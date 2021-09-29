Looking down on Crocs wearers no longer acceptable says high-society magazine
- British high society magazine Tatler has named 38 things we can no longer be snobbish about
- The list includes Love Island, Botox and badly behaved children
RELATED:They're comfy, but are they cool? It seems Crocs are making a comeback
What have Botox, supermarket flowers and Crocs all got in common?
Well according to high society magazine Tatler they're all things we can no longer be snobbish about.
The British publication has revealed a list of the items and behaviours they deem acceptable in 2021. (Thanks guys).
According to Tatler, there are 38 things we shouldn't be snobby about.
The Tatler is a very posh and snobby magazine.Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent
It's basically telling us what we can be snobby about, as set by the upper crust.Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent
Items on the list include:
-
Rescue Dogs
-
Supermarket flowers
-
Crocs
-
Botox
-
The word 'toilet' (huh?)
Harry and Meghan also made the list, as did shop-bought baby food and Cappuccinos after midday
Apparently, even the royal family are using the word 'toilet' these days.Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent
But in addition to the things we're not supposed to turn our noses up at, is a 15-strong list of things we can deride.
They include:
-
Weddings that feature hay bales, rented dresses or bare feet
-
Self-help books
-
Displaying Christmas cards from royals
-
Being asked to take off your shoes when entering someone’s house
-
Chipped nail polish
-
Men’s shoes – particularly brown ones
-
Men in necklaces/Birkenstocks/red trousers/gilets
-
Prosecco
Fake grass, buying books on Amazon and bad baby names.Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent
RELATED: Woman swapped at birth 19 years ago sues for €3M (R50M) over mix-up
RELATED:'If your name's not down, you're not coming in' Venice's strict visiting rules
More from Lifestyle
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the fully electric Porsche Taycan – got R2.3 million?
Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.Read More
How to use your retirement fund to help you buy your own home
Mandy Wiener speaks to Shameer Chothia, Senior Consultant at Momentum Corporate Advice and Administration.Read More
It’s snake season! Here’s what to do/who to call if you come across one at home
Refilwe Moloto interviews Shaun McCleod, a snake rescue volunteer and Director of Reptile Educational Awareness Consultants.Read More
Have a great tourism idea? Brand-new global project will help you partner up
The SIGMUND Project is powered by innovation and collaboration. Bruce Whitfield interviews founder Alan Elliott Merschen.Read More
Get a loan for a funky, low(ish)-cost container home
Lester Kiewit interviews Shaun Rademeyer, CEO at Multinet Home Loans.Read More
YouTube star in the making? YouTube NextUp contest open to SA content creators
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Lead for YouTube partnerships in South Africa, Zeph Masote about the competition for content creators.Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] Tech will create more wealth in next 10 years than in the past 100
Bruce Whitfield asks Pauli van Wyk to review “The Future Is Faster Than You Think" by authors Peter H Diamandis and Steven Kotler.Read More
Masterchef's beloved Siphokazi talks about her amazing life and new cookbook
Pippa Hudson speaks to Siphokazi Mdlankomo about the new book and more.Read More
A quarter of us admit we're not disciplined enough to work from home - IPSOS
Sara-Jayne King speaks to career expert Devan Moonsamy about morale and productivity for those forced to keep working from home.Read More