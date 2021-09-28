SA records first budget surplus in three years (excludes debt servicing costs)

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Have a great tourism idea? Brand-new global project will help you partner up The SIGMUND Project is powered by innovation and collaboration. Bruce Whitfield interviews founder Alan Elliott Merschen. 28 September 2021 8:49 PM
Residents shocked and afraid after three Khayelitsha women shot in their heads Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Shamiela Fisher about the murder of three women in Khayelitsha. 28 September 2021 2:48 PM
More Durban cops facing arrest over police custody death in 2018 Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News correspondent Nhlanhla Mabaso about the officers facing murder charges. 28 September 2021 1:52 PM
View all Local
Good Party's Brett Herron on affordable housing and helping the homeless Refilwe Moloto speaks to Brett Herron about the Good Party manifesto launched ahead of the local government elections. 28 September 2021 12:43 PM
New ethics unit for "rotten" public servants after grant corruption exposed Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Dr. Salomon Hoogenraad-Vermaak about the Public Administration Ethics, Integrity and Discip... 28 September 2021 9:44 AM
40 million people haven’t registered to vote - Ferial Haffajee (Daily Maverick) Bruce Whitfield asks Ferial Haffajee how parties are faring in their campaigning amid the continuous decay of our municipalities. 27 September 2021 6:27 PM
View all Politics
IDC slashes annual loss to R33m from over R3bn - 'strict cash flow management' Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Tshokolo ‘TP’ Nchocho about the Industrial Development Corporation's year-end financial results. 28 September 2021 7:52 PM
SA records first budget surplus in three years (excludes debt servicing costs) The Money Show talks to Citibank Economist Gina Schoeman about the primary budget surplus recorded for the three months to June. 28 September 2021 7:12 PM
Tempers flare, panic-buying ensues in UK as petrol stations run dry Mike Wills interviews UK correspondent Gavin Grey about the obstacles currently faced by that country. 28 September 2021 4:37 PM
View all Business
Get a loan for a funky, low(ish)-cost container home Lester Kiewit interviews Shaun Rademeyer, CEO at Multinet Home Loans. 28 September 2021 12:23 PM
YouTube star in the making? YouTube NextUp contest open to SA content creators Refilwe Moloto speaks to Lead for YouTube partnerships in South Africa, Zeph Masote about the competition for content creators.  28 September 2021 7:45 AM
[BOOK REVIEW] Tech will create more wealth in next 10 years than in the past 100 Bruce Whitfield asks Pauli van Wyk to review “The Future Is Faster Than You Think" by authors Peter H Diamandis and Steven Kotler. 27 September 2021 7:34 PM
View all Lifestyle
'First lady of Springbok rugby' Annelee Murray reflects on remarkable Bok career Presenter Amy MacIver chats to public relations manager Annelee Murray about her book and journey with the Springboks team. 24 September 2021 12:32 PM
"A local champion who made joy for everyone" - Cape Town icon Boeta Cassiem dies Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to the son of the late Cape Town legend Boeta Cassiem. 16 September 2021 11:42 AM
Plan presented to bring vaccinated spectators back to stadiums Lester Kiewit interviews Jacques Grobbelaar, Head of Risk and Safety at the Premier Soccer League. 14 September 2021 10:49 AM
View all Sport
R Kelly vows to prove innocence after sex crimes conviction In 2019 Sara-Jayne King spoke to Kelly's protegee Sparkle about her relationship with the R&B star. 28 September 2021 1:50 PM
YouTube star in the making? YouTube NextUp contest open to SA content creators Refilwe Moloto speaks to Lead for YouTube partnerships in South Africa, Zeph Masote about the competition for content creators.  28 September 2021 7:45 AM
R300 million arts stimulus mismanaged - Minister Nathi Mthethwa Mike Wills interviews Eyewitness News political journalist Thando Kubheka to explain. 27 September 2021 5:18 PM
View all Entertainment
China threatens Britain for sailing warship through Taiwan Strait Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about this and other trending world news stories. 28 September 2021 5:03 PM
Tempers flare, panic-buying ensues in UK as petrol stations run dry Mike Wills interviews UK correspondent Gavin Grey about the obstacles currently faced by that country. 28 September 2021 4:37 PM
Two-thirds of Swiss voters say 'Yes' to same-sex marriage Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 27 September 2021 1:14 PM
View all World
SA ranked as third most attractive investment destination in Africa - RMB report The Money Show talks to RMB Africa Economist Daniel Kavishe about the 'Where to Invest in Africa 2021' report. 21 September 2021 8:21 PM
Most illegal firearms coming from domestic sources in SA - Report Mandy Wiener speaks to Jenni Irish-Qhobosheane, researcher at the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime. 17 September 2021 2:01 PM
'Govt can't just leave this, lives were lost while they tried to make profit' Bruce Whitfield talks to tobacco control expert Prof. Lekan Ayo-Yusuf about a BBC investigation into British American Tobacco. 15 September 2021 8:10 PM
View all Africa
I’m responsible with money. But I do have a lot of shoes - Redi Tlhabi Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist Redi Tlhabi about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 28 September 2021 3:07 PM
South African scientists school UK about the pandemic in South Africa Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Glenda Gray, CEO of the SA Medical Research Council. 28 September 2021 1:19 PM
Get a loan for a funky, low(ish)-cost container home Lester Kiewit interviews Shaun Rademeyer, CEO at Multinet Home Loans. 28 September 2021 12:23 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

SA records first budget surplus in three years (excludes debt servicing costs)

28 September 2021 7:12 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Government debt
South African Reserve Bank
Social grants
Sarb
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Gina Schoeman
economic recovery
commodities boom
quarterly primary surplus
budget surplus

The Money Show talks to Citibank Economist Gina Schoeman about the primary budget surplus recorded for the three months to June.

