'Khayelitsha triple murder victims shot by "blesser" after leaving smokelhuis'





The three young women who were killed in Khayelitsha on Monday night were apparently high school friends

They were shot in the head and their bodies were found in an alleyway between shacks at the TT Block in Site B

Site B CPF member Nozuko Mdingi claims the victims were shot dead by a man who had bought them drinks at a local shebeen that evening

Nolusindiso Bless (17) was one of three victims shot and killed in Khayelitsha's TT block on 27 September 2021. Picture: Supplied

It's alleged that the high school learners who were shot dead in Khayelitsha on Monday night were killed by a "blesser" after they left a local tavern in the Site B area.

The young women - aged 17, 20 and 21 - were shot in the head in the TT Block informal settlement in Site B, Khayelitsha.

Their bodies were discovered in a pathway between shacks a few minutes after gunshots were heard by community members in the area.

Nozuko Mdingi, the deputy secretary of the Site B Community Policing Forum (CPF), says the identity of the killer is known to the community.

Mdingi alleges that the young women were killed by a man who had bought them alcohol at a "smokelhuis" in the area.

She tells CapeTalk that the trio had gone out to celebrate after they finished writing their exam papers when they met the "blesser" who offered to buy them drinks.

It's alleged that the man followed the girls when they left the establishment because he was looking for sex.

Mdingi claims he insulted them and shot them with his firearm after the girls screamed out for help.

She says the triple murder has saddened the community because the young women have been robbed of their bright futures.

Meanwhile, the Western Cape police have instituted a 72-hour activation plan in search of the killer or killers.

On that night, our girls were celebrating because they had finished writing exams of grade 12...They went to the smokelhuis which is in TT. Nozuko Mdingi, Deputy secretary - Site B Community Policing Forum

They met a 'blesser' there who was buying them alcohol... and later the 'blesser' pretended that he was totally drunk... because they are children, they began to run when they were finished drinking and when they were running the 'blesser' followed them and approached one girl that maybe he was planning on sleeping with. Nozuko Mdingi, Deputy secretary - Site B Community Policing Forum

When he approached the girl, he took the firearm out and said that he was going to kill them because the girl took him for a fool. He began to insult the girls. The two other girls screamed and they mentioned the person's name and the guy began to shoot the three of them. Nozuko Mdingi, Deputy secretary - Site B Community Policing Forum

Gender-based violence (GBV) activist Siwe Coka says she's disappointed but not surprised by the gruesome crime.

Coka says the triple murder is an example of how male entitlement and coercion have become normalised in South Africa's patriarchal society.

This is exactly what patriarchy manifests, power, entitlement - and if it's not my way I will use coercive control. Siwe Coka, activist

Men, particularly older men, think that access to money and power [means that] they can just open up bottles for young girls and, in return, they are supposed to be giving them sexual favours. It talks a lot about how we need to change the norms that are unacceptable and the entitlement. Siwe Coka, activist