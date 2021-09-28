Tempers flare, panic-buying ensues in UK as petrol stations run dry





The country has enough fuel but not enough drivers to get it to fuel stations

Panic buying is common, despite pleas from the government

Britain is facing a modern-day “Winter of Discontent”, a period between 1978 and 1979 when strikes caused shortages of various goods and fuel.

A resurgence of Covid-19, continuing travel restrictions, rising inflation, and massive energy and supply chain crises are coming together to cause much anxiety.

An extreme shortage of truck drivers has led to fuel pumps running dry, causing panic-buying which further exacerbates the problem.

The situation is so severe that Prime Minister Boris Johnson is considering sending in the army to drive the trucks.

The shortage of drivers is caused partly by an exodus in the wake of Brexit.

Besides fuel, various goods are in short supply.

Mike Wills interviewed UK correspondent Gavin Grey about the obstacles currently faced by that country (scroll up to listen).

We are lurching from one crisis to another… There isn’t a shortage of petrol and diesel, there are loads at the refinery! But there isn’t any at the petrol forecourts… People do panic buy… tempers are getting frayed. Gavin Grey, UK correspondent

There are lots of reasons we have a shortage of lorry drivers… Brexit meant that a lot of foreign national drivers decided to go back to their own countries… During the pandemic… no driving instruction took place… It’s too badly paid for what you have to do… Gavin Grey, UK correspondent

If you’re short of carbon dioxide, you’re short of meat on the shelf… Gavin Grey, UK correspondent