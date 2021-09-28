Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
Latest Local
Have a great tourism idea? Brand-new global project will help you partner up
Residents shocked and afraid after three Khayelitsha women shot in their heads
More Durban cops facing arrest over police custody death in 2018
Good Party's Brett Herron on affordable housing and helping the homeless
New ethics unit for "rotten" public servants after grant corruption exposed
40 million people haven't registered to vote - Ferial Haffajee (Daily Maverick)
IDC slashes annual loss to R33m from over R3bn - 'strict cash flow management'
SA records first budget surplus in three years (excludes debt servicing costs)
Tempers flare, panic-buying ensues in UK as petrol stations run dry
Get a loan for a funky, low(ish)-cost container home
YouTube star in the making? YouTube NextUp contest open to SA content creators
[BOOK REVIEW] Tech will create more wealth in next 10 years than in the past 100
'First lady of Springbok rugby' Annelee Murray reflects on remarkable Bok career
"A local champion who made joy for everyone" - Cape Town icon Boeta Cassiem dies
Plan presented to bring vaccinated spectators back to stadiums
R Kelly vows to prove innocence after sex crimes conviction
YouTube star in the making? YouTube NextUp contest open to SA content creators
R300 million arts stimulus mismanaged - Minister Nathi Mthethwa
China threatens Britain for sailing warship through Taiwan Strait
Tempers flare, panic-buying ensues in UK as petrol stations run dry
Two-thirds of Swiss voters say 'Yes' to same-sex marriage
SA ranked as third most attractive investment destination in Africa - RMB report
Most illegal firearms coming from domestic sources in SA - Report
'Govt can't just leave this, lives were lost while they tried to make profit'
I'm responsible with money. But I do have a lot of shoes - Redi Tlhabi
South African scientists school UK about the pandemic in South Africa
Get a loan for a funky, low(ish)-cost container home
I’m responsible with money. But I do have a lot of shoes - Redi Tlhabi

28 September 2021 3:07 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Redi Tlhabi
money beliefs
Other People's Money

Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist Redi Tlhabi about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews a famous person about her or his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.) as part of his “Other People’s Money” feature.

This week Whitfield interviewed famed South African journalist Redi Tlhabi (scroll up to listen).

She formerly presented The Redi Tlhabi Show on 702 and CapeTalk.

Tlhabi holds an honours degree in Political Economy and English Literature.

She is married to a doctor and has two children and a stepchild, comedian Lesego Tlhabi (better known as Coconut Kelz).

  • What is it that Tlhabi believes about money?

  • Does it keep her up at night?

  • Does she spend like crazy or save compulsively?

  • How did her childhood experiences shape her views on money?

I am [responsible with money]. But I wouldn’t say I’m conservative. I do save… but I like to spoil myself…

Redi Tlhabi

My mom provided enough, but there was no extra…

Redi Tlhabi

I have a lot of shoes… On several occasions, I’ve come home with a brand-new pair of shoes only to find that I already had the same pair!

Redi Tlhabi

More "Other People's Money" articles:

Somehow Zuma supporters think there’s no impact to decimating public institutions… running the country’s economy into the ground… I am encouraged when I see the progress the SIU is making…

Redi Tlhabi

It was a tough upbringing… losing a dad at age 9 in a violent, traumatic way… but I had a happy childhood… I fared better than my counterparts… I was given every tool to chase my dreams…

Redi Tlhabi

You [Bruce Whitfield] gave me an internship when I was 20 years old. You were a slave driver, but I live to tell the tale.

Redi Tlhabi

The SABC took care of me. I was happy with what I was earning… I interviewed former President Thabo Mbeki. The powers that be wasn’t happy that I challenged him on HIV… It was the first time in my career that I felt the chills…

Redi Tlhabi

I’m anxious about the future… like a lot of South Africans… I don’t want my children to inherit this anxiety… I’m investing in their education… They are pupils at a local private school… I will spend every cent to make that [allow them to study anywhere] happen…

Redi Tlhabi

A whole lot of my loved ones would not be here today had they not had private medical aid care. And extra to pay for the gaps.

Redi Tlhabi



