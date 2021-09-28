R Kelly vows to prove innocence after sex crimes conviction





- A jury of five women and seven men have found US singer R Kelly guilty of a number of sex crimes

- The singer could spend the rest of his life behind bars when he is sentenced on 3 May

US singer R Kelly has vowed to prove his innocence and 'fight' for his freedom following his conviction on sex charges on Monday.

The musician faces spending the rest of his life in prison after a jury convicted him of running a sexually abusing women and children over a period of more than twenty years.

Kelly, real name Robert Sylvester Kelly enjoyed chart success off the back of several hits in the 1990s, and endured as one of R&B's top stars, even while facing a slew of sex abuse allegations.

The 54-year old was convicted of eight counts of sex trafficking, and racketeering charges.

A lawyer for some of Kelly’s victims told the Guardian that of all the predators she’s gone after – a list which includes Harvey Weinstein and Jeffrey Epstein, “Mr Kelly is the worst”.

“Today’s guilty verdict forever brands R. Kelly as a predator who used his fame and fortune to prey on the young and vulnerable.”



In 2019 CapeTalk presenter Sara-Jayne King spoke to Kelly's former protegee, US singer Sparkle about ther relationship with the R&B star.

Sparkle, born Stephanie Edwards, met R Kelly back in 1989 but after what she called his controlling behavior, severed businesses ties with the singer.

I guess it was a controlling mechanism when I look back on it. Sparkle, US recording artist

Edwards also revealed that the 14-year-old victim of Kelly’s 2002 child pornography case was her own niece and, that she had introduced the pair.

I know that I did everything in my humanly possible being to protect her while I was in the camp. Sparkle, US recording artist

I am hoping and praying that Robert does receive help. He needs help, and he needs jail time. Sparkle, US recording artist

