Man's valubles stolen from gym locker, Virgin Active says 'we're not liable'

29 September 2021 5:08 PM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Virgin active
Wendy Knowler
consumer talk

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler tackles your consumer questions every Wednesday on Lunch with Pippa Hudson

- Virgin Active member Bulelani Veto had his valuables stolen from a secured locker at the Sunningdale branch

- Management at the fitness chain say they are not liable because they put up disclaimer notices

© poznyakov/123rf.com

Imagine storing your valuables in a padlocked locker at your gym, having the locker broken into and your belongings stolen by a non-member who shouldn’t have been let into the gym in the first place.

Now imagine being told by the gym that they are not liable because they put up disclaimer notices.

That’s just what happened to Bulelani Veto, a member Virgin Active’s Sunningdale branch back in March.

So what does the law say? Bulelani wrote to consumer journalist Wendy Knowler to get some advice?

Virgin Active's insurers then told him that his claim was “rejected in its entirety” because VA had no legal liability due to the disclaimer notice on the front door of the club, and helpfully suggested that he claim from his personal insurance.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

Veto says his isn't the only case theft at the gym. He says staff there told him that theft was rampant at Virgin Active Sunningdale and as management - they had no plan on how to effectively deal with it.

I was told by SAPS that in that particular week I was the fifth person from Virgin Active Sunningdale to report the theft out of a locker.

Bulelani Veto, Virgin Active member

Knowler took up the matter with Virgin Active, highlighting the provisions of the Consumer Protection Act.

The Act says that a notice limiting the liability of a supplier, or imposing an obligation on the consumer to indemnify the supplier for any cause, must be in plain language and be conspicuous.

Such a notice can’t limit or exempt a supplier from liability for any loss directly or indirectly attributable to gross negligence of the supplier or any person acting or controlled by the supplier.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

But wasn't the fitness chain negligent for allowing a non-member to access the premises?

Specialist consumer attorney Trudie Broekmann says disclaimers are an important, but rather murky area of consumer law.

We need to ask, did Virgin Active create a risk or exacerbate a risk by allowing access to the person who turned out to be a thief or were they grossly negligent in doing that?

Trudie Broekmann, Specialist consumer attorney

My view, based on the analysis of the court judgments (see attached- no need to read all the legal stuff at the start of the doc), is that the disclaimer will not be enforced if the supplier knew of the risk or created the risk.

In this case, it seems VA did know, and consequently, the disclaimer cannot assist them.

Trudie Broekmann, Specialist consumer attorney

RELATED: FNB reverses credit card interest charge after Knowler takes up client complaint




