Residents shocked and afraid after three Khayelitsha women shot in their heads





Three young women were shot dead in Khayelitsha on Monday night

All three victims sustained gunshot wounds to their heads

The police have instituted a 72-hour activation plan to find the suspected killers

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact police on Crime Stop 08600 10111 or submit information via My SAPS App

Western Cape police have launched an investigation following the murders of three women in Khayelitsha on Monday night.

The young women - aged 17, 20 and 21 - were found dead in a pathway between shacks at the TT Block informal settlement.

Residents claim they heard gunshots at around 8 pm on Monday, according to police.

The bodies were discovered a few minutes later and the victims had all been shot in their heads.

Western Cape Community Saftey MEC Albert Fritz has called on police to make urgent arrests and for all those responsible to face the full might of the law.

At the same time, residents at the TT Block informal settlement say they don't feel safe after the triple murder.

Eyewitness News reporter Shamiela Fisher visited the scene where the three bodies were found.

Women gathered at the crime scene have told Eyewitness News that they are afraid.

Police have now instituted a 72-hour activation plan to mobilise resources to find their killers.

#KhayelitshaMurder #TripleMurder Bless and two of her friends were shot dead in neighbouring TT block informal settlement last night. No arrests have yet been made. This is the spot where residents found their bodies. SF pic.twitter.com/6MtQAARwx1 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 28, 2021

Residents hear say they are extremely shocked at what had happened and are calling on police to really speed up the investigation and find those responsible and also get them answers. Shamiela Fisher, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Residents are scared. Shamiela Fisher, Reporter - Eyewitness News

The only thing that's still visible here is blood in the sand and a small piece of police tape that was used to cordon off the crime scene. Shamiela Fisher, Reporter - Eyewitness News