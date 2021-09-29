'It's still a bit raw': CT mom says baby left scarred by horror hijacking ordeal
- Mother Alicia Lamprecht says her baby boy will soon start receiving trauma counselling after a terrifying hijacking ordeal
- Her car was hijacked in Observatory earlier this month with her baby Henco still inside the vehicle
- Police are still investigating the matter but no suspects have been arrested at this stage
- Lamprecht recounts the three-hour ordeal from when her car was stolen to when she found her baby
Cape Town mom Alicia Lamprecht says her 7-month-old baby boy hasn't quite been the same after surviving a hijacking nightmare two weeks ago.
Although he initially seemed oblivious to the incident, Lamprecht says her son is clearly shaken up by the ordeal.
She says he has started screaming every time he gets inside the car or when he does not see her or her husband Coenie.
"He's not exactly himself like he was before all of this but we did find an amazing lady who specialises in trauma counselling for infants", she tells CapeTalk.
Little Henco was in the back seat of the car when his mother's Volkswagen Polo Vivo was hijacked in Observatory earlier this month.
Lamprecht, her husband, friends, and police spent three hours searching for their baby.
Hijackers later abandoned the car in Mowbray under the M5 bridge, but the baby, his car seat, and diaper bag were still missing.
RELATED: 'We found him!' Mom reunited with 7-month-old baby after Observatory hijacking
The parents and police later found the baby boy in Maitland after a harrowing morning.
Lamprecht says it has taken some time to process what happened and the emotional toll of the incident.
Although there have been no arrests in the case, the Brackenfell mother says she's grateful for the sense of community shown during her time of need.
"The sense of community has just been insane, it gives us hope for South Africa", she adds.
It's a bit raw still.Alicia Lamprecht, Cape Town mom
Neither of us saw him approach the car or approach us. It happened in a split second. As I was pushing the dog into the yard, I heard tyres screeching and when I looked up my car was going and so I started screaming.Alicia Lamprecht, Cape Town mom
The community support that we had was just insane. So many of my mom friends were the ones who called into the radio stations and the news stations, they were the ones who kind of mobilised South Africa to help us while my husband and I were literally on the ground with police going up up and down the streets trying to find him.Alicia Lamprecht, Cape Town mom
The only thing I wanted back was my baby, I didn't care about the car or the belongings in the car. I just wanted my baby... It was intense.Alicia Lamprecht, Cape Town mom
No, they haven't caught anyone yet. The police are still investigating... I don't know if they'll ever catch them.Alicia Lamprecht, Cape Town mom
