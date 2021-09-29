It’s snake season! Here’s what to do/who to call if you come across one at home





Snakes are mostly inactive in winter; now it’s their time to come out and look for breeding partners

A yard with lots of nooks and crannies or stuff lying around – and water features - attracts rodents, which attract snakes

If you come across a snake in the wild, leave it be. If you find one in your house, call 082 532 5033 – a snake rescue volunteer will put it back in the wild

If you get bitten; try to identify the snake – and seek medical care

Image by beatebasenau from Pixabay.

RELATED: Snake bites man in genitals while he is sitting on the throne

It was a cold and wet (and snowy!) winter, but the days are getting longer and warmer.

Increasingly people are taking to the Western Cape’s many wonderful hiking trails, and coming across snakes, now in abundance after emerging from their winter slumber.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Shaun McCleod, a snake rescue volunteer and Director of Reptile Educational Awareness Consultants (scroll up to listen).

We spot snakes around our properties, especially if you have a lot of rubble or material lying around… Rats, mice, and rodents have got a place to hide, which attracts snakes… Water features… are an attraction… Shaun McCleod, snake rescue volunteer - Reptile Educational Awareness Consultants

Usually late afternoon or mid-morning, these guys are moving… to find a viable temperature… They’re not active in winter. Now, it’s time… They look for a breeding partner… Shaun McCleod, snake rescue volunteer - Reptile Educational Awareness Consultants

If you come across a snake in the wild, wow! Take a photograph. This is where they’re supposed to be. If you find one in your bedroom… call me. We catch it… and put it back in the wild… Shaun McCleod, snake rescue volunteer - Reptile Educational Awareness Consultants

It’s afraid of us… If you get bitten, what were you doing to interfere? … You’ve got to figure out what bit you. If you get bitten by a Cape Cobra, you need to get there in a rush. A puffadder, you’re going to rush because it’s going to be exceptionally painful. A mole snake, carry a big plaster… Shaun McCleod, snake rescue volunteer - Reptile Educational Awareness Consultants