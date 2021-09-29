Digital Vibes: 'We've made sure that we are able to follow the money' - SIU

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 04:50
Finance: Finally free of debt? How to rebuild good credit
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Annaline van der Poel - New Business Manager at Debt Rescue
Today at 05:10
What legal ramifications will those implicated in the Digital Vibes report face?
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
William Booth - Attorney and Director at William Booth Criminal Attorneys
Today at 05:46
My Ward, My Vote:
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Pumla Mkaza
Today at 06:10
Interview: My Music, my Culture, my Traditions
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Madeegha Anders - singer, production company owner, and former wife of Taliep Petersen
Today at 06:25
Cultural cuisine: The Indian ''bajia'' vs. the Malay ''daltjie''
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Basheera Motala - Executive Chef at Nouvelle Cuisine
Today at 06:40
Trendspotting Thursdays : future tribes
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
Today at 07:07
For weddings and funerals - the importance of customs, rituals and traditions
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Helen Macdonald - Social Anthropologist at University of Cape Town (UCT)
Dr Elena Moore - Sociology Lecturer at UCT
Today at 07:40
The custom of ukuthwala and how it has evolved
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Thandabantu Nhlapo - Retired professor of Family Law at UCT
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Revival of African Languages in higher education
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Dion Nkomo - African Languages Associate Professor at Rhodes University
Today at 08:21
Kaaps trilingual dictionary
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Haupt - Director of Centre for Film and Media Studies
Today at 08:45
Learning about our genetic past
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Lindsay Petersen - Operations manager at Artisan Biomed
Today at 09:15
New Childhood museum to open in Cape Town
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Eric Atmore - Executive Director at Early Childhood Development Ce
Today at 09:45
Protect our girls: Response to Khayelitsha shooting
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 10:05
DW Bonn
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Cai Nebe
Today at 10:15
Small dorp tour: On the road to Stillbaai
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jonathon Steward - Owner at Halcyon Cove
Today at 10:30
The making and breaking of Robben Island
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Andre Odendaal - Writer in residence Centre for Humanities Research and Honorary Professor in History and Heritage Studies at University of the Western Cape
Today at 11:05
How to have uncomfortable conversations & mediate 101
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Andre Vlok - Negotiator, conflict and employment dispute specialist at ...
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Global green energy deal a lifeline for Eskom and its huge debt problem Bruce Whitfield talks to Meridian Economics' Emily Tyler about the climate deal that could save South Africa billions. 29 September 2021 9:01 PM
New law to force companies to reveal wage gap between highest- and lowest-paid The Money Show interviews Andrew Woodburn (MD, Amrop Woodburn Mann) about the redrafted Companies Amendment Bill. 29 September 2021 7:51 PM
Digital Vibes: 'We've made sure that we are able to follow the money' - SIU Bruce Whitfield interviews Special Investigations Unit spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago and Accountability Now's Paul Hoffman. 29 September 2021 7:29 PM
View all Local
Zondo Commission given fifth extension amid apparent tensions with Justice Dept Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to legal journalist Karyn Maughan about the latest extension granted to the Zondo Commission... 29 September 2021 2:58 PM
ANC Western Cape's Dugmore vows best people will run municipalities if elected Refilwe Moloto speaks to the ANC's head of local government elections in the province, Cameron Dugmore about its manifesto. 29 September 2021 9:55 AM
SA records first budget surplus in three years (excludes debt servicing costs) The Money Show talks to Citibank Economist Gina Schoeman about the primary budget surplus recorded for the three months to June. 28 September 2021 7:12 PM
View all Politics
How do I know a lot can happen in 23 years? I Googled it The search giant is 23 years old, it is mostly amazing but doesn’t say don’t be evil anymore 29 September 2021 7:15 PM
How to use your retirement fund to help you buy your own home Mandy Wiener speaks to Shameer Chothia, Senior Consultant at Momentum Corporate Advice and Administration. 29 September 2021 2:00 PM
Elon Musk overtakes nemesis Jeff Bezos – again – as richest man alive The Pretoria-born-and-raised gazillionaire sent Bezos a silver medal upon hearing the news. 29 September 2021 12:50 PM
View all Business
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the fully electric Porsche Taycan – got R2.3 million? Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 29 September 2021 2:17 PM
Looking down on Crocs wearers no longer acceptable says high-society magazine Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 29 September 2021 10:54 AM
It’s snake season! Here’s what to do/who to call if you come across one at home Refilwe Moloto interviews Shaun McCleod, a snake rescue volunteer and Director of Reptile Educational Awareness Consultants. 29 September 2021 9:14 AM
View all Lifestyle
Why do I support the All Blacks? Rather ask why I don't support South Africa... Lester Kiewit explores the history of black South African All Blacks fans and asks why some younger fans are following suit. 29 September 2021 1:26 PM
Killarney Raceway protest? Spinner gives his view and Killarney manager responds Mike Wills speaks to spinner Gerrard Cooper who says the racetrack won't host their events. The racetrack manager responds. 29 September 2021 12:24 PM
'First lady of Springbok rugby' Annelee Murray reflects on remarkable Bok career Presenter Amy MacIver chats to public relations manager Annelee Murray about her book and journey with the Springboks team. 24 September 2021 12:32 PM
View all Sport
Levels of MDMA in river at Glastonbury Festival so high it threatens wildlife Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 29 September 2021 3:00 PM
R Kelly vows to prove innocence after sex crimes conviction In 2019 Sara-Jayne King spoke to Kelly's protegee Sparkle about her relationship with the R&B star. 28 September 2021 1:50 PM
YouTube star in the making? YouTube NextUp contest open to SA content creators Refilwe Moloto speaks to Lead for YouTube partnerships in South Africa, Zeph Masote about the competition for content creators.  28 September 2021 7:45 AM
View all Entertainment
Global green energy deal a lifeline for Eskom and its huge debt problem Bruce Whitfield talks to Meridian Economics' Emily Tyler about the climate deal that could save South Africa billions. 29 September 2021 9:01 PM
Ramaphosa calls for UN to urgently address slavery reparations Lester Kiewit speaks to UWC Prof Ciraj Rassool about reparations regarding the slave trade. 29 September 2021 11:26 AM
35 (of 39) miners escape by ladder after being trapped 1.2 km underground Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 29 September 2021 11:00 AM
View all World
SA ranked as third most attractive investment destination in Africa - RMB report The Money Show talks to RMB Africa Economist Daniel Kavishe about the 'Where to Invest in Africa 2021' report. 21 September 2021 8:21 PM
Most illegal firearms coming from domestic sources in SA - Report Mandy Wiener speaks to Jenni Irish-Qhobosheane, researcher at the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime. 17 September 2021 2:01 PM
'Govt can't just leave this, lives were lost while they tried to make profit' Bruce Whitfield talks to tobacco control expert Prof. Lekan Ayo-Yusuf about a BBC investigation into British American Tobacco. 15 September 2021 8:10 PM
View all Africa
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the fully electric Porsche Taycan – got R2.3 million? Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 29 September 2021 2:17 PM
Zweli Mkhize lied to the nation and the President - Special Investigating Unit Mandy Wiener interviews Pieter Louis Myburgh, an investigative journalist at Daily Maverick. 29 September 2021 12:27 PM
[Panel discussion] Transport in South Africa: on a road to nowhere? Refilwe Moloto interviews Roberto Quintas (City of Cape Town) and independent City Strategist Jodi Allemeier. 29 September 2021 10:01 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Politics
fiber_manual_record
Local

Digital Vibes: 'We've made sure that we are able to follow the money' - SIU

29 September 2021 7:29 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Corruption
Special Investigating Unit
The Money Show
Zweli Mkhize
Kaizer Kganyago
Department of Health
Bruce Whitfield
SIU
Accountability Now
Paul Hoffman
digital vibes
Digital Vibes scandal

Bruce Whitfield interviews Special Investigations Unit spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago and Accountability Now's Paul Hoffman.
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on 20 July 2020 inspects the Nasrec field hospital's state of readiness amidst the province's increase in coronavirus cases. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN

Former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize lied to the nation and the President, according to the Special Investigating Unit's report on the Digital Vibes scandal.

It also recommends that the Department of Health's Director-General Anban Pillay be criminally prosecuted for financial misconduct.

RELATED: Mkhize may have committed acts of criminality in Digital Vibes saga, says SIU

RELATED: Zweli Mkhize lied to the nation and the President - Special Investigating Unit

The SIU report into the Department's R150 million contract with Digital Vibes is finally in the public domain after President Cyril Ramaphosa authorised its release.

Reading through this SIU report it was like putting meat on the bones of what I'd seen all over Daily Maverick and other websites...

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

Yes, it seems that the Daily Maverick is a little faster than the SIU and considerably faster than the President when it comes to making public what is going wrong in the corridors of power in relation to corrupt activities... It essentially confirms the work of investigative journalists who've been the canaries in our coal mine for a very long time.

