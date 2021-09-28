China threatens Britain for sailing warship through Taiwan Strait





China slammed Britain’s “evil intentions” for sailing a Royal Navy warship through the Taiwan Strait.

China claims self-ruled Taiwan, a liberal democracy, as its own.

American warships pass through the strait regularly, but other nations almost exclusively avoid it.

Taipei, Taiwan. (Image by Walkerssk from Pixabay)

