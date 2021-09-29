Zondo Commission given fifth extension amid apparent tensions with Justice Dept
- The Zondo Commission has been given another three months to complete its State Capture Inquiry report
- It's the fifth extension granted to the inquiry which began in 2018
- The High Court handed down its order a day after the Justice Dept withdrew its bid to challenge the extension
- Legal journalist Karyn Maughan says there are tensions brewing between the commission, Justice Ministry and government
The Zondo Commission now has until 31 December to hand over its final report after it was granted its fifth extension by the Pretoria High Court on Wednesday.
Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela found that it would be a "massive disadvantage" to South Africans if the report was not finalised.
The three-month extension was granted to the inquiry a day after Justice Minister Ronald Lamola dropped his legal challenge to Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo's application.
Minister Lamola had initially labelled Zondo's application for another extension as unconstitutional.
His department had asked the High Court in Pretoria to cap the commission's future costs at R15 million and to limit the extension to six weeks.
However, the minister withdrew his application a day after it was filed.
Legal journalist Karyn Maughan says there are apparent tensions between the Justice Department, government and the Zondo Commission.
Maughan says Lamola's application was tantamount to admonishing commission chairperson, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, and adding fuel to public criticisms against the inquiry.
The Justice Department withdrew its intervention application yesterday afternoon, so essentially this application was unopposed.Karyn Maughan, legal journalist
Judge Maumela from the Pretoria High Court essentially says it would make absolutely no sense for the court not to grant the extension sought given that the report that the commission was preparing was the ultimate zenith of its work. All these hours, these many many witnesses, and the commission is now on the brink of producing a report that the whole country has been waiting for.Karyn Maughan, legal journalist
Source : Kayleen Morgan/EWN
