[Panel discussion] Transport in South Africa: on a road to nowhere?





South African commuters continue to face the brunt of the country’s dysfunctional transport industry.

Taxi violence, non-operational railways, overcrowded busses… the list is long and growing.

Transport in the Western Cape is particularly fraught.

Just last week another taxi operator was shot, threatening the fragile peace between taxi bodies while the central railway line serving thousands of commuters remain offline, as it has been for months.

Refilwe Moloto hosted a panel discussion on transport in South Africa.

On the panel was Roberto Quintas (Mayco member for transport in the City of Cape Town) and independent City Strategist Jodi Allemeier.