'Why there?' - Academic isn't sold on River Club for Amazon’s headquarters





Dr. Laurine Platsky does not believe that the River Club is the most ideal location for Amazon offices

She's argued that there are more suitable sites across Cape Town for the new headquarters

Several organisations have objected to Amazon's controversial redevelopment plans

An artist's impression of the new R4 billion mixed-use space at the River Club. Picture: Supplied.

Is the River Club precinct in Observatory really the ideal location for Amazon's R4.5-billion mega-development?

Activist and academic Dr. Laurine Platsky isn't convinced.

Platsky has questioned why the development cannot be moved to a more suitable location, such as the V&A Waterfront or Century City.

She says there are already appropriately zoned and serviced areas available across Cape Town.

Furthermore, she says the development may be more suited to uplift underdeveloped areas in the city. She's proposed the Athlone Power station site as an alternative site for the global tech giant to invest in.

Dr. Platsky tells CapeTalk that she's puzzled by the plans, despite major objections from environmental activists and heritage protection organisations.

I don't know that one can call it a development. For me, a property development isn't necessarily development in the broader sense. Dr Laurine Platzky

The investment that Amazon would be bringing to Cape Town is great and...most people would welcome that, but why there? That's what absolutely puzzles me. Dr Laurine Platzky

We have such amazing spaces, we have the Waterfront development... the same for Century City... and then even better could get an international investor to help us redevelop other parts of the city. Dr Laurine Platzky

My question is, why go to Obs? There was so much work done on the Two Rivers Urban Park. Dr Laurine Platzky