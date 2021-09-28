Good Party's Brett Herron on affordable housing and helping the homeless





Brett Herron discusses the Good Party manifesto launched ahead of the local government elections.

Housing issues in Cape Town is a key tenet of Herron and the Good Party's platform.

Housing and access to affordable housing were almost what led to the Good Party being formed. The fallout we had when we were members of the DA was around the blocking of us developing affordable housing well-located public land. Brett Herron, Secretary-general - Good Party

At the heart of Good's existence and at the heart of our offering under a pillar, we call spatial justice...[would be] making well-located public land available for the public good. Brett Herron, Secretary-general - Good Party

He says the aim is to ensure that people are not placed on the outskirts of the city far removed from economic opportunities, access to education, and available amenities.

Another key issue for the Good Party is that of homelessness.