heads Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Shamiela Fisher about the murder of three women in Khayelitsha. 28 September 2021 2:48 PM
More Durban cops facing arrest over police custody death in 2018 Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News correspondent Nhlanhla Mabaso about the officers facing murder charges. 28 September 2021 1:52 PM
View all Local
Good Party's Brett Herron on affordable housing and helping the homeless Refilwe Moloto speaks to Brett Herron about the Good Party manifesto launched ahead of the local government elections. 28 September 2021 12:43 PM
New ethics unit for "rotten" public servants after grant corruption exposed Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Dr. Salomon Hoogenraad-Vermaak about the Public Administration Ethics, Integrity and Discip... 28 September 2021 9:44 AM
40 million people haven’t registered to vote - Ferial Haffajee (Daily Maverick) Bruce Whitfield asks Ferial Haffajee how parties are faring in their campaigning amid the continuous decay of our municipalities. 27 September 2021 6:27 PM
View all Politics
IDC slashes annual loss to R33m from over R3bn - 'strict cash flow management' Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Tshokolo ‘TP’ Nchocho about the Industrial Development Corporation's year-end financial results. 28 September 2021 7:52 PM
SA records first budget surplus in three years (excludes debt servicing costs) The Money Show talks to Citibank Economist Gina Schoeman about the primary budget surplus recorded for the three months to June. 28 September 2021 7:12 PM
Tempers flare, panic-buying ensues in UK as petrol stations run dry Mike Wills interviews UK correspondent Gavin Grey about the obstacles currently faced by that country. 28 September 2021 4:37 PM
View all Business
Get a loan for a funky, low(ish)-cost container home Lester Kiewit interviews Shaun Rademeyer, CEO at Multinet Home Loans. 28 September 2021 12:23 PM
YouTube star in the making? YouTube NextUp contest open to SA content creators Refilwe Moloto speaks to Lead for YouTube partnerships in South Africa, Zeph Masote about the competition for content creators.  28 September 2021 7:45 AM
[BOOK REVIEW] Tech will create more wealth in next 10 years than in the past 100 Bruce Whitfield asks Pauli van Wyk to review “The Future Is Faster Than You Think" by authors Peter H Diamandis and Steven Kotler. 27 September 2021 7:34 PM
View all Lifestyle
'First lady of Springbok rugby' Annelee Murray reflects on remarkable Bok career Presenter Amy MacIver chats to public relations manager Annelee Murray about her book and journey with the Springboks team. 24 September 2021 12:32 PM
"A local champion who made joy for everyone" - Cape Town icon Boeta Cassiem dies Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to the son of the late Cape Town legend Boeta Cassiem. 16 September 2021 11:42 AM
Plan presented to bring vaccinated spectators back to stadiums Lester Kiewit interviews Jacques Grobbelaar, Head of Risk and Safety at the Premier Soccer League. 14 September 2021 10:49 AM
View all Sport
R Kelly vows to prove innocence after sex crimes conviction In 2019 Sara-Jayne King spoke to Kelly's protegee Sparkle about her relationship with the R&B star. 28 September 2021 1:50 PM
YouTube star in the making? YouTube NextUp contest open to SA content creators Refilwe Moloto speaks to Lead for YouTube partnerships in South Africa, Zeph Masote about the competition for content creators.  28 September 2021 7:45 AM
R300 million arts stimulus mismanaged - Minister Nathi Mthethwa Mike Wills interviews Eyewitness News political journalist Thando Kubheka to explain. 27 September 2021 5:18 PM
View all Entertainment
China threatens Britain for sailing warship through Taiwan Strait Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about this and other trending world news stories. 28 September 2021 5:03 PM
Tempers flare, panic-buying ensues in UK as petrol stations run dry Mike Wills interviews UK correspondent Gavin Grey about the obstacles currently faced by that country. 28 September 2021 4:37 PM
Two-thirds of Swiss voters say 'Yes' to same-sex marriage Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 27 September 2021 1:14 PM
View all World
SA ranked as third most attractive investment destination in Africa - RMB report The Money Show talks to RMB Africa Economist Daniel Kavishe about the 'Where to Invest in Africa 2021' report. 21 September 2021 8:21 PM
Most illegal firearms coming from domestic sources in SA - Report Mandy Wiener speaks to Jenni Irish-Qhobosheane, researcher at the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime. 17 September 2021 2:01 PM
'Govt can't just leave this, lives were lost while they tried to make profit' Bruce Whitfield talks to tobacco control expert Prof. Lekan Ayo-Yusuf about a BBC investigation into British American Tobacco. 15 September 2021 8:10 PM
View all Africa
I’m responsible with money. But I do have a lot of shoes - Redi Tlhabi Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist Redi Tlhabi about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 28 September 2021 3:07 PM
South African scientists school UK about the pandemic in South Africa Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Glenda Gray, CEO of the SA Medical Research Council. 28 September 2021 1:19 PM
Get a loan for a funky, low(ish)-cost container home Lester Kiewit interviews Shaun Rademeyer, CEO at Multinet Home Loans. 28 September 2021 12:23 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Should South Africa have R10 coins?

