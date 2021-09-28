Have a great tourism idea? Brand-new global project will help you partner up
Travel expert Alan Elliott Merschen recently launched an online hub for the sharing of ideas to find new solutions facing practitioners today.
He says The SIGMUND Project's primary purpose is to support innovation in the global tourism industry.
Collaboration and partnership are what drive the digital not-for-profit.
It works because it's all digital and it's online... It was started about ten weeks ago... We have visitors to the site from over 108 countries...Alan Elliott Merschen, Founder - The SIGMUND Project
They're looking for... either collaborators, partners, financiers; a whole different array of needs for the individual project that they have visualised.Alan Elliott Merschen, Founder - The SIGMUND Project
The only "restriction" is that the ideas must be tourism-related.
It could be anything as simple as an app to enable tourists to find the best street art anywhere in the world says Merschen.
We've seen tour companies that are set up for home school holidays where a teacher is brought in to your vacation destination and works with the kids... We've got one gentleman in Nepal who during Covid decided to change his small touring company to a software company by developing software that made the whole process paperless...Alan Elliott Merschen, Founder - The SIGMUND Project
No idea gets to move forward unless it's shared with other [right] people. Within that process you find out what the idea can do and how the idea can accelerate, how the idea can grow.Alan Elliott Merschen, Founder - The SIGMUND Project
One of the things that makes The SIGMUND Project unique is that it's not just for new ideas, it could be multi-billion-dollar companies that have a challenge...Alan Elliott Merschen, Founder - The SIGMUND Project
Merschen agrees that this idea could have a broader application far beyond the tourism industry.
Hopefully, in the spirit of The SIGMUND Project someone from another industry will take the same initiative and use what we've created and put that forward as their collaboration into other areas beyond tourism.Alan Elliott Merschen, Founder - The SIGMUND Project
To hear more about this groundbreaking tourism project, take a listen (skip to 2:06):
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/yurysmelov/yurysmelov1401/yurysmelov140100494/25061413-easter-funny-eggs-under-umbrella-on-a-beach-.jpg
More from Business
IDC slashes annual loss to R33m from over R3bn - 'strict cash flow management'
Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Tshokolo ‘TP’ Nchocho about the Industrial Development Corporation's year-end financial results.Read More
SA records first budget surplus in three years (excludes debt servicing costs)
The Money Show talks to Citibank Economist Gina Schoeman about the primary budget surplus recorded for the three months to June.Read More
Tempers flare, panic-buying ensues in UK as petrol stations run dry
Mike Wills interviews UK correspondent Gavin Grey about the obstacles currently faced by that country.Read More
I’m responsible with money. But I do have a lot of shoes - Redi Tlhabi
Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist Redi Tlhabi about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
South African scientists school UK about the pandemic in South Africa
Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Glenda Gray, CEO of the SA Medical Research Council.Read More
Get a loan for a funky, low(ish)-cost container home
Lester Kiewit interviews Shaun Rademeyer, CEO at Multinet Home Loans.Read More
Should South Africa have R10 coins?
Lester Kiewit interviews Pradeep Maharaj of the South African Reserve Bank.Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] Tech will create more wealth in next 10 years than in the past 100
Bruce Whitfield asks Pauli van Wyk to review “The Future Is Faster Than You Think" by authors Peter H Diamandis and Steven Kotler.Read More
Why the London Stock Exchange suspended South African healthcare company Umuthi
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Umuthi investor Anthony Morris.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Get a loan for a funky, low(ish)-cost container home
Lester Kiewit interviews Shaun Rademeyer, CEO at Multinet Home Loans.Read More
YouTube star in the making? YouTube NextUp contest open to SA content creators
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Lead for YouTube partnerships in South Africa, Zeph Masote about the competition for content creators.Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] Tech will create more wealth in next 10 years than in the past 100
Bruce Whitfield asks Pauli van Wyk to review “The Future Is Faster Than You Think" by authors Peter H Diamandis and Steven Kotler.Read More
Masterchef's beloved Siphokazi talks about her amazing life and new cookbook
Pippa Hudson speaks to Siphokazi Mdlankomo about the new book and more.Read More
A quarter of us admit we're not disciplined enough to work from home - IPSOS
Sara-Jayne King speaks to career expert Devan Moonsamy about morale and productivity for those forced to keep working from home.Read More
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the all new Renault Kiger
Sara-Jayne King speaks to Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson about the new Renault Kiger.Read More
Don't munch on a hunch - advice on mushroom foraging from a local mycologist
Sara-Jayne King speaks to amateur mycologist Peter Herrmann about the benefits and uses of mycelium and mushrooms.Read More
At a loose end this Heritage Day Weekend? Here are Sara-Jayne King's top picks!
Sara-Jayne King shares her top three picks of things to do in and around the Western Cape this Heritage Day weekend.Read More
'It's how we love to do it in France' - French baker dishes on 'Paris Cape Town'
Presenter Amy MacIver chats to Serena Obadia about working for the French bakery in Cape Town.Read More
More from Local
Residents shocked and afraid after three Khayelitsha women shot in their heads
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Shamiela Fisher about the murder of three women in Khayelitsha.Read More
More Durban cops facing arrest over police custody death in 2018
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News correspondent Nhlanhla Mabaso about the officers facing murder charges.Read More
South African scientists school UK about the pandemic in South Africa
Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Glenda Gray, CEO of the SA Medical Research Council.Read More
Snakes and birds from Ratanga Junction stealing the show at Kommetjie edu centre
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Lappies Labuschagne, the manager of the Soetwater Environmental Education Centre.Read More
'There is hope through vaccines' - Religious forum tackling vax hesitancy in SA
Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Ashwin Trikamje about how religious leaders are working to help get South Africans vaccinated.Read More
'Moms-to-be will protect their babies by getting Covid vaccine' says CPT gynae
Mike Wills is joined by obstetrician and gynae Dr Marie Pienaar to answer a question on the Covid-19 vaccine and pregnancy.Read More
Debate over whether Vumacam’s surveillance network flouts privacy rules
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to investigative journalist Heidi Swart about Vumacam's surveillance camera network.Read More
YouTube star in the making? YouTube NextUp contest open to SA content creators
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Lead for YouTube partnerships in South Africa, Zeph Masote about the competition for content creators.Read More
Masterchef's beloved Siphokazi talks about her amazing life and new cookbook
Pippa Hudson speaks to Siphokazi Mdlankomo about the new book and more.Read More