Looking down on Crocs wearers no longer acceptable says high-society magazine

- The list includes Love Island, Botox and badly behaved children

What have Botox, supermarket flowers and Crocs all got in common?

Well according to high society magazine Tatler they're all things we can no longer be snobbish about.

The British publication has revealed a list of the items and behaviours they deem acceptable in 2021. (Thanks guys).

According to Tatler, there are 38 things we shouldn't be snobby about.

The Tatler is a very posh and snobby magazine. Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent

It's basically telling us what we can be snobby about, as set by the upper crust. Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent

Items on the list include:

Rescue Dogs Supermarket flowers Crocs Botox The word 'toilet' (huh?)

Harry and Meghan also made the list, as did shop-bought baby food and Cappuccinos after midday

Apparently, even the royal family are using the word 'toilet' these days. Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent

But in addition to the things we're not supposed to turn our noses up at, is a 15-strong list of things we can deride.

They include:

Weddings that feature hay bales, rented dresses or bare feet Self-help books Displaying Christmas cards from royals Being asked to take off your shoes when entering someone’s house Chipped nail polish Men’s shoes – particularly brown ones Men in necklaces/Birkenstocks/red trousers/gilets Prosecco

Fake grass, buying books on Amazon and bad baby names. Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent

