The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Have a great tourism idea? Brand-new global project will help you partner up The SIGMUND Project is powered by innovation and collaboration. Bruce Whitfield interviews founder Alan Elliott Merschen. 28 September 2021 8:49 PM
Residents shocked and afraid after three Khayelitsha women shot in their heads Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Shamiela Fisher about the murder of three women in Khayelitsha. 28 September 2021 2:48 PM
More Durban cops facing arrest over police custody death in 2018 Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News correspondent Nhlanhla Mabaso about the officers facing murder charges. 28 September 2021 1:52 PM
Good Party's Brett Herron on affordable housing and helping the homeless Refilwe Moloto speaks to Brett Herron about the Good Party manifesto launched ahead of the local government elections. 28 September 2021 12:43 PM
New ethics unit for "rotten" public servants after grant corruption exposed Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Dr. Salomon Hoogenraad-Vermaak about the Public Administration Ethics, Integrity and Discip... 28 September 2021 9:44 AM
40 million people haven't registered to vote - Ferial Haffajee (Daily Maverick) Bruce Whitfield asks Ferial Haffajee how parties are faring in their campaigning amid the continuous decay of our municipalities. 27 September 2021 6:27 PM
IDC slashes annual loss to R33m from over R3bn - 'strict cash flow management' Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Tshokolo 'TP' Nchocho about the Industrial Development Corporation's year-end financial results. 28 September 2021 7:52 PM
SA records first budget surplus in three years (excludes debt servicing costs) The Money Show talks to Citibank Economist Gina Schoeman about the primary budget surplus recorded for the three months to June. 28 September 2021 7:12 PM
Tempers flare, panic-buying ensues in UK as petrol stations run dry Mike Wills interviews UK correspondent Gavin Grey about the obstacles currently faced by that country. 28 September 2021 4:37 PM
Get a loan for a funky, low(ish)-cost container home Lester Kiewit interviews Shaun Rademeyer, CEO at Multinet Home Loans. 28 September 2021 12:23 PM
YouTube star in the making? YouTube NextUp contest open to SA content creators Refilwe Moloto speaks to Lead for YouTube partnerships in South Africa, Zeph Masote about the competition for content creators.  28 September 2021 7:45 AM
[BOOK REVIEW] Tech will create more wealth in next 10 years than in the past 100 Bruce Whitfield asks Pauli van Wyk to review "The Future Is Faster Than You Think" by authors Peter H Diamandis and Steven Kotler. 27 September 2021 7:34 PM
'First lady of Springbok rugby' Annelee Murray reflects on remarkable Bok career Presenter Amy MacIver chats to public relations manager Annelee Murray about her book and journey with the Springboks team. 24 September 2021 12:32 PM
"A local champion who made joy for everyone" - Cape Town icon Boeta Cassiem dies Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to the son of the late Cape Town legend Boeta Cassiem. 16 September 2021 11:42 AM
Plan presented to bring vaccinated spectators back to stadiums Lester Kiewit interviews Jacques Grobbelaar, Head of Risk and Safety at the Premier Soccer League. 14 September 2021 10:49 AM
R Kelly vows to prove innocence after sex crimes conviction In 2019 Sara-Jayne King spoke to Kelly's protegee Sparkle about her relationship with the R&B star. 28 September 2021 1:50 PM
YouTube star in the making? YouTube NextUp contest open to SA content creators Refilwe Moloto speaks to Lead for YouTube partnerships in South Africa, Zeph Masote about the competition for content creators.  28 September 2021 7:45 AM
R300 million arts stimulus mismanaged - Minister Nathi Mthethwa Mike Wills interviews Eyewitness News political journalist Thando Kubheka to explain. 27 September 2021 5:18 PM
China threatens Britain for sailing warship through Taiwan Strait Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about this and other trending world news stories. 28 September 2021 5:03 PM
Tempers flare, panic-buying ensues in UK as petrol stations run dry Mike Wills interviews UK correspondent Gavin Grey about the obstacles currently faced by that country. 28 September 2021 4:37 PM
Two-thirds of Swiss voters say 'Yes' to same-sex marriage Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 27 September 2021 1:14 PM
SA ranked as third most attractive investment destination in Africa - RMB report The Money Show talks to RMB Africa Economist Daniel Kavishe about the 'Where to Invest in Africa 2021' report. 21 September 2021 8:21 PM
Most illegal firearms coming from domestic sources in SA - Report Mandy Wiener speaks to Jenni Irish-Qhobosheane, researcher at the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime. 17 September 2021 2:01 PM
'Govt can't just leave this, lives were lost while they tried to make profit' Bruce Whitfield talks to tobacco control expert Prof. Lekan Ayo-Yusuf about a BBC investigation into British American Tobacco. 15 September 2021 8:10 PM
I'm responsible with money. But I do have a lot of shoes - Redi Tlhabi Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist Redi Tlhabi about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 28 September 2021 3:07 PM
South African scientists school UK about the pandemic in South Africa Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Glenda Gray, CEO of the SA Medical Research Council. 28 September 2021 1:19 PM
Get a loan for a funky, low(ish)-cost container home Lester Kiewit interviews Shaun Rademeyer, CEO at Multinet Home Loans. 28 September 2021 12:23 PM
Good Party's Brett Herron on affordable housing and helping the homeless

28 September 2021 12:43 PM
by Barbara Friedman
The Good Party

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Brett Herron about the Good Party manifesto launched ahead of the local government elections.

Brett Herron discusses the Good Party manifesto launched ahead of the local government elections.

Housing issues in Cape Town is a key tenet of Herron and the Good Party's platform.

Housing and access to affordable housing were almost what led to the Good Party being formed. The fallout we had when we were members of the DA was around the blocking of us developing affordable housing well-located public land.

Brett Herron, Secretary-general - Good Party

At the heart of Good's existence and at the heart of our offering under a pillar, we call spatial justice...[would be] making well-located public land available for the public good.

Brett Herron, Secretary-general - Good Party

He says the aim is to ensure that people are not placed on the outskirts of the city far removed from economic opportunities, access to education, and available amenities.

Another key issue for the Good Party is that of homelessness.

We need to address homelessness with the starting being access to appropriate accommodation and transitional accommodation where the social services are provided to assist each individual who finds themselves homeless to find a path to assist them to live off the streets.

Brett Herron, Secretary-general - Good Party



