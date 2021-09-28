South African scientists school UK about the pandemic in South Africa
-
South African scientists met with their UK counterparts to convey the sophistication of our testing regime
-
They explained that the Delta variant almost completely displaced the Beta variant in South Africa
Click here for all our Covid-19-related articles in one place.
South Africa remains on the UK’s red list, despite having far lower infection numbers and the same dominant variant (Delta).
On Monday, the UK recorded 37 485 new Covid-19 infections while South Africa registered only 578.
Many of the countries that the UK recently removed from its red list have considerably higher infection rates than South Africa, despite conducting fewer tests.
Scientists from the UK and South Africa met on Monday, a discussion that will inform the next review of the UK’s border restrictions.
Mandy Wiener interviewed Dr Glenda Gray, CEO of the SA Medical Research Council (scroll up to listen).
People were willing to listen… We have a sophisticated approach… We demonstrated that South Africa has extensive testing… Wherever there are outbreaks, scientists in South Africa monitor viral evolution…Dr Glenda Gray, CEO - SA Medical Research Council
I’m hopeful… their decision will be more data-driven as it pertains to South Africa… The data from South Africa had not been updated to show that Delta had completely replaced Beta…Dr Glenda Gray, CEO - SA Medical Research Council
We have to increase our vaccinations rate… if we want to interact with tourists and open up our economy… Tourism is critical to the sustenance of our people, to give them jobs…Dr Glenda Gray, CEO - SA Medical Research Council
Countries that are highly vaccinated… are the ones that are able to open up…Dr Glenda Gray, CEO - SA Medical Research Council
