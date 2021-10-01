Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Nasty fight breaks out during booze-filled valedictory parties at Clifton Beach Thousands of learners flocked to Clifton Beach on Friday for valedictory celebrations. 3 October 2021 10:50 AM
CapeTalk is off-air from 12pm until 3pm, but there are still ways to tune in CapeTalk will be off-air between 12pm and 3pm on Sunday, but listeners can still stream us live on the website or download the app... 3 October 2021 9:46 AM
MEC calls for swift police action after Ottery child killed in gang crossfire Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz visited the family of four-year-old Scarlett Cottle who was killed in a shooting on Wednesday ni... 2 October 2021 9:42 AM
Lexus LS 500: Enhanced, generation after generation

* 1 October 2021 12:31 PM
by Sponsored Content
Experience features that’ll give you something to talk about in the new Lexus LS 500 range.

The meticulous refinement of the features in the Lexus LS 500, over six generations, has resulted in a vehicle that is the epitome of luxury and one that can’t be missed. With its coupé-like silhouette, redesigned headlights and taillights, as well as its intricate spindle grille, you’ll make an entrance in the most elegant manner, every time.

Luxury to the eye of passers-by

Every feature is handcrafted to perfection by Takumi craftsmen who deliver comfort and luxury that’s second to none. The alloy wheels, moonroof, spindle grille and auto-retractable heated side mirrors exhibit the finest attention to detail.

Surrounded by elegance in the cabin

Since the concept behind the Lexus LS 500 is the Japanese philosophy of Omotenashi, there’s no holding back when welcoming the driver into the cabin. With its improved navigation controls, leather* steering wheel, adaptive seats and phenomenal air conditioning, you’ll find any excuse to go for a drive.

*Available on LS 500 and LS 500h models only.

Feel secure on another level

When it comes to safety features, our master engineers don’t take a back seat. With the Tokyo Metropolitan Expressway, one of the most complex highway systems in the world, as its testing ground, the Lexus LS 500 has a world-class set of safety features like no other. From the All-Speed Adaptive Cruise Control, the Pre-Crash System, to our Lane Trace Assist and BladeScanTM Adaptive High-Beam System – the Lexus LS 500 has it all.

Experience future technology, today

What’s luxury without the best tech? The Lexus LS 500 connects the driver to the cockpit through innovative features that only impress. The forward-thinking technology is designed with the driver and passengers in mind to make them feel welcomed the moment they enter the vehicle. With a 12.3-inch touchscreen, Mark Levinson Audio System, power luggage boot, head-up display, park distance control and remote touchpad, just to mention a few – there’s nothing to long for in our flagship sedan.

Take your journey along a route of luxury in the Lexus LS 500.

Ready to Experience Amazing?

Experience Amazing, visit www.lexus.co.za.


This article first appeared on 702 : Lexus LS 500: Enhanced, generation after generation




