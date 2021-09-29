Vumacam CEO: We only store CCTV footage for 30 days to combat crime





Vumacam CEO Ricky Croock says the company's high-definition security cameras are not used to track people

Vumacam's growing surveillance camera network in Joburg continues to spark privacy debates

Croock says the surveillance system is focused on crime prevention, not private information

Vumacam CEO Ricky Croock says the company's growing camera network is aimed at taking criminals off the streets of Johannesburg.

Croock has denied claims that Vumacam may be floating privacy regulations after a recent report by investigative journalist Heidi Swart.

According to Swart, there are loopholes in the Protection of Personal Information Act (often called the Popi Act or POPIA) that can be abused by surveillance companies.

But Croock insists that Vumacam is compliant with privacy regulations.

He says the company only stores surveillance footage for 30 days based on the Popi Act which states that data can only be stored for "a reasonable period of time."

The CEO says Vumacam's automatic licence plate recognition (ALPR) cameras help track criminal activity as criminals get more sophisticated.

We do store footage, we store for 30 days. We've taken our interpretation of the Popi Act. Ricky Croock, CEO - Vumacam

Privacy is massive for us... we really want to be on the forefront of privacy, we're not here to make anyone uncomfortable but really put out a network of cameras that's utilised by law enforcement and security providers to take the criminals off the street. Ricky Croock, CEO - Vumacam

The only way we can make a dent on crime is by increasing the technology and using the technology in cooperation with manpower. Ricky Croock, CEO - Vumacam