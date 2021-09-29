Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Man's valubles stolen from gym locker, Virgin Active says 'we're not liable' Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler tackles your consumer questions every Wednesday on Lunch with Pippa Hudson 29 September 2021 5:08 PM
'It's still a bit raw': CT mom says baby left scarred by horror hijacking ordeal Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Alicia Lamprecht about how she was reunited with her baby after he was taken by hijacke... 29 September 2021 1:28 PM
Zondo Commission given fifth extension amid apparent tensions with Justice Dept Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to legal journalist Karyn Maughan about the latest extension granted to the Zondo Commission... 29 September 2021 2:58 PM
Zondo Commission given fifth extension amid apparent tensions with Justice Dept Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to legal journalist Karyn Maughan about the latest extension granted to the Zondo Commission... 29 September 2021 2:58 PM
ANC Western Cape's Dugmore vows best people will run municipalities if elected Refilwe Moloto speaks to the ANC's head of local government elections in the province, Cameron Dugmore about its manifesto. 29 September 2021 9:55 AM
SA records first budget surplus in three years (excludes debt servicing costs) The Money Show talks to Citibank Economist Gina Schoeman about the primary budget surplus recorded for the three months to June. 28 September 2021 7:12 PM
How to use your retirement fund to help you buy your own home Mandy Wiener speaks to Shameer Chothia, Senior Consultant at Momentum Corporate Advice and Administration. 29 September 2021 2:00 PM
Elon Musk overtakes nemesis Jeff Bezos – again – as richest man alive The Pretoria-born-and-raised gazillionaire sent Bezos a silver medal upon hearing the news. 29 September 2021 12:50 PM
35 (of 39) miners escape by ladder after being trapped 1.2 km underground Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 29 September 2021 11:00 AM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the fully electric Porsche Taycan – got R2.3 million? Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 29 September 2021 2:17 PM
Looking down on Crocs wearers no longer acceptable says high-society magazine Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 29 September 2021 10:54 AM
It’s snake season! Here’s what to do/who to call if you come across one at home Refilwe Moloto interviews Shaun McCleod, a snake rescue volunteer and Director of Reptile Educational Awareness Consultants. 29 September 2021 9:14 AM
Why do I support the All Blacks? Rather ask why I don't support South Africa... Lester Kiewit explores the history of black South African All Blacks fans and asks why some younger fans are following suit. 29 September 2021 1:26 PM
Killarney Raceway protest? Spinner gives his view and Killarney manager responds Mike Wills speaks to spinner Gerrard Cooper who says the racetrack won't host their events. The racetrack manager responds. 29 September 2021 12:24 PM
'First lady of Springbok rugby' Annelee Murray reflects on remarkable Bok career Presenter Amy MacIver chats to public relations manager Annelee Murray about her book and journey with the Springboks team. 24 September 2021 12:32 PM
Levels of MDMA in river at Glastonbury Festival so high it threatens wildlife Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 29 September 2021 3:00 PM
R Kelly vows to prove innocence after sex crimes conviction In 2019 Sara-Jayne King spoke to Kelly's protegee Sparkle about her relationship with the R&B star. 28 September 2021 1:50 PM
YouTube star in the making? YouTube NextUp contest open to SA content creators Refilwe Moloto speaks to Lead for YouTube partnerships in South Africa, Zeph Masote about the competition for content creators.  28 September 2021 7:45 AM
Ramaphosa calls for UN to urgently address slavery reparations Lester Kiewit speaks to UWC Prof Ciraj Rassool about reparations regarding the slave trade. 29 September 2021 11:26 AM
35 (of 39) miners escape by ladder after being trapped 1.2 km underground Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 29 September 2021 11:00 AM
China threatens Britain for sailing warship through Taiwan Strait Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about this and other trending world news stories. 28 September 2021 5:03 PM
SA ranked as third most attractive investment destination in Africa - RMB report The Money Show talks to RMB Africa Economist Daniel Kavishe about the 'Where to Invest in Africa 2021' report. 21 September 2021 8:21 PM
Most illegal firearms coming from domestic sources in SA - Report Mandy Wiener speaks to Jenni Irish-Qhobosheane, researcher at the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime. 17 September 2021 2:01 PM
'Govt can't just leave this, lives were lost while they tried to make profit' Bruce Whitfield talks to tobacco control expert Prof. Lekan Ayo-Yusuf about a BBC investigation into British American Tobacco. 15 September 2021 8:10 PM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the fully electric Porsche Taycan – got R2.3 million? Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 29 September 2021 2:17 PM
Zweli Mkhize lied to the nation and the President - Special Investigating Unit Mandy Wiener interviews Pieter Louis Myburgh, an investigative journalist at Daily Maverick. 29 September 2021 12:27 PM
[Panel discussion] Transport in South Africa: on a road to nowhere? Refilwe Moloto interviews Roberto Quintas (City of Cape Town) and independent City Strategist Jodi Allemeier. 29 September 2021 10:01 AM
Politics

Zondo Commission given fifth extension amid apparent tensions with Justice Dept

29 September 2021 2:58 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Ronald Lamola
State Capture
Raymond Zondo
state capture inquiry
Zondo commission
extension

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to legal journalist Karyn Maughan about the latest extension granted to the Zondo Commission.
  • The Zondo Commission has been given another three months to complete its State Capture Inquiry report
  • It's the fifth extension granted to the inquiry which began in 2018
  • The High Court handed down its order a day after the Justice Dept withdrew its bid to challenge the extension
  • Legal journalist Karyn Maughan says there are tensions brewing between the commission, Justice Ministry and government
FILE: Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo at the state capture inquiry. Picture: Eyewitness News

The Zondo Commission now has until 31 December to hand over its final report after it was granted its fifth extension by the Pretoria High Court on Wednesday.

Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela found that it would be a "massive disadvantage" to South Africans if the report was not finalised.

The three-month extension was granted to the inquiry a day after Justice Minister Ronald Lamola dropped his legal challenge to Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo's application.

Minister Lamola had initially labelled Zondo's application for another extension as unconstitutional.

His department had asked the High Court in Pretoria to cap the commission's future costs at R15 million and to limit the extension to six weeks.

However, the minister withdrew his application a day after it was filed.

Legal journalist Karyn Maughan says there are apparent tensions between the Justice Department, government and the Zondo Commission.

Maughan says Lamola's application was tantamount to admonishing commission chairperson, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, and adding fuel to public criticisms against the inquiry.

The Justice Department withdrew its intervention application yesterday afternoon, so essentially this application was unopposed.

Karyn Maughan, legal journalist

Judge Maumela from the Pretoria High Court essentially says it would make absolutely no sense for the court not to grant the extension sought given that the report that the commission was preparing was the ultimate zenith of its work. All these hours, these many many witnesses, and the commission is now on the brink of producing a report that the whole country has been waiting for.

Karyn Maughan, legal journalist



