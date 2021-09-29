It’s snake season! Here’s what to do/who to call if you come across one at home

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Man's valubles stolen from gym locker, Virgin Active says 'we're not liable' Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler tackles your consumer questions every Wednesday on Lunch with Pippa Hudson 29 September 2021 5:08 PM
'It's still a bit raw': CT mom says baby left scarred by horror hijacking ordeal Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Alicia Lamprecht about how she was reunited with her baby after he was taken by hijacke... 29 September 2021 1:28 PM
'It's still a bit raw': CT mom says baby left scarred by horror hijacking ordeal Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Alicia Lamprecht about how she was reunited with her baby after he was taken by hijacke... 29 September 2021 1:28 PM
View all Local
ANC Western Cape's Dugmore vows best people will run municipalities if elected Refilwe Moloto speaks to the ANC's head of local government elections in the province, Cameron Dugmore about its manifesto. 29 September 2021 9:55 AM
SA records first budget surplus in three years (excludes debt servicing costs) The Money Show talks to Citibank Economist Gina Schoeman about the primary budget surplus recorded for the three months to June. 28 September 2021 7:12 PM
SA records first budget surplus in three years (excludes debt servicing costs) The Money Show talks to Citibank Economist Gina Schoeman about the primary budget surplus recorded for the three months to June. 28 September 2021 7:12 PM
View all Politics
Elon Musk overtakes nemesis Jeff Bezos – again – as richest man alive The Pretoria-born-and-raised gazillionaire sent Bezos a silver medal upon hearing the news. 29 September 2021 12:50 PM
35 (of 39) miners escape by ladder after being trapped 1.2 km underground Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 29 September 2021 11:00 AM
35 (of 39) miners escape by ladder after being trapped 1.2 km underground Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 29 September 2021 11:00 AM
View all Business
Looking down on Crocs wearers no longer acceptable says high-society magazine Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 29 September 2021 10:54 AM
It's snake season! Here's what to do/who to call if you come across one at home Refilwe Moloto interviews Shaun McCleod, a snake rescue volunteer and Director of Reptile Educational Awareness Consultants. 29 September 2021 9:14 AM
It’s snake season! Here’s what to do/who to call if you come across one at home Refilwe Moloto interviews Shaun McCleod, a snake rescue volunteer and Director of Reptile Educational Awareness Consultants. 29 September 2021 9:14 AM
View all Lifestyle
Killarney Raceway protest? Spinner gives his view and Killarney manager responds Mike Wills speaks to spinner Gerrard Cooper who says the racetrack won't host their events. The racetrack manager responds. 29 September 2021 12:24 PM
'First lady of Springbok rugby' Annelee Murray reflects on remarkable Bok career Presenter Amy MacIver chats to public relations manager Annelee Murray about her book and journey with the Springboks team. 24 September 2021 12:32 PM
'First lady of Springbok rugby' Annelee Murray reflects on remarkable Bok career Presenter Amy MacIver chats to public relations manager Annelee Murray about her book and journey with the Springboks team. 24 September 2021 12:32 PM
View all Sport
R Kelly vows to prove innocence after sex crimes conviction In 2019 Sara-Jayne King spoke to Kelly's protegee Sparkle about her relationship with the R&B star. 28 September 2021 1:50 PM
YouTube star in the making? YouTube NextUp contest open to SA content creators Refilwe Moloto speaks to Lead for YouTube partnerships in South Africa, Zeph Masote about the competition for content creators.  28 September 2021 7:45 AM
YouTube star in the making? YouTube NextUp contest open to SA content creators Refilwe Moloto speaks to Lead for YouTube partnerships in South Africa, Zeph Masote about the competition for content creators.  28 September 2021 7:45 AM
View all Entertainment
35 (of 39) miners escape by ladder after being trapped 1.2 km underground Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 29 September 2021 11:00 AM
China threatens Britain for sailing warship through Taiwan Strait Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about this and other trending world news stories. 28 September 2021 5:03 PM
China threatens Britain for sailing warship through Taiwan Strait Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about this and other trending world news stories. 28 September 2021 5:03 PM
View all World
Most illegal firearms coming from domestic sources in SA - Report Mandy Wiener speaks to Jenni Irish-Qhobosheane, researcher at the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime. 17 September 2021 2:01 PM
'Govt can't just leave this, lives were lost while they tried to make profit' Bruce Whitfield talks to tobacco control expert Prof. Lekan Ayo-Yusuf about a BBC investigation into British American Tobacco. 15 September 2021 8:10 PM
'Govt can't just leave this, lives were lost while they tried to make profit' Bruce Whitfield talks to tobacco control expert Prof. Lekan Ayo-Yusuf about a BBC investigation into British American Tobacco. 15 September 2021 8:10 PM
View all Africa
Zweli Mkhize lied to the nation and the President - Special Investigating Unit Mandy Wiener interviews Pieter Louis Myburgh, an investigative journalist at Daily Maverick. 29 September 2021 12:27 PM
[Panel discussion] Transport in South Africa: on a road to nowhere? Refilwe Moloto interviews Roberto Quintas (City of Cape Town) and independent City Strategist Jodi Allemeier. 29 September 2021 10:01 AM
[Panel discussion] Transport in South Africa: on a road to nowhere? Refilwe Moloto interviews Roberto Quintas (City of Cape Town) and independent City Strategist Jodi Allemeier. 29 September 2021 10:01 AM
View all Opinion
It’s snake season! Here’s what to do/who to call if you come across one at home

