Ramaphosa calls for UN to urgently address slavery reparations

President Cyril Ramaphosa is calling on the United Nations to address the issue of reparations regarding the slave trade as a matter of priority.

His comments follow a landmark report by the UN's Michelle Bachelet in June in which she called for reparations to "make amends" for racism against people of African descent.

The report said that racism was a particular problem in states with a history of slavery and that only a "formal acknowledgment and apologies, truth-telling processes, and reparations in various forms" would serve to achieve racial justice.

In July, Reuters reported that Jamaica was set to become the first country to officially ask Britain for compensation for the Atlantic slave trade.

Historian Prof Ciraj Rassool at UWC says reparations are only about financial redress:

In the aftermath of the Holocaust, where Germany paid out something in the region of 70 billion Euros in reparations. Prof Ciraj Rassool, Director of African Programme in Museum and Heritage Studies - University of the Western Cape

We need to see reparations more as projects of social repair Prof Ciraj Rassool, Director of African Programme in Museum and Heritage Studies - University of the Western Cape

When emancipation occurred in 1834...the owners of slaves in the Caribean, in Mauritius and in the Cape were compensated by the British government to the tune of 20 million pounds. Prof Ciraj Rassool, Director of African Programme in Museum and Heritage Studies - University of the Western Cape

