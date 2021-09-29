Levels of MDMA in river at Glastonbury Festival so high it threatens wildlife
There is so much MDMA (ecstasy) and cocaine in the river running through the site of the Glastonbury Festival in England that it is endangering the critically endangered European eel.
Organisers have urged festival-goers to use the portable loos, but public urination is a common occurrence.
Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web (scroll up to listen – skip to 5:12).
It’s mostly because of people urinating in the river… It’s a very big problem… They pee into beer cups and lob them into the crowd! The pee is everywhere, hence high levels of MDMA in the water.Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_118857452_panoramic-view-from-the-top-of-the-hill-over-the-entire-glastonbury-festival-site-including-the-ribb.html?vti=msiz0vetnshmt5bn0e-1-1