Paul Hoffman, Director - Accountability Now

The SIU report paints Pillay as the mastermind, but Hoffman's feeling is that it is actually Mkhize himself.

I raised a red flag in respect of him [Mkhize] in 2017 when he came to the Cape Town Press Club to press his suit as a presidential hopeful... Maya Fisher-French said 'would you be prepared to make your income tax returns public?' and he said 'no' in a way that made me think he's definitely got something to hide.

Paul Hoffman, Director - Accountability Now

He's the person who was the Treasurer General of the ANC at a time when it was able to turn a R1 million investment in Hitachi Power Africa into a R5 billion return... [according to] Professor William Gumede...

Paul Hoffman, Director - Accountability Now

When you're doing things like that, what happens in this Digital Vibes story is a) to be expected and b) really quite small change in the larger scheme of what has been going on.

Paul Hoffman, Director - Accountability Now

Where does the report's release leave the SIU? Bruce Whitfield asks spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago.

And how soon can we expect arrests relating to the fraud and corruption that was uncovered?

Kganyago says they're excited the Digital Vibes report has been made public as it shows the capacity the Unit has and the kind of work that they've been doing.

The question of starting with the charges is a decision that will be made by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA). We have already given them the referrals in relation to the people that need to be charged and the related evidence that we have found...

Kaizer Kganyago, Spokesperson - Special Investigating Unit

I've heard that the cogs are already turning to start investigating some of this matter for criminal purposes.

Kaizer Kganyago, Spokesperson - Special Investigating Unit

We are doing what we can do within our control which is try and recover all the money that was spent in a way that is unlawful.

Kaizer Kganyago, Spokesperson - Special Investigating Unit

The SIU knows who benefited, which is why it has 13 respondents says Kganyago.

We have frozen R22 million that we found in the account of Digital Vibes at the time, but what we want now... is to recover the whole R150 million that was paid... because there is no evidence in our report that suggests that work was done.

Kaizer Kganyago, Spokesperson - Special Investigating Unit

We work together with other law enforcement agencies to make sure that justice is not just done but it is seen to be done.

Kaizer Kganyago, Spokesperson - Special Investigating Unit

For more detail, listen to the interviews below:




29 September 2021 7:29 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Corruption
Special Investigating Unit
The Money Show
Zweli Mkhize
Kaizer Kganyago
Department of Health
Bruce Whitfield
SIU
Accountability Now
Paul Hoffman
digital vibes
Digital Vibes scandal

More from Business

Global green energy deal a lifeline for Eskom and its huge debt problem

29 September 2021 9:01 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Meridian Economics' Emily Tyler about the climate deal that could save South Africa billions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

New law to force companies to reveal wage gap between highest- and lowest-paid

29 September 2021 7:51 PM

The Money Show interviews Andrew Woodburn (MD, Amrop Woodburn Mann) about the redrafted Companies Amendment Bill.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How do I know a lot can happen in 23 years? I Googled it

29 September 2021 7:15 PM

The search giant is 23 years old, it is mostly amazing but doesn’t say don’t be evil anymore

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to use your retirement fund to help you buy your own home

29 September 2021 2:00 PM

Mandy Wiener speaks to Shameer Chothia, Senior Consultant at Momentum Corporate Advice and Administration.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Elon Musk overtakes nemesis Jeff Bezos – again – as richest man alive

29 September 2021 12:50 PM

The Pretoria-born-and-raised gazillionaire sent Bezos a silver medal upon hearing the news.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

35 (of 39) miners escape by ladder after being trapped 1.2 km underground

29 September 2021 11:00 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Vumacam CEO: We only store CCTV footage for 30 days to combat crime

29 September 2021 10:10 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Vumacam CEO Ricky Croock about the network of high-definition security cameras across Joburg.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[Panel discussion] Transport in South Africa: on a road to nowhere?

