[CAR REVIEW] We drive the fully electric Porsche Taycan – got R2.3 million?





The Porsche Taycan all-electric is the first series production EV from the German carmaker.

It’s available in four models:

Taycan – R2.3 million (0-100 km/h in 5.4 seconds; top speed 230 km/h)

Taycan 4S – R2.6 million (0-100 km/h in 4 seconds; top speed 250 km/h)

Taycan Turbo – R3.4 million (0-100 km/h in 3.2 seconds; top speed 260 km/h)

Taycan Turbo S – R4 million (0-100 km/h in 2.8 seconds; top speed 260 km/h)

Porsche Taycan. © jvdwolf/123rf.com

It’s one of the best cars I’ve ever driven. It’s also one of the most confusing cars I’ve ever driven… A worthy rival to Tesla… Ciro de Siena, motoring journalist

It looks a bit like a station wagon… Ciro de Siena, motoring journalist

In every measurable way, it’s a great car… Porsche really do make well-built cars… but with this, they’ve excelled… Real extra German care and attention went into the interior… Ciro de Siena, motoring journalist

This Porsche is set up for everything you might have to tackle, barring driving over a river… Your open road range is 355, you’ll get 555 in the city… If you find a fast charger… you can get 100 km of range in five minutes… At home, you’re looking at nine hours from absolutely empty to absolutely full… Ciro de Siena, motoring journalist