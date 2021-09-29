Elon Musk overtakes nemesis Jeff Bezos – again – as richest man alive
Elon Musk is once again the richest man in the world.
The South African American is only the third person ever to have a net worth surpassing $200 billion – more than R3 trillion.
His nemesis Jeff Bezos hit the landmark in August 2020.
Musk - a citizen of South Africa, the United States, and Canada – has a fortune worth 17 times more than the second richest person of African descent, Nigeria’s Aliko Dangote.
For more detail, read “Elon Musk says he's sending Jeff Bezos a silver medal after surpassing him again in wealth” – Business Insider South Africa
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_109447321_miami-usa-august-23-2018-newsweek-magazine-with-elon-musk-on-main-page-in-a-hand-newsweek-is-an-amer.html?term=elon%2Bmusk&vti=lbwyq5iaf1donwoa5p-1-2
More from Business
How to use your retirement fund to help you buy your own home
Mandy Wiener speaks to Shameer Chothia, Senior Consultant at Momentum Corporate Advice and Administration.Read More
35 (of 39) miners escape by ladder after being trapped 1.2 km underground
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
Vumacam CEO: We only store CCTV footage for 30 days to combat crime
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Vumacam CEO Ricky Croock about the network of high-definition security cameras across Joburg.Read More
[Panel discussion] Transport in South Africa: on a road to nowhere?
Refilwe Moloto interviews Roberto Quintas (City of Cape Town) and independent City Strategist Jodi Allemeier.Read More
86 000 jobs lost in formal (non-agricultural) sector from March to June
ETM Analytics' George Glynos discusses the quarterly employment statistics from Stats SA with Bruce Whitfield.Read More
Have a great tourism idea? Brand-new global project will help you partner up
The SIGMUND Project is powered by innovation and collaboration. Bruce Whitfield interviews founder Alan Elliott Merschen.Read More
IDC slashes annual loss to R33m from over R3bn - 'strict cash flow management'
Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Tshokolo ‘TP’ Nchocho about the Industrial Development Corporation's year-end financial results.Read More
SA records first budget surplus in three years (excludes debt servicing costs)
The Money Show talks to Citibank Economist Gina Schoeman about the primary budget surplus recorded for the three months to June.Read More
Tempers flare, panic-buying ensues in UK as petrol stations run dry
Mike Wills interviews UK correspondent Gavin Grey about the obstacles currently faced by that country.Read More