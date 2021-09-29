35 (of 39) miners escape by ladder after being trapped 1.2 km underground





A group of 39 Canadian miners trapped 1.2 kilometres underground rescued themselves by climbing a network of ladders in a secondary shaft.

The miners got trapped after a scoop bucket broke off and blocked the main shaft.

It took the fastest climbers 35 hours to emerge.

The mine is owned by Brazillian company Vale.

© 1971yes/123rf.com

Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (scroll up to listen – skip to 1:58).

… 1200 metres by ladder… ‘gruelling’ is the word… sheer drops all around… Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent