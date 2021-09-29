Levels of MDMA in river at Glastonbury Festival so high it threatens wildlife

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
There's very little reason not to be at Level 1 already, says Prof Madhi Presenter Mike Wills chats to top vaccinologist Professor Shabir Madhi about lockdown restrictions, vaccines, and SA's Covid-19 fu... 29 September 2021 5:16 PM
Man's valubles stolen from gym locker, Virgin Active says 'we're not liable' Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler tackles your consumer questions every Wednesday on Lunch with Pippa Hudson 29 September 2021 5:08 PM
'It's still a bit raw': CT mom says baby left scarred by horror hijacking ordeal Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Alicia Lamprecht about how she was reunited with her baby after he was taken by hijacke... 29 September 2021 1:28 PM
View all Local
Zondo Commission given fifth extension amid apparent tensions with Justice Dept Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to legal journalist Karyn Maughan about the latest extension granted to the Zondo Commission... 29 September 2021 2:58 PM
ANC Western Cape's Dugmore vows best people will run municipalities if elected Refilwe Moloto speaks to the ANC's head of local government elections in the province, Cameron Dugmore about its manifesto. 29 September 2021 9:55 AM
SA records first budget surplus in three years (excludes debt servicing costs) The Money Show talks to Citibank Economist Gina Schoeman about the primary budget surplus recorded for the three months to June. 28 September 2021 7:12 PM
View all Politics
How to use your retirement fund to help you buy your own home Mandy Wiener speaks to Shameer Chothia, Senior Consultant at Momentum Corporate Advice and Administration. 29 September 2021 2:00 PM
Elon Musk overtakes nemesis Jeff Bezos – again – as richest man alive The Pretoria-born-and-raised gazillionaire sent Bezos a silver medal upon hearing the news. 29 September 2021 12:50 PM
35 (of 39) miners escape by ladder after being trapped 1.2 km underground Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 29 September 2021 11:00 AM
View all Business
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the fully electric Porsche Taycan – got R2.3 million? Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 29 September 2021 2:17 PM
Looking down on Crocs wearers no longer acceptable says high-society magazine Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 29 September 2021 10:54 AM
It’s snake season! Here’s what to do/who to call if you come across one at home Refilwe Moloto interviews Shaun McCleod, a snake rescue volunteer and Director of Reptile Educational Awareness Consultants. 29 September 2021 9:14 AM
View all Lifestyle
Why do I support the All Blacks? Rather ask why I don't support South Africa... Lester Kiewit explores the history of black South African All Blacks fans and asks why some younger fans are following suit. 29 September 2021 1:26 PM
Killarney Raceway protest? Spinner gives his view and Killarney manager responds Mike Wills speaks to spinner Gerrard Cooper who says the racetrack won't host their events. The racetrack manager responds. 29 September 2021 12:24 PM
'First lady of Springbok rugby' Annelee Murray reflects on remarkable Bok career Presenter Amy MacIver chats to public relations manager Annelee Murray about her book and journey with the Springboks team. 24 September 2021 12:32 PM
View all Sport
Levels of MDMA in river at Glastonbury Festival so high it threatens wildlife Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 29 September 2021 3:00 PM
R Kelly vows to prove innocence after sex crimes conviction In 2019 Sara-Jayne King spoke to Kelly's protegee Sparkle about her relationship with the R&B star. 28 September 2021 1:50 PM
YouTube star in the making? YouTube NextUp contest open to SA content creators Refilwe Moloto speaks to Lead for YouTube partnerships in South Africa, Zeph Masote about the competition for content creators.  28 September 2021 7:45 AM
View all Entertainment
Ramaphosa calls for UN to urgently address slavery reparations Lester Kiewit speaks to UWC Prof Ciraj Rassool about reparations regarding the slave trade. 29 September 2021 11:26 AM
35 (of 39) miners escape by ladder after being trapped 1.2 km underground Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 29 September 2021 11:00 AM
China threatens Britain for sailing warship through Taiwan Strait Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about this and other trending world news stories. 28 September 2021 5:03 PM
View all World
SA ranked as third most attractive investment destination in Africa - RMB report The Money Show talks to RMB Africa Economist Daniel Kavishe about the 'Where to Invest in Africa 2021' report. 21 September 2021 8:21 PM
Most illegal firearms coming from domestic sources in SA - Report Mandy Wiener speaks to Jenni Irish-Qhobosheane, researcher at the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime. 17 September 2021 2:01 PM
'Govt can't just leave this, lives were lost while they tried to make profit' Bruce Whitfield talks to tobacco control expert Prof. Lekan Ayo-Yusuf about a BBC investigation into British American Tobacco. 15 September 2021 8:10 PM
View all Africa
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the fully electric Porsche Taycan – got R2.3 million? Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 29 September 2021 2:17 PM
Zweli Mkhize lied to the nation and the President - Special Investigating Unit Mandy Wiener interviews Pieter Louis Myburgh, an investigative journalist at Daily Maverick. 29 September 2021 12:27 PM
[Panel discussion] Transport in South Africa: on a road to nowhere? Refilwe Moloto interviews Roberto Quintas (City of Cape Town) and independent City Strategist Jodi Allemeier. 29 September 2021 10:01 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World
fiber_manual_record
Entertainment

Levels of MDMA in river at Glastonbury Festival so high it threatens wildlife

29 September 2021 3:00 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Cocaine
Glastonbury Festival
MDMA
Environment
Lester Kiewit
Barbara Friedman
Barb's wire
The Morning Review

Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

There is so much MDMA (ecstasy) and cocaine in the river running through the site of the Glastonbury Festival in England that it is endangering the critically endangered European eel.

