35 (of 39) miners escape by ladder after being trapped 1.2 km underground
A group of 39 Canadian miners trapped 1.2 kilometres underground rescued themselves by climbing a network of ladders in a secondary shaft.
The miners got trapped after a scoop bucket broke off and blocked the main shaft.
It took the fastest climbers 35 hours to emerge.
The mine is owned by Brazillian company Vale.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (scroll up to listen – skip to 1:58).
… 1200 metres by ladder… ‘gruelling’ is the word… sheer drops all around…Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
They had food and water and safety harnesses, and I believe 35 of the 39 have made it out. The other four are on their way, fingers crossed…Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_32770950_silhouettes-of-worker-in-the-mine-.html?term=mineworker&vti=lnen6r30xsa7robr9p-1-11
