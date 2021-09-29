There's very little reason not to be at Level 1 already, says Prof Madhi





Top vaccinologist Prof Shabir Madhi says there's nothing stopping SA from moving to lockdown Level 1

The professor says the only restrictions that should be prioretised are the limits on indoor gatherings

He's urged the government to implement vaccine passports which will help eliminate travel bans imposed on SA

© kovop58/123rf.com

Vaccinology expert Professor Shabir Madhi South Africa is ready for lockdown Level 1 and the implementation of vaccine passports.

"There's very little reason for us not to go down to Level 1 [but] we still need to have some level of restrictions for indoor gatherings", he tells CapeTalk.

Prof Madhi argues that sporting events and concerts should resume for spectators who have been vaccinated.

"That's where the issue of vaccine passport comes in".

The professor says health officials should use the EVDS system to issue electronic vaccine passports in the country.

President Ramaphosa announced the easing of restrictions earlier this month and told South Africans that the regulations would be reviewed after two weeks.

He also confirmed that the government is looking into a vaccine passport system to be used as evidence of vaccination for various purposes and events.

According to Madhi, health officials need to focus on vaccinating people over the age of 50 and people with comorbidities in order to ease the pressure on the health system ahead of the next Covid-19 resurgence.

He also believes that only high-risk groups such as people with co-morbidities should get booster shots "every two to three years".

There's very little reason not to be at Level 1 already. Prof Shabir Madhi, Director - Respiratory and Meningeal Pathogens Research Unit (SA Medical Research Council)

I'm fairly optimistic that we should be able to return to a relatively normal life certainly by the end of 2022 and probably even sooner for different reasons. Prof Shabir Madhi, Director - Respiratory and Meningeal Pathogens Research Unit (SA Medical Research Council)

It doesn't mean that the virus is going to disappear by any stretch of the imagination. The virus is going to continue being with us for the rest of our lifetime. Prof Shabir Madhi, Director - Respiratory and Meningeal Pathogens Research Unit (SA Medical Research Council)

In countries such as South Africa, we are developing a reasonable amount of immunity against infection and disease because of a high force of infection that has taken place. Prof Shabir Madhi, Director - Respiratory and Meningeal Pathogens Research Unit (SA Medical Research Council)