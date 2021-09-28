More Durban cops facing arrest over police custody death in 2018





18 Durban police officers have been arrested so far for various crimes including murder

It's understood that the charges relate to the alleged murder of a suspect in custody in 2018

Nine police officers appeared in court last week and another nine stood in the dock on Tuesday

Eyewitness News correspondent Nhlanhla Mabaso says more arrests are expected on Wednesday

Picture: EWN.

A total of 18 Durban police officers have been arrested in connection with a suspect who died in 2018 after allegedly being tortured.

The officers are accused of torture, murder, attempted murder, kidnapping, and defeating the ends of justice, according to police watchdog Ipid.

Nine officers appeared before the Durban Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning.

Last week, Ipid arrested nine other officers linked to the same charges.

All of the accused officers have been granted bail of R3 000 each and more arrests are expected to be tomorrow morning.

WATCH: The 9 Durban police officers linked to various crimes including torture, murder, attempted murder, kidnapping and defeating the ends of justice are appearing before the Durban Magistrate’s Court. pic.twitter.com/D1ME1F95Un — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 28, 2021

The case is linked to the death of Regan Naidoo in 2018 who died after he was allegedly assaulted by police officers from the Chatsworth police station in Durban.

"The family says the police told them that he ate a pie and choked and died but we found out that the police are actually linked to his murder" Mabaso reports.

What we do know is that these nine police officers are an additional nine from the previous [group] that was arrested, bringing the number now to 18 officers arrested. Nhlanhla Mabaso, KZN Correspondent - Eyewitness News

We do know that four or five more will be arrested tomorrow morning. They are all linked to the same charges. Nhlanhla Mabaso, KZN Correspondent - Eyewitness News