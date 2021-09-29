Elon Musk overtakes nemesis Jeff Bezos – again – as richest man alive





Elon Musk is once again the richest man in the world.

The South African American is only the third person ever to have a net worth surpassing $200 billion – more than R3 trillion.

His nemesis Jeff Bezos hit the landmark in August 2020.

Musk - a citizen of South Africa, the United States, and Canada – has a fortune worth 17 times more than the second richest person of African descent, Nigeria’s Aliko Dangote.

