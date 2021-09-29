Why do I support the All Blacks? Rather ask why I don't support South Africa...





- Not all who call South Africa home were screaming for the Bokke this past weekend

- Historically, some South Africans have chosen to support the national team's biggest rivals, the All Blacks

All Blacks supporter and sports writer Marc Fredericks says he's often asked why he supports the All Blacks, but that's the wrong question to be asking, he says:

Rather ask why I don't support South Africa. Marc Fredericks, Sports writer

And the following question is why does it pain Springboks supporters so much? Marc Fredericks, Sports writer

CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit hosted an energetic discussion on the history of some South African rugby fans allegiance to the national team's biggest rivals, the New Zealand All Blacks.

For members of the older generations, support for the All Blacks is rooted in the history of South Africa says Kiewit.

"It stems from a time when black people who loved the game of rugby refused to cheer for the Springboks because the team was a potent symbol of the apartheid regime."

Fredericks admits it's a complex issue.

Zakaia Cvitanovich, is an All Black fan and writer who has researched the history of South Africans supporting the All Blacks.

She suggests the reason some Saffa's get behind the Blacks and not the Bokke may not rest entirely with politics.

Of the 32 South Africans surveyed, the vast majority said that they supported the All Blacks because of the style of rugby, the brand of rugby. Zakaia Cvitanovich, All Black fan and writer - Roar

Only one person said it was for political reasons. Zakaia Cvitanovich, All Black fan and writer - Roar

Other people gave reasons such as family and enjoying the Haka for why they supported the New Zealand team.