29 September 2021 10:01 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Roberto Quintas (City of Cape Town) and independent City Strategist Jodi Allemeier.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

86 000 jobs lost in formal (non-agricultural) sector from March to June

28 September 2021 9:07 PM

ETM Analytics' George Glynos discusses the quarterly employment statistics from Stats SA with Bruce Whitfield.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Have a great tourism idea? Brand-new global project will help you partner up

28 September 2021 8:49 PM

The SIGMUND Project is powered by innovation and collaboration. Bruce Whitfield interviews founder Alan Elliott Merschen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

Zondo Commission given fifth extension amid apparent tensions with Justice Dept

29 September 2021 2:58 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to legal journalist Karyn Maughan about the latest extension granted to the Zondo Commission.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC Western Cape's Dugmore vows best people will run municipalities if elected

29 September 2021 9:55 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to the ANC's head of local government elections in the province, Cameron Dugmore about its manifesto.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA records first budget surplus in three years (excludes debt servicing costs)

28 September 2021 7:12 PM

The Money Show talks to Citibank Economist Gina Schoeman about the primary budget surplus recorded for the three months to June.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Good Party's Brett Herron on affordable housing and helping the homeless

28 September 2021 12:43 PM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Brett Herron about the Good Party manifesto launched ahead of the local government elections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

New ethics unit for "rotten" public servants after grant corruption exposed

28 September 2021 9:44 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Dr. Salomon Hoogenraad-Vermaak about the Public Administration Ethics, Integrity and Disciplinary Technical Assistance Unit.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

40 million people haven’t registered to vote - Ferial Haffajee (Daily Maverick)

27 September 2021 6:27 PM

Bruce Whitfield asks Ferial Haffajee how parties are faring in their campaigning amid the continuous decay of our municipalities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We want to vote for citizens who've been engaged with their communtity - Maimane

27 September 2021 1:44 PM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Mmusi Maimane, executive leader of the One South Africa Movement.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

For 27 years parties give us empty promises, says political analyst Xolani Dube

27 September 2021 1:29 PM

Mandy Wiener speaks to analyst at Xubera Institute For Research And Development Xolani Dube about the election manifestos.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Service delivery vital but not sexy. It's sexier to talk of national visions'

27 September 2021 12:10 PM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Paul Berkowitz of NPO The Third Republic which focuses on political change and grassroots democracy in SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Loadshedding-free zones for Western Cape - DA manifesto launch promises

27 September 2021 8:55 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Cape Town mayoral candidate Geordin Hill-Lewis about the DA's national manifesto.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Global green energy deal a lifeline for Eskom and its huge debt problem

29 September 2021 9:01 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Meridian Economics' Emily Tyler about the climate deal that could save South Africa billions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

New law to force companies to reveal wage gap between highest- and lowest-paid

29 September 2021 7:51 PM

The Money Show interviews Andrew Woodburn (MD, Amrop Woodburn Mann) about the redrafted Companies Amendment Bill.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

There's very little reason not to be at Level 1 already, says Prof Madhi

29 September 2021 5:16 PM

Presenter Mike Wills chats to top vaccinologist Professor Shabir Madhi about lockdown restrictions, vaccines, and SA's Covid-19 future.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Man's valubles stolen from gym locker, Virgin Active says 'we're not liable'

29 September 2021 5:08 PM

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler tackles your consumer questions every Wednesday on Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'It's still a bit raw': CT mom says baby left scarred by horror hijacking ordeal

29 September 2021 1:28 PM

Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Alicia Lamprecht about how she was reunited with her baby after he was taken by hijackers two weeks ago.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why do I support the All Blacks? Rather ask why I don't support South Africa...

29 September 2021 1:26 PM

Lester Kiewit explores the history of black South African All Blacks fans and asks why some younger fans are following suit.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zweli Mkhize lied to the nation and the President - Special Investigating Unit

29 September 2021 12:27 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Pieter Louis Myburgh, an investigative journalist at Daily Maverick.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Killarney Raceway protest? Spinner gives his view and Killarney manager responds

29 September 2021 12:24 PM

Mike Wills speaks to spinner Gerrard Cooper who says the racetrack won't host their events. The racetrack manager responds.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Khayelitsha triple murder victims shot by "blesser" after leaving smokelhuis'

29 September 2021 11:36 AM

Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Site B CPF member Nozuko Mdingi and GBV activist Siwe Coka about the three young women killed in Khayelitsha.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa calls for UN to urgently address slavery reparations

29 September 2021 11:26 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to UWC Prof Ciraj Rassool about reparations regarding the slave trade.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Khayelitsha triple murder victims shot by "blesser" after leaving smokelhuis'

Local

[LISTEN] Diver recounts being attacked by a seal along False Bay coast

Local

'It's still a bit raw': CT mom says baby left scarred by horror hijacking ordeal

Local

EWN Highlights

Ramaphosa says to speak to UK PM over COVID travel curbs

29 September 2021 8:48 PM

Vaccine inequality shows patent rules 'outdated': Africa trade boss

29 September 2021 7:21 PM

British soldiers to deliver fuel to ease supply crisis

29 September 2021 7:14 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA