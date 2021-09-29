Killarney Raceway protest? Spinner gives his view and Killarney manager responds
Spinner Gerrard Cooper outlines the protesters' complaints below:
Des Easom, Executive Manager of Killarney International Raceway responds saying the club has no issue with drag, spinning or drifting and explains the full calendar for a year in the audio below:
The reason why we were blockading is that we have this competition going, Spinout Laws and we have events coming, and Killarney has got no dates for us and they have been keeping our guys on the line.Gerrard Cooper - Spinner
They say there are no dates until next year yet there are events happening at Killarney yet we as Cape Town Spinners have no legal place to do the sport for the love of the game.Gerrard Cooper - Spinner
What is spinning or drifting?
What we do is we burn rubber, we burn tires. We do obstacles, you do freelance spinning where you spin your tires - there is non-stop smoke coming out of your tires.Gerrard Cooper - Spinner
Cooper says Cape Town Spinners have only held one event 'Spinout Laws' at Killarney.
My 14-year-old son who is in Spinout Laws was driving Killarney and that was the last. And from that, we have never heard from them again with a date.Gerrard Cooper - Spinner
Why does Cooper believe Killarney will not allocate space for their event, asks Mike Wills?
I think they have a big problem with what we are doing.Gerrard Cooper - Spinner
He says there are facilities available in Johannesburg and Durban, but none in Cape Town for the sport of spinning or drifting.
Here in Cape Town, there is zero.Gerrard Cooper - Spinner
We have handed the memorandum in and they have signed it. So, we are just waiting for feedback.Gerrard Cooper - Spinner
KILLARNEY RACEWAY RESPONDS:
Des Easom, Executive Manager at Killarney International Raceway, speaks to Mike Wills and says the issue is more complicated than outlined by Cooper.
Easom says Killarney was founded in 1947 and the current facility was built up over time by members of the Western Province Motor Club.
There has been no outside funding of the facility.Des Easom, Executive Manager - Killarney International Raceway
We are a club of over 1,300 members of all races...and we are the most used facility in the Western Cape. We have over 200 events in a year, pre-Covid and a number of them are charity events.Des Easom, Executive Manager - Killarney International Raceway
He says they also hold a number of road safety events.
The calendar itself is extremely congested trying to take in all our members' needs - and there are only 52 Saturdays in a year and due to noise issues we do not race on a Sunday.Des Easom, Executive Manager - Killarney International Raceway
We received a request to run eight rounds starting now and running I think until June next year and we wrote back that we were unable to commit to that at that point in time but we would obviously consider it.Des Easom, Executive Manager - Killarney International Raceway
He says there have been spinning events although one was cancelled due to Covid regulations.
We do have a drag, spinning, and drifting event scheduled for 20 November.Des Easom, Executive Manager - Killarney International Raceway
He says in general people who participate in events held at Killarney are members.
We do have the odd event where we allow non-members to participate but at a slightly higher race entry fee.Des Easom, Executive Manager - Killarney International Raceway
Does the raceway have an issue with spinning and drifting, asks Mike Wills?
No, we welcome it. In fact, we have a very good relationship with the Grassroots Drifters who use Killarney on a regular basis. We have a very good relationship with Ocean View Spinners.Des Easom, Executive Manager - Killarney International Raceway
Easom suggests the group become members of the club and then the calendar will be revised to make room and include the events.
There is no racial divide or exclusion at Killarney, in fact, if you look at the demographic over 50% are people of colour.Des Easom, Executive Manager - Killarney International Raceway
Check out the video below on the occasion Cooper says Cape Town Spinners were able to host their event at Killarney:
More from Local
There's very little reason not to be at Level 1 already, says Prof Madhi
Presenter Mike Wills chats to top vaccinologist Professor Shabir Madhi about lockdown restrictions, vaccines, and SA's Covid-19 future.Read More
Man's valubles stolen from gym locker, Virgin Active says 'we're not liable'
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler tackles your consumer questions every Wednesday on Lunch with Pippa HudsonRead More
'It's still a bit raw': CT mom says baby left scarred by horror hijacking ordeal
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Alicia Lamprecht about how she was reunited with her baby after he was taken by hijackers two weeks ago.Read More
Why do I support the All Blacks? Rather ask why I don't support South Africa...
Lester Kiewit explores the history of black South African All Blacks fans and asks why some younger fans are following suit.Read More
Zweli Mkhize lied to the nation and the President - Special Investigating Unit
Mandy Wiener interviews Pieter Louis Myburgh, an investigative journalist at Daily Maverick.Read More
'Khayelitsha triple murder victims shot by "blesser" after leaving smokelhuis'
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Site B CPF member Nozuko Mdingi and GBV activist Siwe Coka about the three young women killed in Khayelitsha.Read More
Ramaphosa calls for UN to urgently address slavery reparations
Lester Kiewit speaks to UWC Prof Ciraj Rassool about reparations regarding the slave trade.Read More
Vumacam CEO: We only store CCTV footage for 30 days to combat crime
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Vumacam CEO Ricky Croock about the network of high-definition security cameras across Joburg.Read More
ANC Western Cape's Dugmore vows best people will run municipalities if elected
Refilwe Moloto speaks to the ANC's head of local government elections in the province, Cameron Dugmore about its manifesto.Read More
More from Sport
Why do I support the All Blacks? Rather ask why I don't support South Africa...
Lester Kiewit explores the history of black South African All Blacks fans and asks why some younger fans are following suit.Read More
'First lady of Springbok rugby' Annelee Murray reflects on remarkable Bok career
Presenter Amy MacIver chats to public relations manager Annelee Murray about her book and journey with the Springboks team.Read More
"A local champion who made joy for everyone" - Cape Town icon Boeta Cassiem dies
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to the son of the late Cape Town legend Boeta Cassiem.Read More
Plan presented to bring vaccinated spectators back to stadiums
Lester Kiewit interviews Jacques Grobbelaar, Head of Risk and Safety at the Premier Soccer League.Read More
I want people to see anything is possible: SA's Paralympic star Louzanne Coetzee
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to team South Africa’s Louzanne Coetzee about her stellar performance at the Tokyo Paralympics.Read More
The once mighty Western Province Rugby Union is now a sad state of affairs
John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick Sports editor, Craig Ray about Western Province Rugby.Read More
I hope I inspire others; it is possible – gold medallist Pieter du Preez
Refilwe Moloto interviews para-cyclist and Olympic Champion Pieter "SupaPiet" du Preez.Read More
Cape Town Formula E: 'We want crowds. Racing in Covid bubble not of interest'
John Maytham discusses the event with Iain Banner, the executive chairman of E-Movement, the Cape Town E-Prix’s promoter.Read More
SAHRC joins Semenya case to make submissions on 'discriminatory effect' of rules
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to SAHRC commissioner Andre Gaum about their involvement in the Caster Semenya court case.Read More