35 (of 39) miners escape by ladder after being trapped 1.2 km underground

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
There's very little reason not to be at Level 1 already, says Prof Madhi Presenter Mike Wills chats to top vaccinologist Professor Shabir Madhi about lockdown restrictions, vaccines, and SA's Covid-19 fu... 29 September 2021 5:16 PM
Man's valubles stolen from gym locker, Virgin Active says 'we're not liable' Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler tackles your consumer questions every Wednesday on Lunch with Pippa Hudson 29 September 2021 5:08 PM
'It's still a bit raw': CT mom says baby left scarred by horror hijacking ordeal Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Alicia Lamprecht about how she was reunited with her baby after he was taken by hijacke... 29 September 2021 1:28 PM
View all Local
Zondo Commission given fifth extension amid apparent tensions with Justice Dept Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to legal journalist Karyn Maughan about the latest extension granted to the Zondo Commission... 29 September 2021 2:58 PM
ANC Western Cape's Dugmore vows best people will run municipalities if elected Refilwe Moloto speaks to the ANC's head of local government elections in the province, Cameron Dugmore about its manifesto. 29 September 2021 9:55 AM
SA records first budget surplus in three years (excludes debt servicing costs) The Money Show talks to Citibank Economist Gina Schoeman about the primary budget surplus recorded for the three months to June. 28 September 2021 7:12 PM
View all Politics
How to use your retirement fund to help you buy your own home Mandy Wiener speaks to Shameer Chothia, Senior Consultant at Momentum Corporate Advice and Administration. 29 September 2021 2:00 PM
Elon Musk overtakes nemesis Jeff Bezos – again – as richest man alive The Pretoria-born-and-raised gazillionaire sent Bezos a silver medal upon hearing the news. 29 September 2021 12:50 PM
35 (of 39) miners escape by ladder after being trapped 1.2 km underground Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 29 September 2021 11:00 AM
View all Business
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the fully electric Porsche Taycan – got R2.3 million? Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 29 September 2021 2:17 PM
Looking down on Crocs wearers no longer acceptable says high-society magazine Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 29 September 2021 10:54 AM
It’s snake season! Here’s what to do/who to call if you come across one at home Refilwe Moloto interviews Shaun McCleod, a snake rescue volunteer and Director of Reptile Educational Awareness Consultants. 29 September 2021 9:14 AM
View all Lifestyle
Why do I support the All Blacks? Rather ask why I don't support South Africa... Lester Kiewit explores the history of black South African All Blacks fans and asks why some younger fans are following suit. 29 September 2021 1:26 PM
Killarney Raceway protest? Spinner gives his view and Killarney manager responds Mike Wills speaks to spinner Gerrard Cooper who says the racetrack won't host their events. The racetrack manager responds. 29 September 2021 12:24 PM
'First lady of Springbok rugby' Annelee Murray reflects on remarkable Bok career Presenter Amy MacIver chats to public relations manager Annelee Murray about her book and journey with the Springboks team. 24 September 2021 12:32 PM
View all Sport
Levels of MDMA in river at Glastonbury Festival so high it threatens wildlife Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 29 September 2021 3:00 PM
R Kelly vows to prove innocence after sex crimes conviction In 2019 Sara-Jayne King spoke to Kelly's protegee Sparkle about her relationship with the R&B star. 28 September 2021 1:50 PM
YouTube star in the making? YouTube NextUp contest open to SA content creators Refilwe Moloto speaks to Lead for YouTube partnerships in South Africa, Zeph Masote about the competition for content creators.  28 September 2021 7:45 AM
View all Entertainment
Ramaphosa calls for UN to urgently address slavery reparations Lester Kiewit speaks to UWC Prof Ciraj Rassool about reparations regarding the slave trade. 29 September 2021 11:26 AM
35 (of 39) miners escape by ladder after being trapped 1.2 km underground Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 29 September 2021 11:00 AM
China threatens Britain for sailing warship through Taiwan Strait Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about this and other trending world news stories. 28 September 2021 5:03 PM
View all World
SA ranked as third most attractive investment destination in Africa - RMB report The Money Show talks to RMB Africa Economist Daniel Kavishe about the 'Where to Invest in Africa 2021' report. 21 September 2021 8:21 PM
Most illegal firearms coming from domestic sources in SA - Report Mandy Wiener speaks to Jenni Irish-Qhobosheane, researcher at the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime. 17 September 2021 2:01 PM
'Govt can't just leave this, lives were lost while they tried to make profit' Bruce Whitfield talks to tobacco control expert Prof. Lekan Ayo-Yusuf about a BBC investigation into British American Tobacco. 15 September 2021 8:10 PM
View all Africa
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the fully electric Porsche Taycan – got R2.3 million? Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 29 September 2021 2:17 PM
Zweli Mkhize lied to the nation and the President - Special Investigating Unit Mandy Wiener interviews Pieter Louis Myburgh, an investigative journalist at Daily Maverick. 29 September 2021 12:27 PM
[Panel discussion] Transport in South Africa: on a road to nowhere? Refilwe Moloto interviews Roberto Quintas (City of Cape Town) and independent City Strategist Jodi Allemeier. 29 September 2021 10:01 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World
fiber_manual_record
Business

35 (of 39) miners escape by ladder after being trapped 1.2 km underground

29 September 2021 11:00 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Mining
Adam Gilchrist
Refilwe Moloto
mine safety
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

A group of 39 Canadian miners trapped 1.2 kilometres underground rescued themselves by climbing a network of ladders in a secondary shaft.