"I would explain to you what a budget surplus is, but it's been so long I've forgotten!"

Bruce Whitfield is commenting on the fact that South Africa has recorded its first quarterly budget surplus since 2018 (for the three months till the end of June 2021).

He discusses the Reserve Bank's September 2021 Quarterly Bulletin with Gina Schoeman, Economist at Citi Bank.

Schoeman emphasizes that the figures are for the primary budget surplus.

In effect it means your total revenue less your non-interest expenditure... That's removing debt servicing costs on government debt from that expenditure, which is why you're able to achieve that surplus if revenues are really robust thanks to something like the commodity price cycle.

Gina Schoeman, Economist - Citibank

Is this then a realistic perspective of the country's financial health?

It's realistic in a way that it is exactly the type of primary balance you need to focus on if you're looking to stabilise debt... If you're thinking about expenditure, while debt servicing costs are largely out of your control - the only way you can really control them is through the interest and that interest in itself is difficult to bring down unless you're doing the right thing.

Gina Schoeman, Economist - Citibank

If you start doing the right thing such as trying to curb the rest of the expenditure picture, then of course the secondary effect of that will bring down that interest cost in itself... and [it will] prove to everyone that your plans to consolidate the fiscal picture, to stabilise debt, will start with managing expenditure.

Gina Schoeman, Economist - Citibank

This is not quite what is happening in South Africa she says, in view of the fact that it has been a huge revenue year largely thanks to the surge in commodity prices.

Revenue is up 61% for the April to June period. Last year over the same period revenue declined by 25% given it was the Covid year...

Gina Schoeman, Economist - Citibank

It's difficult to have a realistic view that it will be sustainable, however let's not be completely pessimistic...

Gina Schoeman, Economist - Citibank

How you should think about this is that we had an unexpected gain for the year and if a government uses that time in order to do the type of things that will enhance its revenue collection and manage its experience thereafter, it's possibly achievable for South Africa... You're going to need to see accelerated reform and better growth... and very critically, expenditure management...

Gina Schoeman, Economist - Citibank

Listen to Schoeman's insights below:




28 September 2021 7:12 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Government debt
South African Reserve Bank
Social grants
Sarb
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Gina Schoeman
economic recovery
commodities boom
quarterly primary surplus
budget surplus

More from Business

Have a great tourism idea? Brand-new global project will help you partner up

28 September 2021 8:49 PM

The SIGMUND Project is powered by innovation and collaboration. Bruce Whitfield interviews founder Alan Elliott Merschen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

IDC slashes annual loss to R33m from over R3bn - 'strict cash flow management'

28 September 2021 7:52 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Tshokolo ‘TP’ Nchocho about the Industrial Development Corporation's year-end financial results.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tempers flare, panic-buying ensues in UK as petrol stations run dry

28 September 2021 4:37 PM

Mike Wills interviews UK correspondent Gavin Grey about the obstacles currently faced by that country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

I’m responsible with money. But I do have a lot of shoes - Redi Tlhabi

28 September 2021 3:07 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist Redi Tlhabi about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South African scientists school UK about the pandemic in South Africa

28 September 2021 1:19 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Glenda Gray, CEO of the SA Medical Research Council.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Get a loan for a funky, low(ish)-cost container home

28 September 2021 12:23 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Shaun Rademeyer, CEO at Multinet Home Loans.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Should South Africa have R10 coins?

28 September 2021 10:43 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Pradeep Maharaj of the South African Reserve Bank.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[BOOK REVIEW] Tech will create more wealth in next 10 years than in the past 100

27 September 2021 7:34 PM

Bruce Whitfield asks Pauli van Wyk to review “The Future Is Faster Than You Think" by authors Peter H Diamandis and Steven Kotler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why the London Stock Exchange suspended South African healthcare company Umuthi

27 September 2021 7:05 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Umuthi investor Anthony Morris.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trading at discount to underlying investments is common – Ethos Capital

27 September 2021 6:40 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Peter Hayward-Butt, CEO at Ethos Capital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Get a loan for a funky, low(ish)-cost container home

Business Opinion Lifestyle

China threatens Britain for sailing warship through Taiwan Strait

World

R Kelly vows to prove innocence after sex crimes conviction

World Entertainment

EWN Highlights

Side effects after booster dose similar to shot two: US study

28 September 2021 8:52 PM

UK PM rules out priority access for key workers in fuel crisis

28 September 2021 8:15 PM

WHO chief apologises for sex abuse by staff in DR Congo

28 September 2021 8:06 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA