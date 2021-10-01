The long-lasting luxury of Weylandts





The Luxury Of Conversation podcast is brought to you by the Lexus LS 500. Experience Amazing with host, Bruce Whitfield alongside industry experts as they talk about what luxury means to them.

In the first episode of The Luxury Of Conversation, Weylandts’ Founder and CEO, Chris Weylandt talks to Bruce Whitfield about the humble origin of the homeware store, staying relevant in a competitive market and Weylandt’s definition of luxury.

< AUDIO >

It's really (just) the appreciation of beautiful items, beautiful furniture and homeware for homes. The attention to detail and the quality and (just) the integrity of the materials that we use. Chris Weylandt, Founder and CEO at Weylandts

In 1964, Chris Weylandt’s father, Edgar Weylandt moved from Germany to Namibia and started selling furniture, before Chris would take over and expand the business across the border many years later.

In just over two decades since coming to South Africa, Weylandt has grown what started as a small furniture store into a homeware empire.

I started manufacturing in '96 and [we’re] still [on] the same premises but we’ve obviously just grown quite a bit. Our original store was in Durbanville in 1999 in Cape Town, which was a unique shopper experience. Chris Weylandt, Founder and CEO at Weylandts

Weylandts now has 12 stores nationwide and is the leading furniture and homeware retailer in the country. Even though the business is in a very competitive market, Weylandt and his team has managed to adapt to modern times and stay relevant.

The company has also expanded their customer experience by adding a bespoke design service called Weylandt Spaces, a wine estate called Maison and a number of niche coffee shops within select stores.

Weylandt credits his success to his team’s drive, determination and chemistry.

We’re a small team. We’re extremely passionate [about] what we’re doing. And we’re aware of what’s going on - not just locally but worldwide. Constantly on a drive for improvement and that's just kind of how we live. Chris Weylandt, Founder and CEO at Weylandts

A drive for improvement and success is also possible in the Lexus LS 500. The luxurious sedan has a whisper-quiet engine and noise-cancelling doors which makes it the perfect place to enjoy quality conversations.

Visit www.lexus.co.za to Experience Amazing.

This article first appeared on 702 : The long-lasting luxury of Weylandts