28 September 2021 10:43 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
South African Reserve Bank
Sarb
sa mint
Lester Kiewit
The Morning Review
Pradeep Maharaj
R10 coin

Lester Kiewit interviews Pradeep Maharaj of the South African Reserve Bank.

  • The decision to mint new value coins lies with the South African Reserve Bank

  • About 60% of South Africans transact mostly using cash

  • It would be economical to mint a R10 coin, but most users do not want it

  • Most South Africans want the 10 cent and 20 cent coins scrapped

R5 coins. © paperstreetdesign/123rf.com

The last coin introduced into South African currency was the R5 coin back in 1995, and before that, the R2 coin in 1989.

As inflation relentlessly chips away at our coins’ buying power, perhaps the time has come to strike a new R10 coin for circulation?

The SA Mint did actually create 500 R10 coins in 2015.

The limited-edition collectors’ pieces celebrated UNESCO Man and the rich diversity of the Kogelberg Biosphere Reserve.

These coins were minted in gold; you can’t use them to transact.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Pradeep Maharaj, Chief Operating Officer of the Executive Management Department at the South African Reserve Bank (scroll up to listen).

The decision does lie with the Reserve Bank…

Pradeep Maharaj, Chief Operating Officer - Executive Management Department, South African Reserve Bank

If the face value of a note is far lower than the cost of producing it, you have what is called seigniorage… That’s one of the factors that should be considered when deciding to move from a note to a coin…

Pradeep Maharaj, Chief Operating Officer - Executive Management Department, South African Reserve Bank

More than 60% of the population rely predominantly on cash to transact…

Pradeep Maharaj, Chief Operating Officer - Executive Management Department, South African Reserve Bank

The bank has done the research. We spoke to the informal sector… and the formal sector… and the banking sector… Research has shown that there is an economic case to be made for a R10 coin, but there is no appetite from users…

Pradeep Maharaj, Chief Operating Officer - Executive Management Department, South African Reserve Bank

The same study has shown that, apart from the formal retail sector, no one else supports the idea of 10 cent and 20 cent coins… In 2012, we stopped producing the 5 cent coins… There are still loads out there…

Pradeep Maharaj, Chief Operating Officer - Executive Management Department, South African Reserve Bank

… by volume in circulation. By far it’s the R100 note…

Pradeep Maharaj, Chief Operating Officer - Executive Management Department, South African Reserve Bank



28 September 2021 10:43 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
South African Reserve Bank
Sarb
sa mint
Lester Kiewit
The Morning Review
Pradeep Maharaj
R10 coin

More from Business

Have a great tourism idea? Brand-new global project will help you partner up

28 September 2021 8:49 PM

The SIGMUND Project is powered by innovation and collaboration. Bruce Whitfield interviews founder Alan Elliott Merschen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

IDC slashes annual loss to R33m from over R3bn - 'strict cash flow management'

28 September 2021 7:52 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Tshokolo ‘TP’ Nchocho about the Industrial Development Corporation's year-end financial results.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA records first budget surplus in three years (excludes debt servicing costs)

28 September 2021 7:12 PM

The Money Show talks to Citibank Economist Gina Schoeman about the primary budget surplus recorded for the three months to June.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tempers flare, panic-buying ensues in UK as petrol stations run dry

28 September 2021 4:37 PM

Mike Wills interviews UK correspondent Gavin Grey about the obstacles currently faced by that country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

I’m responsible with money. But I do have a lot of shoes - Redi Tlhabi

28 September 2021 3:07 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist Redi Tlhabi about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South African scientists school UK about the pandemic in South Africa

28 September 2021 1:19 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Glenda Gray, CEO of the SA Medical Research Council.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Get a loan for a funky, low(ish)-cost container home

28 September 2021 12:23 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Shaun Rademeyer, CEO at Multinet Home Loans.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[BOOK REVIEW] Tech will create more wealth in next 10 years than in the past 100

27 September 2021 7:34 PM

Bruce Whitfield asks Pauli van Wyk to review “The Future Is Faster Than You Think" by authors Peter H Diamandis and Steven Kotler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why the London Stock Exchange suspended South African healthcare company Umuthi

27 September 2021 7:05 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Umuthi investor Anthony Morris.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trading at discount to underlying investments is common – Ethos Capital

27 September 2021 6:40 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Peter Hayward-Butt, CEO at Ethos Capital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Get a loan for a funky, low(ish)-cost container home

Business Opinion Lifestyle

China threatens Britain for sailing warship through Taiwan Strait

World

R Kelly vows to prove innocence after sex crimes conviction

World Entertainment

EWN Highlights

Side effects after booster dose similar to shot two: US study

28 September 2021 8:52 PM

UK PM rules out priority access for key workers in fuel crisis

28 September 2021 8:15 PM

WHO chief apologises for sex abuse by staff in DR Congo

28 September 2021 8:06 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA