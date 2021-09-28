Get a loan for a funky, low(ish)-cost container home

Home
Have a great tourism idea? Brand-new global project will help you partner up The SIGMUND Project is powered by innovation and collaboration. Bruce Whitfield interviews founder Alan Elliott Merschen. 28 September 2021 8:49 PM
Residents shocked and afraid after three Khayelitsha women shot in their heads Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Shamiela Fisher about the murder of three women in Khayelitsha. 28 September 2021 2:48 PM
More Durban cops facing arrest over police custody death in 2018 Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News correspondent Nhlanhla Mabaso about the officers facing murder charges. 28 September 2021 1:52 PM
Good Party's Brett Herron on affordable housing and helping the homeless Refilwe Moloto speaks to Brett Herron about the Good Party manifesto launched ahead of the local government elections. 28 September 2021 12:43 PM
New ethics unit for "rotten" public servants after grant corruption exposed Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Dr. Salomon Hoogenraad-Vermaak about the Public Administration Ethics, Integrity and Discip... 28 September 2021 9:44 AM
40 million people haven’t registered to vote - Ferial Haffajee (Daily Maverick) Bruce Whitfield asks Ferial Haffajee how parties are faring in their campaigning amid the continuous decay of our municipalities. 27 September 2021 6:27 PM
IDC slashes annual loss to R33m from over R3bn - 'strict cash flow management' Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Tshokolo ‘TP’ Nchocho about the Industrial Development Corporation's year-end financial results. 28 September 2021 7:52 PM
SA records first budget surplus in three years (excludes debt servicing costs) The Money Show talks to Citibank Economist Gina Schoeman about the primary budget surplus recorded for the three months to June. 28 September 2021 7:12 PM
Tempers flare, panic-buying ensues in UK as petrol stations run dry Mike Wills interviews UK correspondent Gavin Grey about the obstacles currently faced by that country. 28 September 2021 4:37 PM
Get a loan for a funky, low(ish)-cost container home Lester Kiewit interviews Shaun Rademeyer, CEO at Multinet Home Loans. 28 September 2021 12:23 PM
YouTube star in the making? YouTube NextUp contest open to SA content creators Refilwe Moloto speaks to Lead for YouTube partnerships in South Africa, Zeph Masote about the competition for content creators.  28 September 2021 7:45 AM
[BOOK REVIEW] Tech will create more wealth in next 10 years than in the past 100 Bruce Whitfield asks Pauli van Wyk to review “The Future Is Faster Than You Think" by authors Peter H Diamandis and Steven Kotler. 27 September 2021 7:34 PM
'First lady of Springbok rugby' Annelee Murray reflects on remarkable Bok career Presenter Amy MacIver chats to public relations manager Annelee Murray about her book and journey with the Springboks team. 24 September 2021 12:32 PM
"A local champion who made joy for everyone" - Cape Town icon Boeta Cassiem dies Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to the son of the late Cape Town legend Boeta Cassiem. 16 September 2021 11:42 AM
Plan presented to bring vaccinated spectators back to stadiums Lester Kiewit interviews Jacques Grobbelaar, Head of Risk and Safety at the Premier Soccer League. 14 September 2021 10:49 AM
R Kelly vows to prove innocence after sex crimes conviction In 2019 Sara-Jayne King spoke to Kelly's protegee Sparkle about her relationship with the R&B star. 28 September 2021 1:50 PM
YouTube star in the making? YouTube NextUp contest open to SA content creators Refilwe Moloto speaks to Lead for YouTube partnerships in South Africa, Zeph Masote about the competition for content creators.  28 September 2021 7:45 AM
R300 million arts stimulus mismanaged - Minister Nathi Mthethwa Mike Wills interviews Eyewitness News political journalist Thando Kubheka to explain. 27 September 2021 5:18 PM
China threatens Britain for sailing warship through Taiwan Strait Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about this and other trending world news stories. 28 September 2021 5:03 PM
Tempers flare, panic-buying ensues in UK as petrol stations run dry Mike Wills interviews UK correspondent Gavin Grey about the obstacles currently faced by that country. 28 September 2021 4:37 PM
Two-thirds of Swiss voters say 'Yes' to same-sex marriage Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 27 September 2021 1:14 PM
SA ranked as third most attractive investment destination in Africa - RMB report The Money Show talks to RMB Africa Economist Daniel Kavishe about the 'Where to Invest in Africa 2021' report. 21 September 2021 8:21 PM
Most illegal firearms coming from domestic sources in SA - Report Mandy Wiener speaks to Jenni Irish-Qhobosheane, researcher at the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime. 17 September 2021 2:01 PM
'Govt can't just leave this, lives were lost while they tried to make profit' Bruce Whitfield talks to tobacco control expert Prof. Lekan Ayo-Yusuf about a BBC investigation into British American Tobacco. 15 September 2021 8:10 PM
I’m responsible with money. But I do have a lot of shoes - Redi Tlhabi Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist Redi Tlhabi about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 28 September 2021 3:07 PM
South African scientists school UK about the pandemic in South Africa Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Glenda Gray, CEO of the SA Medical Research Council. 28 September 2021 1:19 PM
Get a loan for a funky, low(ish)-cost container home Lester Kiewit interviews Shaun Rademeyer, CEO at Multinet Home Loans. 28 September 2021 12:23 PM
Get a loan for a funky, low(ish)-cost container home

28 September 2021 12:23 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Personal finance
investing
Home loan
Mortgage
bond
Lester Kiewit
container homes
investing in property
The Morning Review
Shaun Rademeyer
Multinet Home Loans

Lester Kiewit interviews Shaun Rademeyer, CEO at Multinet Home Loans.

  • It’s not easy to get a home loan for what is considered a moveable property, but alternative means of financing does exist

  • Container homes are not cheaper than equivalent brick-and-mortar houses

Container home. © atikanploy/123rf.com

RELATED: Financing eco-friendly container homes

Low-cost eco-friendly container homes could be the answer to South Africa’s housing shortage.

These premanufactured container homes are quick to build, cheap, and environmentally friendly.

Nevertheless, the banks remain hesitant to finance these structures and embrace this building philosophy.

Container homes are viewed as temporary structures; meeting building regulations can be an issue, which may be why home loans aren’t usually approved.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Shaun Rademeyer, CEO at Multinet Home Loans (scroll up to listen).

Kiewit asked him if banks allow home loans on these alternative options and what their reasons are.

Anywhere between R30 000 and R40 000 [cost of container] … It might eventually be the same cost as a brick-and-mortar home… We’re talking about a 30 square metre home that you still need land for… You’re looking at R600 000 or R650 000… A similar brick-and-mortar property could cost you R300 000.

Shaun Rademeyer, CEO - Multinet Home Loans

There are always alternative financing means for movable property. The problem is your interest rate is higher… Not really an option for first-time buyers…

Shaun Rademeyer, CEO - Multinet Home Loans

Most of these container homes are actually designed by high-end architects and bought by wealthy people… Some container homes go three or four storeys up…

Shaun Rademeyer, CEO - Multinet Home Loans

When it comes to property, it [property stokvel] is a bit dangerous…

Shaun Rademeyer, CEO - Multinet Home Loans



