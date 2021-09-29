Digital Vibes: 'We've made sure that we are able to follow the money' - SIU





Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on 20 July 2020 inspects the Nasrec field hospital's state of readiness amidst the province's increase in coronavirus cases. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN

Former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize lied to the nation and the President, according to the Special Investigating Unit's report on the Digital Vibes scandal.

It also recommends that the Department of Health's Director-General Anban Pillay be criminally prosecuted for financial misconduct.

RELATED: Mkhize may have committed acts of criminality in Digital Vibes saga, says SIU

RELATED: Zweli Mkhize lied to the nation and the President - Special Investigating Unit

The SIU report into the Department's R150 million contract with Digital Vibes is finally in the public domain after President Cyril Ramaphosa authorised its release.

[RELEASED] Digital Vibes media campaign investigation report. #SIUReport https://t.co/KP0L0wk9w5 — Special Investigating Unit (SIU) (@RSASIU) September 29, 2021

Reading through this SIU report it was like putting meat on the bones of what I'd seen all over Daily Maverick and other websites... Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

Yes, it seems that the Daily Maverick is a little faster than the SIU and considerably faster than the President when it comes to making public what is going wrong in the corridors of power in relation to corrupt activities... It essentially confirms the work of investigative journalists who've been the canaries in our coal mine for a very long time. Paul Hoffman, Director - Accountability Now

The SIU report paints Pillay as the mastermind, but Hoffman's feeling is that it is actually Mkhize himself.

I raised a red flag in respect of him [Mkhize] in 2017 when he came to the Cape Town Press Club to press his suit as a presidential hopeful... Maya Fisher-French said 'would you be prepared to make your income tax returns public?' and he said 'no' in a way that made me think he's definitely got something to hide. Paul Hoffman, Director - Accountability Now

He's the person who was the Treasurer General of the ANC at a time when it was able to turn a R1 million investment in Hitachi Power Africa into a R5 billion return... [according to] Professor William Gumede... Paul Hoffman, Director - Accountability Now

When you're doing things like that, what happens in this Digital Vibes story is a) to be expected and b) really quite small change in the larger scheme of what has been going on. Paul Hoffman, Director - Accountability Now

Where does the report's release leave the SIU? Bruce Whitfield asks spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago.

And how soon can we expect arrests relating to the fraud and corruption that was uncovered?

Kganyago says they're excited the Digital Vibes report has been made public as it shows the capacity the Unit has and the kind of work that they've been doing.

The question of starting with the charges is a decision that will be made by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA). We have already given them the referrals in relation to the people that need to be charged and the related evidence that we have found... Kaizer Kganyago, Spokesperson - Special Investigating Unit

I've heard that the cogs are already turning to start investigating some of this matter for criminal purposes. Kaizer Kganyago, Spokesperson - Special Investigating Unit

We are doing what we can do within our control which is try and recover all the money that was spent in a way that is unlawful. Kaizer Kganyago, Spokesperson - Special Investigating Unit

The SIU knows who benefited, which is why it has 13 respondents says Kganyago.

We have frozen R22 million that we found in the account of Digital Vibes at the time, but what we want now... is to recover the whole R150 million that was paid... because there is no evidence in our report that suggests that work was done. Kaizer Kganyago, Spokesperson - Special Investigating Unit

We work together with other law enforcement agencies to make sure that justice is not just done but it is seen to be done. Kaizer Kganyago, Spokesperson - Special Investigating Unit

For more detail, listen to the interviews below: