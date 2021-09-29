Levels of MDMA in river at Glastonbury Festival so high it threatens wildlife





There is so much MDMA (ecstasy) and cocaine in the river running through the site of the Glastonbury Festival in England that it is endangering the critically endangered European eel.

Organisers have urged festival-goers to use the portable loos, but public urination is a common occurrence.

Glastonbury Festival. © lainen/123rf.com

