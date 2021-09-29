ANC Western Cape's Dugmore vows best people will run municipalities if elected





Refilwe Moloto speaks to the ANC's head of local government elections in the province, Cameron Dugmore, about what makes this party manifesto different from the last, as it is still calling for voters to give the ruling party another chance to clean house and improve service delivery.

Dugmore confirms that he is not the ANC mayoral candidate for the City of Cape Town in the upcoming local government elections.

I am leader of the opposition for the ANC in the Western Cape legislature and I have been tasked with heading the election campaign in the Western Cape. So, it is not only the City of Cape Town but all 24 municipalities in the province. Cameron Dugmore, Leader of the ANC - Western Cape

Dugmore notes that President Ramaphos launched the party manifesto on Monday around the theme of needing to build better communities throughout South Africa.

What we are saying is in the Western Cape, that will be the central message and the mandate for every single ANC candidate as we campaign towards 1 November. Cameron Dugmore, Leader of the ANC - Western Cape

He says they will elaborate on issues of water, sanitation, and sewerage in Cape Town, as well as the issue of land and housing.

The DA has chosen a developer-driven approach to sell land to developers and not use the housing we have in the city to reverse apartheid spatial planning. Cameron Dugmore, Leader of the ANC - Western Cape

Critical to our offering in this province is that we are choosing the best people we have to run the municipalities. Cameron Dugmore, Leader of the ANC - Western Cape

The president said we have made critical mistakes in the local sphere...but the renewal programme has begun to change the institutional culture within the ANC for the better. If you are charged now there is no debate. you step aside. Cameron Dugmore, Leader of the ANC - Western Cape