The miners got trapped after a scoop bucket broke off and blocked the main shaft.

It took the fastest climbers 35 hours to emerge.

The mine is owned by Brazillian company Vale.

© 1971yes/123rf.com

Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (scroll up to listen – skip to 1:58).

… 1200 metres by ladder… ‘gruelling’ is the word… sheer drops all around…

Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

They had food and water and safety harnesses, and I believe 35 of the 39 have made it out. The other four are on their way, fingers crossed…

Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent



29 September 2021 11:00 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Mining
Adam Gilchrist
Refilwe Moloto
mine safety
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

More from World

Levels of MDMA in river at Glastonbury Festival so high it threatens wildlife

29 September 2021 3:00 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa calls for UN to urgently address slavery reparations

29 September 2021 11:26 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to UWC Prof Ciraj Rassool about reparations regarding the slave trade.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

China threatens Britain for sailing warship through Taiwan Strait

28 September 2021 5:03 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about this and other trending world news stories.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tempers flare, panic-buying ensues in UK as petrol stations run dry

28 September 2021 4:37 PM

Mike Wills interviews UK correspondent Gavin Grey about the obstacles currently faced by that country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

R Kelly vows to prove innocence after sex crimes conviction

28 September 2021 1:50 PM

In 2019 Sara-Jayne King spoke to Kelly's protegee Sparkle about her relationship with the R&B star.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

YouTube star in the making? YouTube NextUp contest open to SA content creators

28 September 2021 7:45 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Lead for YouTube partnerships in South Africa, Zeph Masote about the competition for content creators. 

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Two-thirds of Swiss voters say 'Yes' to same-sex marriage

27 September 2021 1:14 PM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Lazy, entitled, spoilt' - recruitment boss trolled for WFH rant

27 September 2021 11:18 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to British recruitment firm owner James Cox whose LinkedIn WFH rant went viral last week

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

New data shows second dose of J&J jab boosts protection against Covid-19

23 September 2021 11:01 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to UCT public health specialist Prof Landon Myer about the Johnson & Johnson booster shot.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Got Johnson & Johnson? A 2nd shot provides excellent protection, studies show

22 September 2021 12:11 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Business

How to use your retirement fund to help you buy your own home

29 September 2021 2:00 PM

Mandy Wiener speaks to Shameer Chothia, Senior Consultant at Momentum Corporate Advice and Administration.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Elon Musk overtakes nemesis Jeff Bezos – again – as richest man alive

29 September 2021 12:50 PM

The Pretoria-born-and-raised gazillionaire sent Bezos a silver medal upon hearing the news.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Vumacam CEO: We only store CCTV footage for 30 days to combat crime

29 September 2021 10:10 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Vumacam CEO Ricky Croock about the network of high-definition security cameras across Joburg.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[Panel discussion] Transport in South Africa: on a road to nowhere?

29 September 2021 10:01 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Roberto Quintas (City of Cape Town) and independent City Strategist Jodi Allemeier.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

86 000 jobs lost in formal (non-agricultural) sector from March to June

28 September 2021 9:07 PM

ETM Analytics' George Glynos discusses the quarterly employment statistics from Stats SA with Bruce Whitfield.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Have a great tourism idea? Brand-new global project will help you partner up

28 September 2021 8:49 PM

The SIGMUND Project is powered by innovation and collaboration. Bruce Whitfield interviews founder Alan Elliott Merschen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

IDC slashes annual loss to R33m from over R3bn - 'strict cash flow management'

28 September 2021 7:52 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Tshokolo ‘TP’ Nchocho about the Industrial Development Corporation's year-end financial results.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA records first budget surplus in three years (excludes debt servicing costs)

28 September 2021 7:12 PM

The Money Show talks to Citibank Economist Gina Schoeman about the primary budget surplus recorded for the three months to June.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tempers flare, panic-buying ensues in UK as petrol stations run dry

28 September 2021 4:37 PM

Mike Wills interviews UK correspondent Gavin Grey about the obstacles currently faced by that country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

I’m responsible with money. But I do have a lot of shoes - Redi Tlhabi

28 September 2021 3:07 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist Redi Tlhabi about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Khayelitsha triple murder victims shot by "blesser" after leaving smokelhuis'

Local

[LISTEN] Diver recounts being attacked by a seal along False Bay coast

Local

'It's still a bit raw': CT mom says baby left scarred by horror hijacking ordeal

Local

EWN Highlights

City of Cape Town approves unlawful occupation by-law

29 September 2021 5:45 PM

KZN Social Dev probing child abuse claims at unregistered Phoenix creche

29 September 2021 5:32 PM

Alleged Gupta fixer Kubentheran Moodley granted R150,000 bail

29 September 2021 5:20 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA