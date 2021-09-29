Zweli Mkhize lied to the nation and the President - Special Investigating Unit





Zweli Mkhize and his family directly benefitted from the dodgy Digital Vibes contract, the SIU found

The Department of Health's Director-General Anban Pillay is being singled out for criminal prosecution by the SIU, which mentions Mkhize and 'money laundering' in the same sentence

FILE: Embattled former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize. Picture: Boikhutso Ntsoko/Eyewitness News

Former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize lied to the nation and the President, according to the Special Investigating Unit's report on the Digital Vibes scandal.

The SIU found that Mkhize failed in his oversight duties and irregularly appointed his friends.

It has evidence that Mkhize’s son received benefits from Digital Vibes boss Tahera Mather, and that the company failed to declare company tax and VAT.

It recommends that the Department of Health's Director-General Anban Pillay should be criminally prosecuted for financial misconduct.

The SIU found that Pillay did not follow procurement procedures and lied to Treasury.

Mandy Wiener interviewed Pieter Louis Myburgh, an investigative journalist at Daily Maverick who broke the story (scroll up to listen).

These findings are in stark contrast to what Minister Mkhize assured the nation during a press briefing a couple of months ago… He pressurised the Director-General at the time… to get the ball rolling on awarding the contract to Digital Vibes… Pieter Louis Myburgh, investigative journalist - Daily Maverick

The Minister himself benefitted financially from this contract… Pieter Louis Myburgh, investigative journalist - Daily Maverick

The criminal implications… are clear… Pillay seems to be singled out for criminal prosecution… The SIU does mention Zweli Mkhize and the words ‘money laundering’ in the same sentence… One would think there is also criminal implications for Minister Mkhize and his family… Pieter Louis Myburgh, investigative journalist - Daily Maverick