29 September 2021 9:14 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Snakes
Environment
Cape Cobra
Refilwe Moloto
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
puffadder
mole snake
Snake Rescue
Reptile Educational Awareness Consultants
Shaun McCleod

Refilwe Moloto interviews Shaun McCleod, a snake rescue volunteer and Director of Reptile Educational Awareness Consultants.

  • Snakes are mostly inactive in winter; now it’s their time to come out and look for breeding partners

  • A yard with lots of nooks and crannies or stuff lying around – and water features - attracts rodents, which attract snakes

  • If you come across a snake in the wild, leave it be. If you find one in your house, call 082 532 5033 – a snake rescue volunteer will put it back in the wild

  • If you get bitten; try to identify the snake – and seek medical care

Image by beatebasenau from Pixabay.

RELATED: Snake bites man in genitals while he is sitting on the throne

It was a cold and wet (and snowy!) winter, but the days are getting longer and warmer.

Increasingly people are taking to the Western Cape’s many wonderful hiking trails, and coming across snakes, now in abundance after emerging from their winter slumber.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Shaun McCleod, a snake rescue volunteer and Director of Reptile Educational Awareness Consultants (scroll up to listen).

We spot snakes around our properties, especially if you have a lot of rubble or material lying around… Rats, mice, and rodents have got a place to hide, which attracts snakes… Water features… are an attraction…

Shaun McCleod, snake rescue volunteer - Reptile Educational Awareness Consultants

Usually late afternoon or mid-morning, these guys are moving… to find a viable temperature… They’re not active in winter. Now, it’s time… They look for a breeding partner…

Shaun McCleod, snake rescue volunteer - Reptile Educational Awareness Consultants

If you come across a snake in the wild, wow! Take a photograph. This is where they’re supposed to be. If you find one in your bedroom… call me. We catch it… and put it back in the wild…

Shaun McCleod, snake rescue volunteer - Reptile Educational Awareness Consultants

It’s afraid of us… If you get bitten, what were you doing to interfere? … You’ve got to figure out what bit you. If you get bitten by a Cape Cobra, you need to get there in a rush. A puffadder, you’re going to rush because it’s going to be exceptionally painful. A mole snake, carry a big plaster…

Shaun McCleod, snake rescue volunteer - Reptile Educational Awareness Consultants



