Killarney Raceway protest? Spinner gives his view and Killarney manager responds

29 September 2021 12:24 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Killarney International Raceway
spinners
drifters

Mike Wills speaks to spinner Gerrard Cooper who says the racetrack won't host their events. The racetrack manager responds.

Spinner Gerrard Cooper outlines the protesters' complaints below:

Des Easom, Executive Manager of Killarney International Raceway responds saying the club has no issue with drag, spinning or drifting and explains the full calendar for a year in the audio below:

The reason why we were blockading is that we have this competition going, Spinout Laws and we have events coming, and Killarney has got no dates for us and they have been keeping our guys on the line.

Gerrard Cooper - Spinner

They say there are no dates until next year yet there are events happening at Killarney yet we as Cape Town Spinners have no legal place to do the sport for the love of the game.

Gerrard Cooper - Spinner

What is spinning or drifting?

What we do is we burn rubber, we burn tires. We do obstacles, you do freelance spinning where you spin your tires - there is non-stop smoke coming out of your tires.

Gerrard Cooper - Spinner

Cooper says Cape Town Spinners have only held one event 'Spinout Laws' at Killarney.

My 14-year-old son who is in Spinout Laws was driving Killarney and that was the last. And from that, we have never heard from them again with a date.

Gerrard Cooper - Spinner

Why does Cooper believe Killarney will not allocate space for their event, asks Mike Wills?

I think they have a big problem with what we are doing.

Gerrard Cooper - Spinner

He says there are facilities available in Johannesburg and Durban, but none in Cape Town for the sport of spinning or drifting.

Here in Cape Town, there is zero.

Gerrard Cooper - Spinner

We have handed the memorandum in and they have signed it. So, we are just waiting for feedback.

Gerrard Cooper - Spinner

KILLARNEY RACEWAY RESPONDS:

Des Easom, Executive Manager at Killarney International Raceway, speaks to Mike Wills and says the issue is more complicated than outlined by Cooper.

Easom says Killarney was founded in 1947 and the current facility was built up over time by members of the Western Province Motor Club.

There has been no outside funding of the facility.

Des Easom, Executive Manager - Killarney International Raceway

We are a club of over 1,300 members of all races...and we are the most used facility in the Western Cape. We have over 200 events in a year, pre-Covid and a number of them are charity events.

Des Easom, Executive Manager - Killarney International Raceway

He says they also hold a number of road safety events.

The calendar itself is extremely congested trying to take in all our members' needs - and there are only 52 Saturdays in a year and due to noise issues we do not race on a Sunday.

Des Easom, Executive Manager - Killarney International Raceway

We received a request to run eight rounds starting now and running I think until June next year and we wrote back that we were unable to commit to that at that point in time but we would obviously consider it.

Des Easom, Executive Manager - Killarney International Raceway

He says there have been spinning events although one was cancelled due to Covid regulations.

We do have a drag, spinning, and drifting event scheduled for 20 November.

Des Easom, Executive Manager - Killarney International Raceway

He says in general people who participate in events held at Killarney are members.

We do have the odd event where we allow non-members to participate but at a slightly higher race entry fee.

Des Easom, Executive Manager - Killarney International Raceway

Does the raceway have an issue with spinning and drifting, asks Mike Wills?

No, we welcome it. In fact, we have a very good relationship with the Grassroots Drifters who use Killarney on a regular basis. We have a very good relationship with Ocean View Spinners.

Des Easom, Executive Manager - Killarney International Raceway

Easom suggests the group become members of the club and then the calendar will be revised to make room and include the events.

There is no racial divide or exclusion at Killarney, in fact, if you look at the demographic over 50% are people of colour.

Des Easom, Executive Manager - Killarney International Raceway

Check out the video below on the occasion Cooper says Cape Town Spinners were able to host their event at Killarney:




