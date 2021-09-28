Streaming issues? Report here
China threatens Britain for sailing warship through Taiwan Strait

28 September 2021 5:03 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Taiwan
Adam Gilchrist
Refilwe Moloto
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Taiwan Strait

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about this and other trending world news stories.

China slammed Britain’s “evil intentions” for sailing a Royal Navy warship through the Taiwan Strait.

China claims self-ruled Taiwan, a liberal democracy, as its own.

American warships pass through the strait regularly, but other nations almost exclusively avoid it.

Taipei, Taiwan. (Image by Walkerssk from Pixabay)

RELATED: China condemns Britain for Taiwan Strait warship mission

Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about this and other trending world news stories (scroll up to listen).




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