Organisers have urged festival-goers to use the portable loos, but public urination is a common occurrence.

Glastonbury Festival. © lainen/123rf.com

Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web (scroll up to listen – skip to 5:12).

It’s mostly because of people urinating in the river… It’s a very big problem… They pee into beer cups and lob them into the crowd! The pee is everywhere, hence high levels of MDMA in the water.

Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire



29 September 2021 3:00 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Cocaine
Glastonbury Festival
MDMA
Environment
Lester Kiewit
Barbara Friedman
Barb's wire
The Morning Review

More from World

Ramaphosa calls for UN to urgently address slavery reparations

29 September 2021 11:26 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to UWC Prof Ciraj Rassool about reparations regarding the slave trade.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

35 (of 39) miners escape by ladder after being trapped 1.2 km underground

29 September 2021 11:00 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

China threatens Britain for sailing warship through Taiwan Strait

28 September 2021 5:03 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about this and other trending world news stories.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tempers flare, panic-buying ensues in UK as petrol stations run dry

28 September 2021 4:37 PM

Mike Wills interviews UK correspondent Gavin Grey about the obstacles currently faced by that country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

R Kelly vows to prove innocence after sex crimes conviction

28 September 2021 1:50 PM

In 2019 Sara-Jayne King spoke to Kelly's protegee Sparkle about her relationship with the R&B star.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

YouTube star in the making? YouTube NextUp contest open to SA content creators

28 September 2021 7:45 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Lead for YouTube partnerships in South Africa, Zeph Masote about the competition for content creators. 

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Two-thirds of Swiss voters say 'Yes' to same-sex marriage

27 September 2021 1:14 PM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Lazy, entitled, spoilt' - recruitment boss trolled for WFH rant

27 September 2021 11:18 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to British recruitment firm owner James Cox whose LinkedIn WFH rant went viral last week

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

New data shows second dose of J&J jab boosts protection against Covid-19

23 September 2021 11:01 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to UCT public health specialist Prof Landon Myer about the Johnson & Johnson booster shot.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Got Johnson & Johnson? A 2nd shot provides excellent protection, studies show

22 September 2021 12:11 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Entertainment

R Kelly vows to prove innocence after sex crimes conviction

28 September 2021 1:50 PM

In 2019 Sara-Jayne King spoke to Kelly's protegee Sparkle about her relationship with the R&B star.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

YouTube star in the making? YouTube NextUp contest open to SA content creators

28 September 2021 7:45 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Lead for YouTube partnerships in South Africa, Zeph Masote about the competition for content creators. 

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

R300 million arts stimulus mismanaged - Minister Nathi Mthethwa

27 September 2021 5:18 PM

Mike Wills interviews Eyewitness News political journalist Thando Kubheka to explain.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Masterchef's beloved Siphokazi talks about her amazing life and new cookbook

27 September 2021 2:52 PM

Pippa Hudson speaks to Siphokazi Mdlankomo about the new book and more.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

"I wanted fame, but LA wasn't for me" Oscar von Memerty on being authentic

25 September 2021 11:26 AM

Sara-Jayne King meets Oscar von Memerty who talks about the importance of being authentic and being disillusioned with LA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'My dream dance partner is Trevor Noah!' - Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse

25 September 2021 10:48 AM

Sara-Jayne King is joined by Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse as the latest season of the show returns to BBC Brit on Sunday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Singer-songwriter Kahn Morbee talks new solo album and musical influences

24 September 2021 8:12 AM

Presenter Mike Wills chats with musical artist Kahn Morbee about his latest solo album.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SABC once again punting for household levy rather than traditional TV licence

23 September 2021 11:10 AM

Outa's Stephanie Fick speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the SABC proposal to institute a household levy rather than TV licence.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Belhar-born songstress Claire Phillips spins her favourite 80s and 90s tunes

17 September 2021 11:19 AM

Tune in for #AnHourWith singer-songwriter Claire Phillips on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A vaccine passport is the only way we can reopen our industry, says theatre boss

15 September 2021 4:58 PM

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Alistair Kilbee, the MD of Gearhouse Splitbeam, about the need for a vaccination passport in SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Khayelitsha triple murder victims shot by "blesser" after leaving smokelhuis'

Local

[LISTEN] Diver recounts being attacked by a seal along False Bay coast

Local

'It's still a bit raw': CT mom says baby left scarred by horror hijacking ordeal

Local

EWN Highlights

City of Cape Town approves unlawful occupation by-law

29 September 2021 5:45 PM

KZN Social Dev probing child abuse claims at unregistered Phoenix creche

29 September 2021 5:32 PM

Alleged Gupta fixer Kubentheran Moodley granted R150,000 bail

29 September 2021 5:20 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA