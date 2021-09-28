China threatens Britain for sailing warship through Taiwan Strait
China slammed Britain’s “evil intentions” for sailing a Royal Navy warship through the Taiwan Strait.
China claims self-ruled Taiwan, a liberal democracy, as its own.
American warships pass through the strait regularly, but other nations almost exclusively avoid it.
RELATED: China condemns Britain for Taiwan Strait warship mission
Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about this and other trending world news stories (scroll up to listen).
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/taipai-taipai101-taipei-taipei101-2078194/
More from World
Tempers flare, panic-buying ensues in UK as petrol stations run dry
Mike Wills interviews UK correspondent Gavin Grey about the obstacles currently faced by that country.Read More
R Kelly vows to prove innocence after sex crimes conviction
In 2019 Sara-Jayne King spoke to Kelly's protegee Sparkle about her relationship with the R&B star.Read More
YouTube star in the making? YouTube NextUp contest open to SA content creators
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Lead for YouTube partnerships in South Africa, Zeph Masote about the competition for content creators.Read More
Two-thirds of Swiss voters say 'Yes' to same-sex marriage
Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe.Read More
'Lazy, entitled, spoilt' - recruitment boss trolled for WFH rant
Refilwe Moloto speaks to British recruitment firm owner James Cox whose LinkedIn WFH rant went viral last weekRead More
New data shows second dose of J&J jab boosts protection against Covid-19
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to UCT public health specialist Prof Landon Myer about the Johnson & Johnson booster shot.Read More
Got Johnson & Johnson? A 2nd shot provides excellent protection, studies show
Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More
Woman plays prank on new homeowner, leaves spine-chilling note 'written' by doll
Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and EuroRead More
UK slammed for keeping SA on 'red list', DIRCO vows to fight
Lester Kiewit is joined by David Frost of the SA Tourism Services Association as SA remains on UK Covid red list.Read More